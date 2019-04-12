Amazon is selling a motorized pool float that lets you zoom away from your problems at the touch of a button

caption The Poolcandy Splash Runner lets you zoom right into summer. source Poolcandy

Amazon is selling a motorized pool float that is controlled by two joysticks on either side.

The Poolcandy Splash Runner currently retails for $199.99.

At the time of writing, the float only has one review on Amazon, with the customer calling it a “fun pool toy” and giving it three out of five stars.

Summer is right around the corner, which for many people means long afternoons spent lounging by the pool. There is no shortage of unique pool floats available for your lounging needs, but a new motorized version on Amazon might be the most extravagant yet.

The Splash Runner Motorized Inflatable Swimming Pool Lounger by Poolcandy is a motorized pool float that lets you “cruise effortlessly” in the water at the touch of a button.

The pool float, which currently retails for $199.99, is called “the most feature-rich pool lounger ever made” on its official website. It includes two motors attached at the bottom that are controlled by joysticks on each side of the float.

The motor runs off 12 size D batteries and can hold up to 300 pounds. There’s also a convenient cupholder on the right side so you can zoom away from your worries with a drink in hand.

At the time of the writing, the product has only one review on Amazon, with the customer giving it a three-star rating for being a “fun pool toy,” but noting that they thought it would not be appropriate for open water like rivers and lakes.

YouTube channel OddityMall also uploaded a video of the product in action, and the man in the video appears to be living his best and laziest life.

If you’re looking for another pool float that’s just as relaxing but without all the extra bells and whistles, there’s also a giant sloth-shaped option that might be more your style.

