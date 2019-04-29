Here’s our clearest look yet at the resurrected Motorola Razr, the next major foldable smartphone coming this summer

caption Motorola’s new foldable phone appears to look very much like the original Razr smartphone source Slashleaks/Weibo

Motorola is bringing back its iconic Razr phone, but this time it’s a folding smartphone.

Motorola has confirmed that it’s working on a foldable phone, but the leaked image above is our first clear look at the second major foldable smartphone of 2019.

The device appears to share the characteristic shape and form factor of the original Razr flip phone.

Though the device has shown up in patent filings, we’ve yet to get a good look at Motorola’s major relaunch of the classic device – until now!

caption The old Razr, left, and the new Razr, right. source Slashleaks/Weibo

The image above, on the right, comes from Chinese social network Weibo. It was removed, but not before Slashleaks picked it up, alongside a handful of other images of the device and its packaging. (That said, there’s no guarantee that the images are legitimate, so take the leak with a grain of salt.)

Even more interesting than seeing the device open, like it is above, is seeing it folded.

Check it out:

caption Strange looking, no? source Slashleaks/Weibo

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the new Motorola Razr seems to open into a more standard, vertical orientation for smartphones. It looks very much like the original Razr smartphone – specifically, the Motorola Razr V3.

The hinge is in the center from a vertical orientation, which enables it to flip open in the same way the Razr V3 phone did.

The leaked images line up directly with the patent images spotted earlier this year:

source WIPO

Motorola, which is owned by Lenovo, has yet to officially debut the new Razr, although it did confirm work on a foldable smartphone earlier this year.

Additionally, we already know a few things about the device:

It’s expected to cost around $1,500.

The specs are said to be less-than-bleeding-edge.

It’s expected to arrive at some point this summer.

According to the leaked images, the new Razr will come with USB-C charging and a dongle adapter for using standard headphones. A Motorola spokesperson told Business Insider, “It is exciting to see consumer love around the Motorola RAZR, however, it is our policy to neither confirm nor deny rumors.”

