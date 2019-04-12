We tried Mott & Bow’s popular stretch-denim jeans for guys — and their comfort blew us away, especially for under $130 a pair

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Mott & Bow is a direct-to-consumer basics startup that makes affordable premium denim for men and women, starting at $96.

The jeans feature a small amount of elastane for stretch, making them more comfortable and easy to move in than traditional raw denim options, but not so fitted that they’re skin-tight.

We asked four guys on the Insider Picks team to test different styles, and everyone was impressed by the extreme comfort that a little bit of stretch offered.

Mott & Bow also offers a unique home try-on program that lets you choose a second pair of jeans in a different size to try for free. Send the pair you don’t want back for free with a pre-paid label.

A good pair of jeans is one of, if not the most, quintessential wardrobe staple.

Whether worn for style or comfort, at least one pair can be found in almost anyone’s closet. But as common as jeans are, not all denim is created equally.

Founded in 2013 with the goal of making luxury-grade jeans at reasonable prices, Mott & Bow has been leading the way in the world of denim with its easy-to-wear, relatively affordable styles (nearly all under $125).

To get the most comfortable fit possible, Mott & Bow’s denim is blended with a small amount of elastane for stretch. Adding a little bit of stretch to denim isn’t revolutionary by any means, but Mott & Bow just managed to do it incredibly well with fits that don’t look too tight. I asked four guys who are new to Mott & Bow’s jeans to try a pair, we all found the elastane to make a huge difference. You can read our first-hand reviews below, but suffice it to say that if you’re looking for comfortable denim, Mott & Bow’s are worth the cost.

And, rather than letting heavy machinery do all the work, Mott & Bow uses artisan techniques to make its denim, like hand-scraping the material for distressed looks. The company also sources denim from the best mills in the world and pays close attention to the often-overlooked details of the production process.No corners are cut when it comes to textiles or production, but it’s the company’s direct-to-consumer business model that allows them to maintain fair prices.

It goes without saying that buying jeans without trying them on can be a bit tricky. We’ve all gone through the trouble of having to return and re-order jeans or preemptively buy multiple pairs with the intention of returning some later. Luckily, Mott & Bow is helping you avoid that with its home try-on program.

The way it works is when you buy a pair of jeans, you can choose a second waist size for free. Mott & Bow will send you both pairs so that you can decide which one fits you best from the comfort of your home. Once you’ve made a decision, you can send the second pair back for free using the pre-paid label included in the box. This is a great service for first-time buyers or people who’ve changed in size since the last time they’ve bought jeans.

Mott & Bow sent us some jeans to try out – and they definitely stand up to the hype. Starting at $96, Mott & Bow does cost more than classics like Levi’s or Gap, but we’ve found them to be an overall better buy, and not unreasonably priced for the quality.

If you’re looking for jeans that are comfortable, require no break-in time, and are fairly priced, we highly recommend giving Mott & Bow a try.

Mott & Bow Skinny Warren in Medium Blue

It’s been about a year and a half since I first learned about Mott & Bow. Ever since I reviewed its dress shirts and T-shirts – two products outside of its main product offering – I’ve had the inclination that the jeans would be were great, too. After trying them out for myself, I completely understand why my colleagues have raved about its denim in the past.

What I like best about them is that they’re comfortable on the first wear. I love Selvedge denim, but they usually take a lot of wears to truly become comfortable. Mott & Bow, on the other hand, feels more like soft cotton than hard denim.

I ordered my normal denim size and the sizing was spot on. While I was happy with the fit of the Skinny Warren, it is worth noting that these aren’t the skinniest skinny jeans I’ve worn. If you have a slim build like me and you’re going for a skin-tight fit, Mott & Bow probably doesn’t have much for you.

I used to never spend more than $50 or $60 on denim, probably because of my own frugal-ness, but I’ve come to appreciate better-made denim and understand the value you get when paying more. Mott & Bow, without a doubt, is one of those brands where your dollar goes a long way in terms of quality and comfort – you’re not just paying for the logo of a legacy or designer denim brand. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Mott & Bow Slim Wooster in Dark Blue

Mott and Bow’s Skinny Wooster jeans have a massively generous stretch and manage to retain their shape, making them my choice this summer for bike commuting. That said, there are a few things you should know before you buy. Mott & Bow’s slim jeans fit more like straight, and the skinny fit is closer to slim.

I found that ordering an inch smaller than my normal waist size was best for me. When I tried my normal waist size, they were too loose. Granted, that may not be the case for you, but that’s where the home try-on program is most useful.

To be frank, even after I found the right size and style, I wasn’t crazy about the fit of these, but the phenomenal stretch makes up for that. On days when I’m riding my bike and need the additional range of motion and comfort, I’ll likely choose these over anything else in my closet. – David Slotnick, Insider Picks senior reporter

Mott & Bow Slim Benson in Light Blue

Mott & Bow undoubtedly makes high-quality jeans, but the sizing can be a little tricky. I typically avoid skinny jeans, and stick to standard or straight cuts because I don’t like to feel constrained. I tried the middle-ground Slim Benson option in a light blue, and coming from someone who’s closet is stocked with jeans from the Gap and Costco, these were clearly a superior cut of denim.

However, if you are like me and avoid unnecessarily tight jeans, I’d recommend sizing up and sticking to the straight cut for peak comfortability. If you’re willing to put in the time to try out a few different sizes and styles, Mott & Bow is an excellent option. – Danny Bakst, Insider Picks content producer

Mott & Bow Skinny Oliver in Raw

I don’t tend to be a fan of elastane (stretchy) jeans. Call me old school, or whatever you will, but I like good old-fashioned 100% denim. Or at least I thought that was all I wanted to wear, until I tried a pair from Mott & Bow.

I’m not tossing my raw Cone Mills denim away, but I will say that the 1% of elastane that Mott & Bow tosses into their Oliver jeans makes a huge difference. I’m undoubtedly much more comfortable in them, and the inside has a brushed-cotton-like finish that reminds me of the coziest blankets I’ve ever slept in.

I found sizing to be fairly spot on for me, but I have a scarecrow-like figure that only disagrees with jeans that tend to be on the baggier side of what’s promised. I’ve had skinnier jeans in the “skinny” department, but these fit my cadaverous frame just right, more or less. I’ve had them a month or so, and they seem to be holding up pretty well. – Owen Burke, Insider Picks senior reporter