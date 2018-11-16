Mott & Bow’s incredibly comfortable jeans are up to 35% off right now through Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’ve been reading Insider Picks for a while, you may have stumbled across one or two articles about Mott & Bow jeans before. The company’s denim is extremely comfortable (so comfortable we’ve even accidentally slept in them), and its women’s skinny jeans, in particular, are among the most flattering and slimming we’ve tried.

For the last four years, Mott & Bow has made a name for itself by selling premium jeans at affordable prices, and now the deals are better than ever before with its Black Friday sale.

During Black Friday weekend, new customers can enjoy 25% off sitewide. You’ll save more above certain order totals: 30% off orders of $200 or more and $35% off orders of $300 or more.

With great savings on jeans, shirts, and sweaters for men and women, you’ll want to take advantage of these savings while they last. When Black Friday officially rolls around on November 23, there’s a chance the pieces you’re after may already be sold out in your size.

Shop the Mott & Bow Black Friday Sale now, so you don’t miss out on any styles you really want. And if you need some ideas for what to buy, check out some of Mott & Bow’s jeans and shirts for men and women on sale for Black Friday below.

