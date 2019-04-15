Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Soaps that smell like her favorite wines will elevate her morning routine. source Uncommon Goods

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift this Mother’s Day, check out Uncommon Goods – it’s one of our favorite places to find special gifts, boasting a unique curation of goods made by independent artisans around the world.

From handmade skincare products to personalized photo gifts, we scoured the site and found some unique gifts that Mom’s never seen before.

Check out all of our Mother’s Day gift guides to find something just right for all the wonderful moms in your life.

There’s no one like Mom. You can always count on her to be on the sidelines at your sports games, to make the best chicken noodle soup when you don’t feel so good, and to always be there for you with unconditional love and support. Whatever makes your mom special, it’s clear she’s one-of-a-kind.

This Mother’s Day, give Mom a gift that’s as unique as she is. Uncommon Goods is one of our favorite places to shop for quirky, creative, one-of-a-kind goods from independent makers around the world. Whether her passions lie in cooking, fitness, reading, gardening, or just relaxing, you can be sure Uncommon Goods has a gift she’ll love. We scoured the site and found some great gifts we think any mom would love to receive this Mother’s Day.

Keep reading for 27 unique Mother’s Day gifts you can find on Uncommon Goods:

A sweet mug for your mama bear’s morning coffee

source Uncommon Goods

The only thing that’ll make her morning coffee better is this adorable mug that reminds her of her cubs.

A serving board to amp up her cheese plate presentation

source Uncommon Goods

Whether she’s big on entertaining or just loves to treat herself to a Friday night cheese plate, this bamboo serving board has all the space she needs to make the perfect platter.

A set of moisturizing soaps that smell like her favorite wine

source Uncommon Goods

She may like them best in a bottle, but these soaps have all the notes of her favorite red and white blends in a moisturizing bar she can use every day.

A yoga mat that’ll guide her through her own freestyle flow

source Uncommon Goods

This anti-slip yoga mat has more than 100 stretches and yoga poses printed on it, so she can create her own flow with just a little guidance.

A set of handmade products for an at-home spa day

source Uncommon Goods

You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift mom a spa day. This set of handcrafted body products, including a cocoa butter bath truffle and a shea butter cream, is a simple way to give her a soothing spa experience from the comfort of her own home.

A custom print that celebrates your unique family

source Uncommon Goods

Art is always a nice gift and this print, which can be personalized to represent all of the members of your family, is something she’ll want to hang up right away.

A water bottle that’ll keep her hydrated and well-stretched

source Uncommon Goods

She’s already a pro at multitasking, so help her take it up a notch with this water bottle that doubles as a foam roller to soothe sore muscles and joints while she’s on the go.

A sweet and simple way to remind her of all the reasons you love her

source Uncommon Goods

You know she’s the greatest, but maybe you haven’t been telling her that enough. Fill this little keepsake book with all the reasons you love her, so she can always be reminded of how appreciated she is.

A survival kit of soothing products to help her relax

source Uncommon Goods

She’s always putting everyone else first, so this Mother’s Day she really deserves some “me time.” Give her this gift set of calming products to help her get some true rest and relaxation.

An indoor garden she’ll love tending to year round

source Uncommon Goods

The only thing that could make Mom’s home-cooked meals any better are fresh, hand-picked ingredients. This Smart Garden will help her grow fresh herbs all year round, with little maintenance, all from the convenience of her kitchen counter.

A fragrant candle inspired by her zodiac sign

source Uncommon Goods

Whether or not she’s a big believer in the all things astrology, she’ll love the light scents of these candles which were all specifically chosen to appeal to their respective zodiac signs.

A sleek tray that’ll become the basis of many breakfast-in-bed spreads

source Uncommon Goods

Breakfast in bed is a simple, but thoughtful way to show Mom you appreciate everything she’s done for you. Serve up a homemade spread on this sleek Scandinavian-inspired tray for Mother’s Day, but let mom keep the tray as part of the gift.

A touch lamp that’ll let her know you’re thinking of her, even if you’re far away

source Uncommon Goods

No matter the distance between you and her, you can both stay connected with these cute lamps. When you tap your own lamp, hers will light up too, and vice versa, so you can let her know you’re thinking of her, even if you’re miles away.

A diffuser that’ll fill the room with scents of her favorite place

source Uncommon Goods

We love giving Homesick candles as gifts. If you’re looking to evoke the same sense of nostalgia, but Mom’s not really into candles, go for this easy-to-use diffuser instead – it spurts out fragrant mists made to smell like her favorite places.

Just be careful if she has a cat since essential oils can be toxic for them to inhale.

A cool gadget that’ll help her get some well-deserved sleep

source Uncommon Goods

It can be hard to get a great night’s rest, but we know Mom deserves it. Help her out with this device, which uses gentle pulsing lights to lull her to sleep.

A nice wine tote and glasses set to make her picnic dreams come true

source Uncommon Goods

The only thing better than drinking a glass of her favorite wine is drinking a glass of her favorite wine outside with friends and family. This set has a water-hyacinth basket for her the bottle, six glasses to drink with, and a handle so she can easily tote everything wherever she goes. Bonus points if you get her some wine, too.

A gadget that’ll zap away the germs on her smartphone

source Uncommon Goods

Our cell phones hold 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom – eek. If Mom’s a germaphobe, she’ll seriously appreciate this little gadget that’ll zap all of those germs away.

A delicate necklace she’ll want to wear everyday

source Uncommon Goods

Unprocessed diamonds line a delicate gold chain for a look that’s as stylish and unique as she is.

A unique sampling of coffee beans sourced from all over the world

source Uncommon Goods

If she considers herself a coffee connoisseur, she’ll love trying this sampler of single-origin beans from all over the world. While each sampler is different, she can expect four bags, each with one of the following flavor profiles: balanced, bold, classic, and fruity.

A tin of loose-leaf herbs and teas that’ll let her customize her favorite drink

source Uncommon Goods

Her green tea habit just got an upgrade. This kit includes nine florals and herbs and three different varieties of green tea that she can mix and match for a custom tea blend every time.

A cool, minimalist way to keep their phone at arms reach

source Uncommon Goods

Pretty and practical, this handmade ceramic phone dock is the perfect addition to her desk or bedside table.

A set of cute and convenient travel bags for her next vacation

source Uncommon Goods

If she’s a big traveler or has a trip coming up, these cute bags make a really thoughtful gift, and will help her stay organized.

A comfy and calming pillow that can be heated in the microwave

source Uncommon Goods

This calming weighted pillow is filled with barley and lavender. She can pop it in the microwave for two minutes, then cuddle up with the warm, lavender-scented pillow for some end-of-day relaxation.

A set of small-batch honey creams in delectable flavors

source Uncommon Goods

A set of small-batch honey spreads will definitely satisfy her sweet tooth. Flavors like molten lava chocolate and sticky buns make unique toppings for everything from pancakes to ice cream sundaes.

An old-fashioned reel viewer filled with her best takes

source Uncommon Goods

Fill the reel with some of your favorite pictures of you and your mom. It’s a fun gift that’s sure to bring about lots of nostalgia.

A keepsake journal for expecting mothers

source Uncommon Goods

This one isn’t for your own mom, but rather someone you love who’s about to become a mother, either again or for the first time. A pregnancy journal is a sweet way for her to document her nine months, and a unique keepsake she’ll have to look back on for years to come.

A small sculpture that’ll add some love to her desk, dresser, or table

source Uncommon Goods

A nice piece of decor to liven up any room, this little sculpture is a daily reminder that she’s loved.