MoviePass’ parent company says it lost over $266 million last year

caption MoviePass. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that it lost over $266 million in 2018.

The company has continued to burn through money since buying MoviePass in the summer of 2017 and dropping the monthly subscription price to see movies to $10 a month.

In April, Business Insider reported that MoviePass dropped from over 3 million subscribers to about 225,000, according to leaked internal data.

MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, reported its 2018 financials to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday and said that, based on a “preliminary evaluation,” it estimated a net loss of over $266 million. (The company estimated a total net loss of $329.2 million, with $266.8 million of that attributable to Helios and Matheson Analytics.)

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) has sustained heavy losses since it bought the movie-ticket subscription company in August of 2017 and dropped the monthly price to $10 a month. A corresponding drop in stock price led to HMNY’s delisting from the Nasdaq in February after trading below $1 for months. In March, the company tried to rebound by launching a new “Uncapped” plan in which there would be no restrictions on the number of 2D movies subscribers could see (though MoviePass could throttle a subscriber’s access at its discretion).

