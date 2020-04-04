A major New York City hospital system will allow some coronavirus-infected partners to stay with pregnant women while they give birth

Since New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the US, hospital systems have been trying to determine if and when to allow a support person for women giving birth.

Mount Sinai Health System, which comprises 10 hospitals in New York City, initially banned companions last month from accompanying a laboring woman.

On April 2, the hospital announced in an email that a companion who tests positive for the coronavirus can remain in the delivery room if the woman is already in labor.

OB-GYNs and patients say they think the updated policy introduces far too much risk to hospital staff, patients, and newborns.

In an internal email sent to employees on April 2, the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City announced that if a prgenant woman’s support person gets a positive coronavirus test result while the woman is already in labor – but that support person doesn’t exhibit symptoms – they may remain in the delivery room.

Doctors and patients say they are opposed to the decision, and worry that inviting another infected person into the facility will further spread COVID-19 and compromise an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Over the past few weeks, as the coronavirus has hit New York hard, the Mount Sinai Health System, which comprises 10 hospitals, has banned nearly all visitors. But it’s the network’s latest decision that hospital staff and patients say they find most problematic.

According to the updated policy, a woman who has a scheduled C-section or is slated to be induced is expected to go to the hospital one day prior, with her chosen companion, to get tested for the coronavirus. If the partner tests positive, that person will not be allowed in the delivery room. The woman can choose another companion to get tested, and join her if they are healthy.

But when a woman goes into spontaneous labor, both she and her support person will get tested when they arrive at the hospital. If the support person gets a positive test result while the woman is already in labor – but is asymptomatic and doesn’t have a fever – they will be permitted to stay under two conditions: If the woman is already more than 7 centimeters dilated and if the woman decides to have her partner remain with her, even after being counseled about the associated risks.

Insider spoke to one current and one former Mount Sinai OB-GYN, both of whom are concerned that allowing a person with the coronavirus into the delivery room introduces additional and avoidable risk.

“It’s not what any of us want,” said the OB-GYN who works at Mount Sinai, and asked to remain anonymous since the staff isn’t permitted to talk to the media. “But if keeping partners home saves a single person from dying, it’s the right choice.

Physicians say they are also concerned about support people using personal protective equipment when there’s a shortage of proper masks and gowns for the healthcare workers themselves.

Originally, Mount Sinai had banned all support people from joining a woman in the delivery room

On March 20, Mount Sinai joined New York-Presbyterian, another major hospital network, in banning all support people from the delivery room – sick or healthy. Eight days later, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office issued an executive order stating that a woman is entitled to a companion in the delivery room who doesn’t have a fever.

The latest decision goes even further.

OB-GYNs say they are already concerned about contracting the coronavirus from patients. When a woman is in labor, she may throw up, grunt, scream, or have a bowel movement in the process, actions which all can introduce viral particles into the air.

“My personal protective equipment is not perfect,” the Mount Sinai OB-GYN told Insider. “It can prevent most transmission but not all.”

“I am so sad and angry about this development,” the former Mount Sinai OB-GYN, who asked to remain anonymous because they weren’t authorized to speak, told Insider. “This puts not only the entire staff at risk, it also risks the health of other patients and newborns. The policy wastes tests and PPE that is already scarce on support partners, who can simply stay home and avoid exposure or transmission.”

Some pregnant women worry about the safety of providers and their babies

Some pregnant women who are scheduled to deliver at Mount Sinai say they, too, are opposed to the hospital allowing infected partners in the delivery room, and worry about the safety of the staff and their unborn babies. The hospital system

“My biggest concern right now is not actually that I or my spouse or child will get infected,” said Hannah, who is due in seven weeks and asked to only use her first name to protect her family’s privacy. “It’s that there simply won’t be any providers who are healthy enough to provide care.”

Carrie Gray, who had tried for several years to get pregnant and is due in May, said she would prefer her husband to stay home while she delivers, whether he’s sick or not.

“As much as I want him in the hospital with me, and he wants to be there, it’s less risky if he stays away,” Gray said. “In this case, it’s no longer about what we would want for ourselves, but what will be best for the baby.”

The Mount Sinai OB-GYN said it’s been “heartbreaking” for her to deliver babies for some patients without a companion by her side. However, she wants the hospital to look at the big picture, and to come up with one uniform policy that bans visitors to protect everyone involved.

Already, the hospital system has banned patients infected with the coronavirus from having visitors – even patients who are critically ill.”This is why patients are dying in the ICU alone,” the Mount Sinai OB-GYN said.