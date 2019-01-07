MoviePass posted an HR job listing following months of turmoil and employee allegations of inappropriate behavior

caption MoviePass. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

On Friday, MoviePass posted a job listing for a human resources position.

The company has not had a dedicated HR department since its two-person staff was fired in November.

Business Insider reported in December that some MoviePass employees had made allegations of inappropriate behavior.

After trying to operate a productive workplace without a dedicated human resources department since November, MoviePass is looking for some help.

On Friday, the movie-ticket subscription startup posted a job listing for a “HR Generalist” which would, according to the job description, “partner with Management team to champion our culture and values.”

“Your focus will be on partnering with the members of our team, creating exciting career paths, and fostering a community of high performance, innovation, and teamwork,” the listing, which was posted on LinkedIn, continued.

The job listing went up on the same day Business Insider posted excerpts of a 704-word resignation letter by a former MoviePass product manager, Eric Jeng. Jeng sent the email resignation to the whole company on Wednesday. In that letter, Jeng implored MoviePass to get a “functional and qualified HR department.”

“When leadership decided to fire our only qualified HR employees, they sent a very clear message that they care very little about employee safety and security,” Jeng wrote. “There currently is no effective outlet for employees to discuss issues about their comfort and safety in the workplace.”

MoviePass was not immediately available to comment about the job listing to Business Insider.

In November, MoviePass’ two-person HR team was fired, leaving the duties to Jake Petersen, a senior vice president at the company. Since then, there was one instance when payroll was delayed a few hours getting to employees, according to an all-hands email obtained by Business Insider. (MoviePass told Business Insider “there was never any likelihood it would not” pay employees on pay day.) MoviePass also had to deal with employee reaction to Business Insider’s reporting in December on employee allegations of inappropriate behavior by marketing consultant Bob Ellis toward some female staffers.

In Jeng’s letter, he wrote that he was “disappointed” in the company’s response to allegations of inappropriate behavior. Though it’s unclear what allegations Jeng was referring to, or whom they were against, four current and former MoviePass employees told Business Insider they believed Jeng was referring to Ellis.

“It is clear to me that our work environment has become simply too dangerous and toxic,” Jeng wrote in his resignation letter, also saying that team morale at MoviePass “worsens and worsens, with no end in sight.”

In addition to full health, dental, and vision package, the benefits listed by the job posting included a MoviePass card.