Motorola’s upcoming ‘Razr’ foldable smartphone might not have the same high-end specs as flagship phones — but that’s not a bad thing

Motorola’s Razr-style foldable smartphone is said to come with specs that fits between the mid-range and high-end of the performance spectrum.

Those specs might not be as impressive as a high-end Android device in 2019, but it could make Motorola’s foldable smartphone more affordable than other foldable phones from Samsung and Huawei.

Motorola’s foldable phone is said to cost $1,500, which is still a high price tag, but it would be more accessible than foldable models from Samsung and Huawei, and make foldable phones more easily adoptable.

Motorola’s foldable phone that’s said to come with a Razr flip-phone-style design could have slightly less powerful specs than flagship Android phones in 2019, according details obtained by prominent Android news site XDA-Developers, citing an unnamed source.

XDA-Developers’ source said Motorola’s foldable Razr-style phone will run on an upper-mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and have between 4GB to 6GB of RAM. To compare, most flagship Android devices in 2019 will run on the slightly more powerful and feature-packed Snapdragon 855 and come with 6GB to 8GB of RAM.

While the Motorola foldable phone’s supposedly leaked specs aren’t quite those you’d expect in flagship phones in 2019, they would still make for near-high-end performance without the high-performance price tag. Indeed, they could make Motorola’s foldable smartphone more affordable than the $1,980 Galaxy Fold from Samsung and the $2,600 Mate X from Huawei.

So far, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Motorola’s foldable phone will cost $1,500. It’s not exactly affordable, but it’s still almost $500 cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, and more than $1,000 less than Huawei’s Mate X.

We’re only just getting used to $1,000 price tags on smartphones, so $1,500 is still a tall asking price. But for the first generation of foldable phones that come with a brand new and exciting form factor, $1,500 is more accessible and easier to buy compared to pricier models from Samsung and Huawei.

Despite XDA-Developers’ positive reputation, I wouldn’t take the apparently leaked details from a totally anonymous source at face value. Only Motorola’s official details will confirm the specs, design, features, and price tag of its upcoming foldable phone – so far, the company has hinted at a summer release date.