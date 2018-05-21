Movie star Jackie Chan unveils a new dockless scooter sharing program in Singapore, and he wheelie likes it

Company Gogreen Holdings and Jackie Chan have unveiled a new scooter sharing program in Singapore. Gogreen Holdings

Action star Jackie Chan took a ‘brake’ (pun intended) from his busy schedule to unveil Personal Mobility Devices company Gogreen Holdings’ newest scooter sharing program last Saturday (May 19).

Chan introduced the program, which features the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter (ES2) as the scooter that users will be able to operate. The dockless electric scooter is the first of its kind in Singapore.

The program will allow tourists and other users to go around and explore Singapore “in a fun way, while keeping their journey environmentally friendly” and will require “minimal amounts” of coaching to operate it, Gogreen said.

Chan, who is a shareholder at Gogreen Holdings, added: “It is a great privilege for me to launch the first fleet of Gogreen dockless electric scooters here in Singapore.”

“This initiative not only promote green technology – something I strongly believe in – but the versatility of the Gogreen dockless scooters also allows travelers to discover the city at their own pace and time in a convenient and unique way, especially with an increasing number of free and independent travellers in Singapore”.

There are also additional plans to incorporate an app at a later stage that integrates educational and entertainment aspects for users, with more details about the program yet to be revealed.