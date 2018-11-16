Mott & Bow’s incredibly comfortable jeans are up to 35% off right now through Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- One of our favorite denim startups is known for making under-$150 jeans that look and feel a lot more expensive.
- As Black Friday nears, the pairs have become even more affordable. Mott & Bow is now offering 25% off sitewide through Cyber Monday for new customers, and you can save up to 35% off if you spend $300 or more.
If you’ve been reading Insider Picks for a while, you may have stumbled across one or two articles about Mott & Bow jeans before. The company’s denim is extremely comfortable (so comfortable we’ve even accidentally slept in them), and its women’s skinny jeans, in particular, are among the most flattering and slimming we’ve tried.
For the last four years, Mott & Bow has made a name for itself by selling premium jeans at affordable prices, and now the deals are better than ever before with its Black Friday sale.
During Black Friday weekend, new customers can enjoy 25% off sitewide. You’ll save more above certain order totals: 30% off orders of $200 or more and $35% off orders of $300 or more.
With great savings on jeans, shirts, and sweaters for men and women, you’ll want to take advantage of these savings while they last. When Black Friday officially rolls around on November 23, there’s a chance the pieces you’re after may already be sold out in your size.
Shop the Mott & Bow Black Friday Sale now, so you don’t miss out on any styles you really want. And if you need some ideas for what to buy, check out some of Mott & Bow’s jeans and shirts for men and women on sale for Black Friday below.
Mom Jean
Mom Jean in Benson, $88.50 (originally $118) [You save $29.50]
The waist-defining and comfortable Mom jeans were a hit among the women of Insider Picks, and we bet they’ll be for you, too.
High Rise Skinny
High Rise Skinny in Bond, $96 (originally $128) [You save $32]
Flattering on all body types, the skinny jean is made from a power stretch fabric that also resists fading.
Mid Rise Skinny
Mid Rise Skinny in Grove, $96 (originally $128) [You save $32]
This mid-rise fit in a dark blue is an equally sleek skinny jean choice.
Slim Jean
Slim Jean in Mosco, $72 (originally $96) [You save $24]
These slim-fit jeans fit just right and feature a resin rinse denim.
Straight Jean
Straight Jean in Crosby, $81 (originally $108) [You save $27]
One of Mott & Bow’s most popular jeans is this straight fit style in a rich, dark blue.
Slim Semi Spread Collar
Slim Semi Spread Collar in Kent, $51.75 (originally $69) [You save $17.25]
Yup, you can get button-downs here, too. The lightweight, two-ply cotton shirt is easy an easy choice for wearing to work and available in seven colors.