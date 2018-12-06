MoviePass unveils details about its new 3-tier pricing plan and confirms a leadership shakeup

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

On Thursday, MoviePass announced a new three-tier pricing plan for its subscribers beginning January 1.

The pricing ranges from $9.95 to $19.95 and varies depending where you live in the country.

Business Insider reported in November that the company planned to release three-tier pricing.

According to a MoviePass press release, the movie-ticket subscription service will offer three new plans ranging in price and access. MoviePass hopes this tiering can attract everyone from the casual moviegoer to the power user and turn around negative subscriber growth trends.

Business Insider reported in November that the company was planning to shake up its pricing plan and had lost tens of thousands of subscribers had cancelled in October.

Here’s a rundown of the new plans:

The “Select” package starts at $9.95 a month and allows subscribers to see three standard 2D movies per month at any point during their theatrical run except for opening weekend. MoviePass also said: “As product enhancements take place, more titles will become available, including on opening weekends, and this plan will ultimately result in a showtime-driven, inventory model.” This seems to imply that certain showtimes will still be restricted, something that has frustrated MoviePass customers since the summer. (MoviePass did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.)

package starts at $9.95 a month and allows subscribers to see three standard 2D movies per month at any point during their theatrical run except for opening weekend. MoviePass also said: “As product enhancements take place, more titles will become available, including on opening weekends, and this plan will ultimately result in a showtime-driven, inventory model.” This seems to imply that certain showtimes will still be restricted, something that has frustrated MoviePass customers since the summer. (MoviePass did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.) Starting at $14.95 per month, you can get the “All Access” plan, in which subscribers will be able to see any three 2D movies at any time, including opening weekend.

plan, in which subscribers will be able to see any three 2D movies at any time, including opening weekend. And for “Red Carpet,” starting at $19.95 a month, you can see any three movies at any time, and one of those three can be seen in a higher format than 2D, such as IMAX or RealD 3D.

But there’s a catch to this pricing: It could be more expensive depending on where you live in the country. For example, in “zone 1” the Select plan is priced at $9.95, however, in “zone 3,” it’s priced at $14.95 a month. And for Red Carpet in that “zone 3,” the price is $24.95. What regions of the country fall under which “zones” were not specified in the release, but higher zones will likely be areas of higher-cost movie tickets, like New York City.

Beginning December 6, MoviePass will offer a limited-time holiday deal for some of these plans. You can purchase a single All Access subscription for 12 months for $119.95, or two or more for 12 months for $99.95. You can also get a Red Carpet single subscription for $149.95 for 12 months, or two or more for $139.95 for 12 months.

News of the new plans came with a confirmation of a leadership shuffle at MoviePass.

Business Insider reported in November that Khalid Itum had been handling much of the day-to-day operations for some time at MoviePass, and that the company’s CEO, Mitch Lowe, had not been on an all-hands calls for months.

On Thursday, MoviePass confirmed that Itum had been promoted to executive vice president at MoviePass and that Lowe had turned over day-to-day operations of the company to him.