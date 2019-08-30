Movenpick hotel apologises for putting Hong Kong singer Karen Mok’s dirty sheets up for sale

A Movenpick hotel’s offer had an opening bid of 8,800 yuan. Shin Min Daily News

A hotel in central China has apologised after offering guests the chance to stay in a room recently vacated by Hong Kong singer Karen Mok, and take home her used towels and bedlinen.

The Movenpick Hotel Enshi in Hubei province released a statement on Thursday apologising to the public for “the bad social influence created by the incident of bidding for the garden suite stayed in by goddess Mok”.

On Tuesday, the hotel advertised on social media offering people the chance to bid for a night’s stay in the garden suite Mok had occupied after her performance in the city on Saturday night. The opening bid was set at 8,800 yuan (US$1,230) and rose by increments of 500 yuan.

The offer was accompanied by images of the room and the words: “Goddess Mok has left Enshi but her room is still here with lingering warmth and smell.”

It said also the successful bidder could take away “all the bedding, except the mattress, the goddess slept on” as well as the towels and toiletries.

The apology added that due to a “mishap of hotel management, our marketing … has hurt the public’s feelings and had a negative social influence”.

A member of the hotel’s marketing team was quoted by The Beijing News as saying that authorities in Enshi were investigating the incident and had fined the hotel. It did not disclose the amount.

Hubei Yitiancheng Culture Media, which organised Mok’s concert, was also critical of the hotel’s promotion, accusing it of jeopardising its reputation as a five-star establishment and hurting the performer’s profile.

“Putting the hotel room up for auction has seriously damaged Karen Mok’s image and the advertisement copy challenged the public’s moral bottom line,” it said.

