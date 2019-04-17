17 Mother’s Day food gifts she’ll want to dig into immediately

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Cards and flowers always make for good Mother’s Day gifts, but if you really want to make her break out into a grin this Mother’s Day, food is the not-so-secret secret to her heart.

While sweets are usually the more popular gift option, don’t be afraid to gift a little outside the box and surprise her with a meal delivery subscription, gourmet salt, or hearty steaks.

We’ve personally taste-tested most of these food and drink gifts and our satisfied stomachs can confirm they’re as delicious and indulgent as they look.

Treat her to these 17 food and drink Mother’s Day gifts.

A smoothie kit that cuts down on prep work

Online healthy food startup Daily Harvest can feed her from breakfast to dinner with its bowls, cookies, and lattes, but its smoothies are still a bonafide classic that she should try. The 12-smoothie sampler includes refreshing, healthy mixes like Acai + Cherry, Mint + Cacao, and Strawberry + Peach. All she has to do is dump the cup of ingredients into her blender.

Cereal she won’t be able to stop snacking on

The favorite cereal flavors of childhoods past are back in less sugary, more nutritious, and just as delicious forms. The high-protein, gluten-free cereals from Magic Spoon leave healthy, boring “adult” brands in the dust and are perfect for the kid at heart who eats a big bowl of cereal for breakfast every day.

Tender, flavorful Wagyu beef

The highly marbled, award-winning American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms is drool-worthy. She’ll probably have her own ideas for exactly how to make these cuts shine, but just in case, this gift set includes a cookbook from popular food blogger Tieghan Gerard so she can make Fig and Cider Pork Chops or Soy-Marinated Flank Steak with Sesame-Herb Roasted Potatoes.

A trio of fancy honey

This Brooklyn-based indie purveyor bestowed its gift of spicy, Meyer Lemon, and salted honeys on the world, and ice cream, cornbread, and even pizza have never tasted so good. Personally, I can’t imagine going back to regular honey after using this honey, which offers just the right amount of kick to bring out the flavors of your dish.

Proof that Japan has the best snacks

Bokksu’s curations of creative Japanese snacks has delighted food lovers in countries all over the world. The snacks are sourced directly from artisan makers in Japan and each box revolves around a different theme each month. She’ll get to enjoy 20 to 25 snacks, along with a tea pairing, and learn about each product’s origin.

Elevated Rice Krispie treats

It’s almost always more fun to make Rice Krispie treats in the kitchen, but if you don’t have the time (or the space to make a mess), this pack of thick Vanilla Bean and Sugar Cookie treats is the next best option. Eat them quickly to take advantage of their light, chewy texture, though they can also be frozen for up to one month and thawed at room temperature.

Decadent, chocolate-covered strawberries

Shari’s Berries doesn’t settle for simple chocolate strawberries. It dips the fruit in a layer of white, milk, or dark chocolate, then tops on additional chocolate swizzles, nuts, and chocolate chips. She’ll have to save extra room in her stomach because this set also includes three pieces of dark-chocolate mini cheesecake.

Jams and jellies to up her PB&J game

Conjuring memories of PB&J-making sessions and sunny picnics, this set of rich, gourmet jams and jellies is sure to be devoured quickly. She’ll get a whole array of flavors, from a bright apricot orange to a multi-faceted cherry rosehip hibiscus.

Six bottles of wine that will be a hit at a garden party

Don’t know much about wine but still want to impress your mom? Wine Insiders takes care of the bottle picks and curation for you, so you can simply sit back and listen to her rave about her new favorite wine. The wine varieties in this collection hail from Italy, France, Spain, and the US.

Tea-time essentials

We couldn’t have put together a better combination of nutty, delicate, and sweet flavors. Tea time doesn’t seem complete with some small nibbles – the crunchy, handmade shortbread is a great complement to the smooth, hot tea.

A coffee subscription that takes her around the world

Experience the unique coffee of three different countries through an Atlas Coffee Club subscription. Whether she’s a whole bean, ground, light roast, or dark roast type of gal, she’ll get a cool world tour of coffee she’s never tried before.

A salt-tasting flight

Another underrated ingredient that can make a big difference is flavored salt. She’ll proudly display these salts – PureFlake, black pepper, black garlic, pino noir, habanero, and rosemary – in the included wooden stand and receive suggested pairings for each salt. After sampling this diverse array, she can order the full size online.

Classic Godiva truffles

Savor each bite-sized, cube-shaped truffle in this assorted chocolate collection from Godiva. It’s small enough that she’ll notice if you steal one but not so excessive that it sends her into a sugar crash.

Gummy candies that are healthy-ish

What’s more LA than a juice cleanse? A juice cleanse of tart, chewy gummies from Beverly Hills candy boutique Sugarfina. Made in partnership with Pressed Juicery, these gummy bear shots aren’t good for her per se, but they are better for her, made with all-natural, fat-free, and non-GMO ingredients. If only all food trends were this easy to get behind.

A matcha-ceremony set

Matcha is about the ritual of preparation as much as it is about the flavor and antioxidant benefits. This set contains all the tools and instructions she needs to make a cup of matcha at home – no more overpaying at the trendy shop in the city.

The healthy-eating program she’s been wanting to try

The Sakara Life clean eating program is all the buzz in the health and fitness worlds, but does it really live up to the hype? Give Mom an opportunity to see for herself by gifting a one-week trial. It’s not cheap, but the meals are made from fresh and organic ingredients, taste great, and will be delivered right to her door.

Baked goods that are hard to get right

Pastries like muffins and brownies usually get all the glory. Seven Sisters Scones, however, focuses exclusively on the humble scone, and does it justice. Often maligned for being dry and crumbly, the scones from this Georgia-based bakery come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors to enjoy for breakfast or with a warm beverage.