How 12 movie villains look compared to their comic-book counterparts

caption Loki looks similar on screen and in the comic books. source Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Comics

Comic book characters that have been around for a while usually change over time – and villains are no exception. That means movie creators basing their works on existing characters have a lot of material to take inspiration from.

In the cases below creative decisions were made to keep these villains in line with the way they were depicted in the comics or completely transform their looks.

Here are 12 movie villains and how they compare to their comic-book counterparts.

Josh Brolin played Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

caption The characters look quite similar. source Disney/Marvel

In “Avengers: Infinity War,” we finally spend quality time with Josh Brolin as Thanos.

The character of Thanos was created in 1973 by Jim Starlin and Mike Friedrich – and of course, even mad titans can change their look a bit over the years.

On seeing Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War,” creator Jim Starlin wrote on Facebook, “There are a couple times my chest constricted from what I was seeing, making me want to cry. You’ll recognize those instances when you watch the film. Brolin is an incredible Thanos, moving and emoting just as I tried to portray him in the comics.”

In “Avengers: Infinity War,” we saw quite a bit of Thanos with his helmet off – but when he put it on, his level of menace is definitely on par with George Perez’s “Infinity Gauntlet” cover from 1991.

Stephen Dorff played Deacon Frost in “Blade.”

caption The comic character had a more exaggerated look. source New Line Cinema/Marvel Comics

In the comics, Deacon Frost bears more resemblance to Donald Sutherland than Stephen Dorff – who played the character in “Blade.”

If you were a vampire just trying to go about your business, there would definitely be an advantage to blending in – which the comics version of Deacon Frost managed quite well on some occasions – red eyes notwithstanding.

Created in 1972 by Marv Wolfman, Gene Colan, and Tom Palmer, the white-haired older Frost bore little to no resemblance to Stephen Dorff – although of course, no one ever said a vampire couldn’t dye their hair.

Cate Blanchett played Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

caption Cate Blanchett as Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok” looks pretty similar to how Stan Lee and Jack Kirby originally designed her in the comics. source Disney/Marvel

Hela rules Asgard’s Underworld in the comics – but rather than being the sister of Thor and Loki, as depicted in “Thor: Ragnarok,” she’s actually Loki’s daughter.

But if the details are slightly changed, the movie’s depiction of her contentious relationship with both Thor and Loki is the real deal. Created in 1964 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, chances are excellent that you wouldn’t want to get on the bad side of either version of Hela.

Lee Pace played Ronan the Accuser in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the upcoming “Captain Marvel.”

caption Ronan the Accuser is significantly more imposing in the comics than as portrayed by Lee Pace in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the upcoming “Captain Marvel.” source Marvel Studios/Disney/Marvel

Created in 1967 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Ronan the Accuser started out as just a servant of the Kree Empire, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but gained some complexity and differing character motivations over the years.

In the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, we saw Ronan the Accuser eventually get destroyed by the Power Stone – but since “Captain Marvel” takes place in the ’90s, explaining his presence is easy, according to ScreenGeek.

Sam Rockwell played Justin Hammer in “Iron Man 2.”

caption Justin Hammer is a bit older in the comics than he is in “Iron Man 2” — but that doesn’t mean that Sam Rockwell isn’t completely perfect in the role. source Paramount Pictures/marvel

In both the comics and the movie, the nefarious industrialist rival to Tony Stark known as Justin Hammer is very human – and thus, is susceptible to human aging. Even as the kind of guy who supplies all the weapons to all the criminals in the Marvel universe – and gets paid handsomely for it – he still can’t fight the effects of time.

Created by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, and John Romita, Jr. in 1968, the comic version of Justin Hammer looked just like every boardroom villain in a suit out of every ’80s movie.

In “Iron Man 2,” one could argue that the character got a significant upgrade – at least, SyFyWire thought so.

Karel Roden played Grigori Rasputin in the 2004 “Hellboy” film.

caption Grigori Rasputin is pretty faithful to how he looked in the “Hellboy” comics — played by Karel Roden in the 2004 film. source Columbia Pictures/Marvel Comics

As the story goes, occultist Rasputin and some like-minded Nazis tried to call a demon to help them win during WWII. Instead, Hellboy showed up, got adopted by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm – and the rest was history.

“Hellboy” creator Mike Mignola also created this version of Rasputin – who first appeared in “Hellboy: Seed of Destruction.”

David Thewlis played the God of war Ares in “Wonder Woman.”

caption God of war Ares has fought Wonder Woman since almost the beginning in the comics. source Warner Bros./Marvel

Ares has been an ongoing “Wonder Woman” comics antagonist since “Wonder Woman #1″ in 1942 – so it’s only fitting that he was the Big Bad in the first “Wonder Woman” movie.

DC itself stressed that Ares is “a perpetual war machine,” – and in the movie, he slyly stokes the flames of war behind the scenes, paving the way for the movie’s big final battle between Wonder Woman and Ares.

Michael B. Jordan’s played Erik Kilmonger in “Black Panther.”

caption Erik Killmonger the original comics character looks different than Michael B. Jordan’s portrayal in “Black Panther.” source Disney/Marvel Comics

While T’Challa might have come from the brilliant minds of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it was Don McGregor and Rich Buckler who brought his greatest rival to life in creating Erik Killmonger.

As comics writer Bryan Edward Hill told Vulture, Killmonger is a relatable and sympathetic antagonist – to a certain point. That’s what made him so intriguing as a villain in the “Black Panther” movie and also why he’s remained such an integral part of Wakanda in the comics.

Heath Ledger played The Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

caption Heath Ledger’s interpretation of the Joker in “The Dark Knight” is somewhat removed from the Batman comics template. source Warner Bros./marvel Comics

The Joker’s very first appearance in Batman #1 racked up a four-person body count – and even saw the Joker impersonating the police chief to carry through on one murder, according to Comicbook.

Even if the look is slightly different in “The Dark Knight,” that same anarchic spirit is as clear as ever, as embodied in one of Heath Ledger’s defining performances.

Alfred Molina played Dr. Octopus in “Spider-Man 2.”

caption Dr. Octopus remains one of Spider-Man’s most formidable adversaries in the comics — and was convincingly portrayed onscreen by Alfred Molina in “Spider-Man 2.” source Columbia Pictures/Marvel Comics

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko back in the ’60s, Dr. Octopus relies on his prosthetic harness to make himself physically capable of battling the much younger, more agile Spider-Man.

Sir Ian McKellen played Magneto in “X-Men.”

caption McKellen brought complexity to the character “Magnetos.” source 20th Century Fox/Marvel Comics

Created in 1963 in the very first issue of X-Men, Magneto wanted to liberate mutants from human oppression from the very beginning.

Over time, his backstory and motivations grew more relatable and grounded in his family’s history as Holocaust survivors – but the character’s convictions have remained largely the same, both in comics and on screen.

Tom Hiddleston played Loki in the Marvel films.

caption Comic’s Loki’s costumes are beyond extravagant. source Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Comics

Loki from the comic books has an accessories closet alone that could rival that of Cher Horowitz, according to The Mary Sue.

First appearing in 1962, you’d be completely justified in expecting a lot from the God of Mischief and Prince of Lies. We get a lot from him over the course of the movies, too – which fans continue to enjoy.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.