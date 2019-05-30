At least 11 people died on Mount Everest last week. But it’s just the 10th deadliest mountain in the Himalayas.

caption Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world: 29,029 feet (8,848 meters). source Wikimedia Commons

If climbers want to summit Mount Everest, they have to brave the “death zone” – the area above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) in altitude, where there is so little oxygen that the body starts to die, minute by minute and cell by cell.

Last week, at least 11 people died on Everest, which is the tallest peak in the world at 29,029 feet (8,848 meters or 5.5 miles) above sea level. Some reportedly collapsed from exhaustion after waiting in line for hours to ascend to the summit on narrow parts of the route.

Read More: What happens to your body in Mount Everest’s ‘Death Zone,’ where 11 people have died in the past week

But Everest isn’t the only Himalayan peak on which climbers face the death zone. In fact, nine other mountains are deadlier than Everest.

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, Annapurna I – the 10th highest mountain in the world – is the most dangerous to climb, with a fatality rate of 32% as of 2012. K2, second-highest peak in the world, is almost as dangerous, with a fatality rate of 29%. Everest, by contrast, has a 4% fatality rate.

Granted, Mount Everest has seen many tragedies since 2012. In 2015, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Nepal, sending an avalanche careening into Everest’s Base Camp. More than 20 people were killed.

Here are the 10 deadliest mountains in the Himalayas – in order from most to least deadly – according to NASA.

Annapurna I, the 10th highest mountain in the world, has a fatality rate of 32%.

caption A view of Annapurna 1’s snow-covered North Face at sunrise. source Frank Bienewald/LightRocket/Getty

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, only 191 people had successfully climbed Annapurna as of 2012, far less than any other 8,000-meter mountains.

The first people to climb Annapurna I were French climbers Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal in 1950. Though they reached the summit on their first try, extreme frostbite and gangrene set in on their way down the mountain. A doctor had to amputate all of Herzog and Lachenal’s toes, as well as all of Herzog’s fingers.

K2, or Mount Goodwin-Austin, is just 778 feet shorter than Everest. Mountaineer George Bell once said “K2 is a savage mountain that tries to kill you.”

source Patrick Poendl/Business Insider

Only 264 people reached the top of K2 between 1906 and 2008, and 24 of them died before they got back down, according to 8000ers.com, an online database that tracks climbing statistics for all Himalayan peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

According to NASA, K2 has a fatality rate of 29%.

The south side of Nanga Parbat, a peak whose name means “naked mountain,” is generally snow-free.

caption The Nanga Parbat mountains in northern Pakistan, June 22, 2003. source Zulfikar Ali/AFP/Getty

According to NASA, as of March 2012, Nanga Parbat had a fatality rate of about 20%.

In July 1953, Austrian climber Hermann Buhl became the first to reach the summit. He did so alone, without oxygen, food, a tent or sleeping bag. Before him, 31 people had died attempting that feat.

But the mountain is better known for how fast it’s growing.

“There is no other mountain in the world that is rising as fast as Nanga Parbat,” Mike Searle, a University of Oxford geologist, told NASA.

As of March 2012, Dhualagiri had a fatality rate of about 16%.

caption Dhaulagiri is 26,795 feet high — the seventh-tallest mountain in the world. source Solundir/Wikimedia Commons

The “white mountain” is the seventh tallest in the world.

Kangchenjunga, located on the border between Nepal and India, is the fourth-deadliest Himalayan peak.

caption Kangchenjunga is the world’s third-highest mountain at 8,586 meters (28,169 feet). source Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty

The slopes of Kangchenjunga are steep and avalanche-prone. According to NASA, the mountain has a fatality rate of 15%.

The route to Manaslu’s summit presents similar challenges to Mount Everest’s. The top of the mountain is a steep tower of rock that only has room for a few climbers at a time.

caption Manaslu is the eighth-highest mountain in the world at 8,163 meters (26,781 feet). source Pratapgrg/Wikimedia Commons

The 26,781-foot mountain is the eighth-highest in the world, with a fatality rate of 10%.

Gasherbrum I is often overlooked, as it’s the world’s 11th-highest peak. But it’s more dangerous than Everest.

caption This photo of Gasherbrum I was taken from the 1958 base camp. source Olderman/Wikimedia Commons

The 26,509-foot mountain used to be known as “Hidden Peak,” and it has a fatality rate of 9%, according to NASA.

Climbing Makalu, Nepal’s 27,667-foot peak, is about twice as risky as climbing Everest.

caption Makalu is the fourth-highest mountain in the world, rising to 27,667 Feet in Makalu Barun National Park, Nepal. source Education Images/UIG/Getty

Makalu’s fatality rate is 9% too, according to NASA.

Makalu means “Great Black” in Tibetan – likely referring to the exposed black granite on the mountain’s summit.

Broad Peak sits at the border of Pakistan and China, with a height of 26,401 feet.

caption Pakistan’s Broad Peak is the 12th-highest mountain in the world at 8,047 meters (26,401 feet). source Kogo/Wikimedia Commons

Of the 404 people who had successfully reached the summit as of 2012, 21 had died – about 5%, NASA reported.

Of all the Himalayan peaks, the greatest number of climbers have summited Everest. As of 2008, 3,864 people had reached the peak. That number is closer to 5,000 now.

According to 8000ers.com, of those 3,684 climbers, only 56 (2%) didn’t make it back down.

NASA reported that as of 2012, Everest’s fatality rate was closer to 4%.