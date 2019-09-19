Forget ‘American Psycho’ — Instagram ‘finfluencers’ will fast-track your knowledge of Wall Street. Here are 7 of the best to follow now.

source Am Psycho Productions

Instagram “finfluencers,” or financial influencers, are a thriving online subculture. They can be a valuable source of information or laughs.

One finfluencer, @otherbondgirl, told Business Insider that following finfluencers is one way to fast track your insider knowledge of Wall Street.

However, several big accounts are technically private Instagrams – this helps them get and retain more followers, according to finfluencer @wallstreetconfessions.

Here are the must-follow accounts for aspiring financiers, finfluencers, and everyone in-between.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Once upon a time, if you wanted to get to know Wall Street culture, you had to stake out at a table at Cipriani, read your Wall Street Journal religiously, and lurk the streets of Murray Hill.

Now, however, you can just scroll through your Instagram feed. The rise of finance influencers (“finfluencers“) has allowed both finance insiders and wannabes to peek behind the velvet rope of Wall Street.

One finfluencer, @otherbondgirl, who works in bonds in New York, told Business Insider that following these accounts is a quick way to get attuned to Wall Street culture.

“I was rewatching ‘American Psycho’ the other day. And, you know, I feel like a few years ago, that’s how people found out what the culture was like, right?” said the anonymous memester, who declined to publicly share her name since she’s active in the industry. “They watched these Wall Street movies, and now you don’t have to spend two hours watching these Wall Street movies … and learning about like one person’s view of what Wall Street is”, she said. “You can learn in, you know, 30 minutes, what like 30 different people’s view of Wall Street is like.”

But several big finfluencers are on private, meaning you have to request to follow them to view the memes. This is, according to finfluencer @wallstreetconfessions, a way for accounts to get more followers. If you’re looking to get the insider scoop, here are @otherbondgirl’s recommended follows.

@litquidity: The “king” of finance memes

Boasting 179,000 followers, @litquidity is the quintessential finfluencer.

@hoeingforyield: Hip to the latest and greatest in memes

@hoeingforyield seems to know exactly which meme will blow up, and then throws the ol’ finmeme spin on it.

@arbitrage.andy: Has his own merch store

@arbitrage.andy even has a detailed response to Patagonia’s no longer being offered to some financial institutions.

@wallstreetconfessions: Gossip Girl for the Wall Street crowd

I followed this Instagram account thinking it was going to be a bunch of stupid party bro stories, but damn, these confessions are real…like REAL real. #WallStreetConfessions pic.twitter.com/GBK9JulVG1 — TheMoMoneyShow (@McMo91) July 5, 2019

Anonymous confessions on everything from sexism in company culture to silly office gaffes.

@mbamikey: MBA students have memes too

source mba_mikey/Instagram

Even the hallowed halls of MBA programs need memes too, apparently.

@xoxofinancehoe: Sex And The City for the finance set

Sharp humor, dating, and a healthy dose of existentialism run rampant in @xoxofinancehoe’s memes.

@justthequant: For quantitative nerds

When he’s an investment banker but has an ugly personality. https://t.co/3FKqMju8lZ — Associate Quantitative (@justthequant) May 27, 2019

According to @otherbondgirl, @justthequant is a “super nerdy account” for numbers meme fiends.