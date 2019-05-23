11 movie stars you can watch on Netflix shows right now

caption Renee Zellweger stars on Netflix thriller “What/If.” source Netflix

Renee Zellweger is coming to Netflix as a star on “What/If.”

The series is an anthology thriller.

Zellweger joins a growing group of movie stars who have shows on the streaming service, which includes Winona Ryder, Michael Douglas, and Noami Watts.

Another movie star is heading to Netflix.

“What/If,” an anthology thriller series, stars Oscar Renee Zellweger as a famous and ruthless corporate leader.

Zellweger has been acting since the early 90s and is known for her roles in movies including “Empire Records,” “Jerry Maguire,” “White Oleander,” and “Cinderella Man.” She earned Oscar nominations for “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Chicago” before winning for “Cold Mountain.” Though the actress stepped away from her on-screen career for a few years, she returned in 2016 with “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

“What/If” is her biggest TV role to date, and it hits Netflix on Friday.

Here are 11 other movie stars who have series on Netflix.

Robin Wright played Claire Underwood, wife of Frank Underwood and the eventual president of the United States, on “House of Cards.”

Wright began her career as a soap star on “Santa Barbara,” but after that role wrapped in 1988, she didn’t appear on TV again until 2005. She instead became well-known for her film roles in movies including “The Princess Bride” and “Forrest Gump.” She’s also since starred in “White Oleander,” “Moneyball,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” and “Wonder Woman.”

Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers on “Stranger Things.”

Ryder became a teen idol and rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s for starring in movies including “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Age of Innocence,” and “Little Women.” Though her career went on hiatus after she was caught shoplifting in 2001, Ryder returned to acting and starred in “Star Trek” and “Black Swan.” Playing Joyce, the mother of Jonathan and Will, on “Stranger Things” is her biggest TV role to date.

Naomi Watts played psychologist Jean Holloway on “Gypsy.”

Watts’ career began on TV before she rose to fame in “Mulholland Drive.” She went on to star in “The Ring” and its sequel, “The Assassination of Richard Nixon,” “King Kong,” “J. Edgar,” and “While We’re Young.” She earned two Oscar nominations: one for “21 Grams” and the other for “The Impossible.”

Jeff Daniels played an outlaw on “Godless.”

Daniels won an Emmy for starring on “Godless,” but his list of movie roles is long. The star’s first role was in “Ragtime” and he’s since starred in “Terms of Endearment,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Hours,” “The Squid and the Whale,” and “The Martian.”

Ellen Page stars on “The Umbrella Academy” as Vanya, aka Number Seven, a member of a superhero family.

Page started acting on TV shows but is best known for her movie roles including “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Inception,” and “Juno,” for which she earned an Oscar nomination.

Uma Thurman plays the mother of a dead girl whose heart is implanted in another teen on Netflix’s horror series “Chambers.”

Some of Thurman’s earliest film roles include “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Robin Hood,” but it was Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” that rocketed Thurman to fame. She earned an Oscar nomination for the role and later reunited with Tarantino for “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Volume 2.” Her other movie roles include “Batman and Robin,” 1998’s “Les Misérables,” “Be Cool,” and “The House That Jack Built.”

Jane Fonda plays Grace on “Grace and Frankie,” which is her longest TV role to date.

Fonda has spent most of her career on the big screen. Starting in the ’60s with movies including “Tall Story,” “Sunday in New York,” “Barefoot in the Park,” and “Barbarella.” Fonda soon hit her stride. She earned her first Oscar nomination for “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” in 1970. She was also nominated for “Julia,” “The China Syndrome,” “On Golden Pond,” and “The Morning After.” She won Oscars for “Klute” and “Coming Home.” Fonda retired from films in 1991, but returned in 2005 with “Monster-In-Law” and has continued acting with roles in movies including “The Butler,” “Youth,” and “Book Club.”

Drew Barrymore played a real estate agent who turned into a human-looking zombie on “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Barrymore rose to fame as a child star with roles in “ET the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Firestarter,” and “Babes in Toyland.” As a teen, she transitioned to darker roles including “Guncrazy,” “Bad Girls,” “Boys on the Side,” and a small role in “Scream.” Barrymore is perhaps best known now for her romantic roles in “The Wedding Singer,” “Ever After,” “Never Been Kissed,” “50 First Dates,” “Music and Lyrics,” and “He’s Just Not That Into You,” but she’s also unforgettable in “Charlie’s Angels.”

“Superbad” costars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill teamed up for “Maniac.”

Both Stone and Hill have had small guest roles on TV shows, but they are best known for their film roles.

Stone starred in “The House Bunny,” “Zombieland,” “Easy A,” Crazy Stupid Love,” “The Help,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 1” and its sequel. She earned Oscar nominations for “Birdman or (the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and “The Favourite.” She won the Academy Award for “La La Land.”

Hill is well-known for his comedic roles including “Accepted,” “Knocked Up,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “21 Jump Street,” and “22 Jump Street.” He earned Oscar nominations for “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas stars as an acting coach on “The Kominsky Method.”

Douglas broke out on the TV series “The Streets of San Francisco” but has stuck mostly to movies since. He earned an Oscar as a producer on “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and one for his lead role in “Wall Street.” His other roles include “Romancing the Stone,” “The Jewel of the Nile,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Basic Instinct,” “The American President,” “Ant-Man,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Icon Julie Andrews had her own pre-school show on Netflix called “Julie’s Greenroom.”

Originally a Broadway star, Andrews won an Oscar for her film debut in “Mary Poppins.” She later earned nominations for “The Sound of Music” and “Victor Victoria.” She has hosted some variety shows on TV, but her other movie roles include “The Americanization of Emily,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “The Princess Diaries,” and “The Princess Diaries 2.” She even lent her voice to a character on “Aquaman.”