20 things turning 20 years old in 2020 that will make you feel ancient

caption “Erin Brockovich” is turning 20. source Ronald Siemoneit/ Getty

As 2020 approaches, Insider looked back to the early 2000s to see what’s turning 20 next year.

Famous songs like Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” and Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” were all released in 2000.

Movies like “American Psycho,” “Bring It On,” “Gladiator,” and “Erin Brockovich” are also turning 20.

Historic events like Bush v. Gore, and the Subway Series also happened two decades ago.

Twenty years ago, as people celebrated the turn of the century, new music from Ricky Martin was on the radio, and “American Psycho” was about to hit movie theaters.

Those days may seem like yesterday, but as we ring in 2020, everything we were introduced to in 2000 officially happened 20 years ago.

From a heated presidential race to popular movies and music, take a look back at what’s turning 20 in the new year.

*NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” turns 20 this year.

caption *NSYNC in 2000. source LUCY NICHOLSON/ Getty

In 2000, boy band *NSYNC released their most popular song, “Bye Bye Bye,” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The music video became a cultural phenomenon, staying in first place on “Total Request Live” for 25 days. It was even nominated for Video of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards.

Ricky Martin released his hit single “She Bangs” in 2000.

caption Ricky Martin in 2000. source NBC/ Getty

Two decades ago, Ricky Martin released “She Bangs,” and the single climbed the charts. It reached 12th place on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 18 weeks.

“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack was also released 20 years ago.

caption Lee Ann Womack. source Peter Kramer/ Getty

When Lee Ann Womack released her country single “I Hope You Dance” in 2000, it became a hit. It reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and she earned a Country Music Association Award for Single of the Year.

The hit song “Who Let the Dogs Out” also came out in 2000.

caption The Baha Men in 2000. source SGranitz/ Getty

In 2000, the Baha Men released “Who Let the Dogs Out,” and at first, it flopped. It barely reached the top 40, but slowly, the single gained popularity in the early 2000s, as the catchy lyrics and tune caught on.

Bon Jovi released their hit single “It’s My Life” two decades ago.

caption Bon Jovi. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the ’80s and ’90s, Bon Jovi released massive hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” but the band released another hit single in 2000 – “It’s My Life.” The song eventually climbed to the top of the charts, carrying the band into another decade of success.

J.K. Rowling published the fourth book, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” in her successful children’s fantasy series.

Following the success of her three other books in the “Harry Potter” series, J.K. Rowling published her fourth book, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” in the summer of 2000. In the first two days, over three million copies of the book were sold. Five years later, the book was turned into a successful film, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Twenty years since the book’s release, the franchise is still extremely successful, with amusement rides at Universal Studios and a show on Broadway.

The movie “Almost Famous” is about to turn 20.

caption A scene from “Almost Famous.” source belfeguz/ YouTube

“Almost Famous” became a cultural juggernaut when it came out in 2000. The movie follows a high schooler who’s writing an article for Rolling Stone about a new rock band. It features an all-star cast, including Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Anna Paquin, and Zooey Deschanel. The film went on to be nominated for four Academy Awards, but it only took home one for “Best Original Screenplay.”

Julia Roberts’ famous movie “Erin Brockovich” premiered 20 years ago.

caption Julia Roberts in “Erin Brockovich.” source Ronald Siemoneit/ Getty

“Erin Brockovich” is a biographical film about the real-life woman – played by Julia Roberts – who battled a California power company after it was accused of polluting a city’s water. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Roberts took home the Oscar for Best Actress.

Christian Bale’s “American Pyscho” also hit theatres in 2000.

caption Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. source Eric Robert/ Getty

Twenty years ago, Christian Bale starred as Patrick Bateman, a banking exec who moonlights as a psychopathic killer, in “American Psycho.” The movie quickly became a cult classic and Bateman became a famous part of American culture. Recently, the film was turned into a Broadway musical.

The “Scary Movie” franchise began in 2000.

caption Anna Faris in 2000’s “Scary Movie.” source The Weinstein Company

In the summer of 2000, “Scary Movie” was released to parody the most popular horror films. The movie poked fun at “Scream,” “Sixth Sense,” and “The Blair Witch Project.” It went on to be a success, launching Anna Faris’ acting career and sparking multiple sequels.

“Gladiator” also premiered in 2000.

caption Russell Crowe in “Gladiator.” source Archive Photos / Getty

In 2000, Russell Crowe starred as Maximus, a vengeful Roman general, in “Gladiator.” The following year, the film was nominated 12 times at the Academy Awards, winning Best Picture. Crowe also took home the trophy for Best Actor.

The teen movie “Bring It On” was also released 20 years ago.

caption Kirsten Dunst in “Bring It On.” source Universal Pictures

In 2000, Kirsten Dunst starred as cheerleading captain Torrance in the hit teen movie “Bring It On.” In the film, she learns her team’s dance routines were stolen from another school’s cheer team. The success of the film prompted several sequels in the following years.

The reality competition show “Survivor” also started the same year.

caption “Survivor” title sequence in 2000. source CBS/YouTube

In May 2000, “Survivor” premiered on CBS. In the reality TV competition, strangers are placed in a remote and isolated location. They have to find food and shelter by themselves, while also competing in challenges. Each contestant is voted off the island one by one until there’s only one standing survivor. That person wins $1 million. Over the last 20 years, “Survivor” has had 39 seasons.

The “Big Brother” franchise is also turning 20 years old.

caption “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves. source Johnny Vy/CBS

After “Survivor,” CBS premiered another hit reality competition show in the summer of 2000: “Big Brother.” The series follows a group of strangers who are forced to live together in a house while under constant surveillance. They compete in challenges and, in the end, one person wins $500,000. Through the years, the show became increasingly popular, prompting spin-offs like “Celebrity Big Brother.” In 2020, the show’s 22nd season will premiere.

The world’s first camera phone was introduced 20 years ago.

caption A J-phone pictured in 2002. source YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

Although camera phones are common today, the first phone for sale with a camera was released in 2000. The phone was called J-SH04, and it had just a 0.1-megapixel resolution.

A 2002 version of the J-Phone is pictured above.

The popular dating website eHarmony launched in 2000.

caption eHarmony. source Ted Soqui/ Getty

Clinical psychologist Dr. Neil Clark Warren created eHarmony, a website designed to help you meet your perfect match, in 2000. The site initially had users answer 450 questions to help them better enter long-term relationships. Since then, the site has remained one of the top online dating services. In 2017, for example, eHarmony had 750,000 paid subscribers and 10 million active users.

Hollister, the teen clothing brand, opened in 2000.

caption Hollister. source Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider

In 2000, Abercrombie & Fitch launched a new brand called Hollister, which is geared more towards teenagers. The clothing store markets itself as laid-back attire, inspired by California’s relaxed lifestyle. Today, there are over 500 Hollister stores worldwide.

The “Subway Series” between the New York Yankees and Mets happened two decades ago.

caption Cartoon created for the 2000 World Series. source New York Daily News Archive/ Getty

The Yankees and Mets – two New York teams – went head to head in the 2000 World Series. In the end, the Yankees became champions, winnings its third consecutive World Series.

It’s been 20 years since the legendary 2000 presidential campaign, which resulted in a Supreme Court case.

As we enter a heated 2020 presidential election, it’s easy to forget how close the 2000 presidential election was. Democratic nominee Al Gore and Republican nominee George W. Bush went head to head, but on election night, it was unclear who won. With the votes so close in Florida, the state ordered a recount. After a slew of legal fights around the recount in Florida, the Supreme Court decided that the initial results would be counted, giving Bush the election. He won by a .009% margin, or 537 votes.

The International Space Station is also celebrating a 20-year milestone — its first crew lived arrived in 2000.

caption The International Space Station in 2000. source NASA/ Getty

Although President Ronald Reagan ordered NASA to build the International Space Station in 1984, it wasn’t until 2000 that people actually lived on the station. Bill Shepherd, Yuri Gidzenko, and Sergei Krikalev became the first three to reside on the ISS and live there for several months. Since then, 220 people from 17 different countries have visited and lived on the ISS.