MoviePass subscribers are no longer allowed to watch the same movie more than once

As “Avengers: Infinity War” comes to theaters this weekend, MoviePass just delivered what could be a big setback to its subscribers: new and old subscribers are no longer able to see the same movie more than once with the service.

It’s the latest departure from MoviePass’ typical offering.

The company also recently capped the number of movies new subscribers could see a month at four instead of one movie per day.

When Business Insider checked the MoviePass app Friday, we were greeted with a notification that “subscribers are not permitted to see the same movie more than once in theaters.”

MoviePass updated its Terms of Use Friday to reflect the change, stating in all caps: “THE SERVICE PROHIBITS REPEAT VIEWINGS OF THE SAME MOVIE.”

This is another huge departure from what the service has typically offered. The company also recently capped the number of movies new subscribers were able to see a month at four, instead of the movie-a-day plan. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter he didn’t know if the movie-a-day plan would ever return.

The only plan MoviePass currently offers new subscribers is a bundle that includes four movies a month in theaters and a trial of iHeartRadio All Access, for $29.85 for three months. Subscribers will be billed at that rate every quarter.

Lowe told THR that “there’s like 100 new features we’re working on,” including potential premium plans for 3D and IMAX movies that have always been restricted on the services.

But these new strategies – capping the number of movies and forbidding repeat viewings – could also reflect the company’s financial situation.

Earlier this month, the auditor for MoviePass’ parent company, Helios & Matheson Analytics, said it had “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to stay in business, and Helios & Matheson disclosed that it was losing money on every MoviePass subscriber.