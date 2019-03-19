MoviePass has officially launched its new unlimited plan — here are the details

caption MoviePass. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

MoviePass released details of its new unlimited plan, “MoviePass Uncapped,” on Tuesday.

It will offer two price points for the unlimited plan: $119.40 up front for a year subscription or $14.95 month to month (increasing to $19.95 after an unspecified promo period).

Business Insider reported on Monday that the upcoming unlimited plan was a source of internal turmoil at the startup.

MoviePass says there will be “no cap on the number of 2D movies subscribers can see in MoviePass’ theater network,” but that it can throttle a subscriber’s access at its discretion.

MoviePass will offer two price points for the unlimited plan: $119.40 up front for a year subscription or $14.95 month to month (which will go up to $19.95).

To break that down, for a limited time the monthly subscription price will be $14.95 via credit card, but the standard price will be $19.95 per month. Those who sign up for the monthly rate will be transitioned from $14.95 to $19.95 after an unspecified amount of time. The other option is paying $9.95 per month for 12 months up front ($119.40), which requires you to pay through ACH (giving your bank account information).

With Uncapped, you will have the ability to have access to blockbusters and independent films on more than 30,000 screens through the US and reserve tickets three hours before showtime, according to MoviePass.

But, as Business Insider reported on Monday, there’s a catch. MoviePass will restrict subscribers’ choices in response to what it deems “excessive individual usage.”

For further explanation of what that means, MoviePass pointed to a section in its terms of use:

source MoviePass

There, MoviePass said that it “makes no guarantee on the availability to any particular theater, showtime, or title that is presented in our app” and that it may use its algorithms to restrict users “based on their location, day of movie, time of movie, title, and the individual user’s historical usage.”

These restrictions are similar to existing MoviePass restrictions that remove some popular showtimes and movies from the app.

The decision to bring back to an unlimited plan caused internal turmoil at the company and contributed to recent resignations by management, a source close to MoviePass told Business Insider. Last week, Business Insider reported that Khalid Itum, the executive vice president in charge of day-to-day operations, had resigned along with three other management-level staff members.