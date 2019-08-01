Movies about murderous cult leader Charles Manson, ranked by critics

caption Many movies and TV shows have depicted the murderous criminal Charles Manson. source NBC/2077883 Ontario

Many TV shows and movies have portrayed fictionalized versions of the real-life murderous cult leader Charles Manson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 1971.

Critics gave a perfect score to the miniseries “Helter Skelter” (1976), which is based on a true-crime book of the same name.

Of the films and TV shows on this list, critics were least impressed by “Charlie Says” (2018) and “Manson, My Name Is Evil” (2009).

Over the past few decades, there have been many TV shows and movies portraying fictionalized versions of the real-life Charles Manson, the criminal leader of the cult-like group of people referred to as the Manson “family.”

Manson was responsible for the murders of actress Sharon Tate and six other individuals that occurred in California in 1969. The infamous criminal was eventually convicted of first-degree murder in 1971 and he spent the rest of his life in prison.

In the 50 years since the murders, many TV shows and films have attempted to tell dramatized and fictionalized accounts based on or inspired by these events. While some of these have been critically successful, others have flopped.

Here’s a list of movies and TV shows about Charles Manson, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change. In addition, there are many films and TV shows about Manson that do not yet have a critic score and were thus excluded from the list.

“Charlie Says” (2018) received mixed reviews from critics.

Critics’ score: 58%

Audience’s score: 86%

This film depicts a fictionalized version of the Manson “family” murders and aftermath of them. The story is told through the eyes of some of the women who committed the murders on Manson’s behalf: Susan Atkins (played by Marianne Rendón), Patricia Krenwinkel (played by Sosie Bacon), and Leslie Van Houten (played by Hannah Murray).

Many critics didn’t love the film, coming to the general consensus that it treated Manson’s story with a “lack of depth.” That said, some critics lauded Matt Smith in his role as Manson and complimented the female perspective of the film.

As Chloe Leeson of Screen Queens wrote Matt Smith’s portrayal is a “wholly surprising but evidently perfect casting choice.” She added, “He blends the role with such charisma and eventual mania that its impossible to not be drawn in in a similar fashion that the women experienced.”

Indie film “Leslie, My Name Is Evil” (2009), which was later renamed to “Manson, My Name Is Evil,” takes place during the trial of the Manson “family.”

Critics’ score: 67%

Audience’s score: 27%

The film is about a fictional love story that occurs during the trial of Manson’s female followers. This telling of Manson and his cult has been called a “campy pseudo-musical,” by critics like Shelagh Rowan-Legg of That Shelf.

Although not many critics have scored the film, it has received mixed reviews, with some lauding Ryan Robbins’ performance as Manson.

Critic Monika Bartyzel of Collider wrote that Robbins’ portrayal of the murderous cult leader was quite impressive. “It’s Robbins who really brings to life the chills and wild-eyed charisma of Charlie Manson, offering madman qualities with enough vivaciousness to see why the eerie man could command a cult,” she wrote.

“The Manson Family” (1997) is a dramatized re-telling and mockumentary of sorts.

Critics’ score: 68%

Audience’s score: 50%

The filming of “The Manson Family” began in 1988 but was not released in the US until 2004. This film retells the lives of those in the Mason “family” in a mockumentary style, through the lens of faux interviews and home videos. It stars Marcelo Games as Manson.

The film has had many mixed reviews. Critic Brent Simon of Now Playing magazine praised it as “an artful and original reconstruction and deconstruction of a series of ghastly events that have taken their place in the annals of American crime history.”

But critics like Wesley Morris of the Boston Globe didn’t have much positive feedback for the film, writing, “There’s no real journalism here, just the sort of appalling revisionism that can turn a bloodbath into a beach party.”

NBC’s “Aquarius” (2015 -2016) is a crime drama that focuses on Manson and his “family.”

Critics’ score: 77%

Audience’s score: 73%

This show only had two seasons and it wasn’t exactly based on the true story of Manson and how he was arrested, but it does depict a loose version of him and some of the crimes he and his followers committed. The show revolves around two cops who initially go into a missing person’s case about a teen girl and stumble into Manson (played by Gethin Anthony) and his “family.”

As critic Tirdad Derakhshani wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer, “We’ll leave it for the experts to decide how much Aquarius fudges the truth. As drama, it’s gripping, disturbing, and rewarding.” Critic Glenn Garvin of Reason.com also praised the first season of the series for its “epic battles over race, gender, drugs, and the Vietnam war.”

The second season of the show depicted the infamous murder of Sharon Tate, which generated criticism from some including Tate’s sister, Debra Tate. She later called for a boycott of the series, saying it is “extremely insensitive,” per Variety.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019) isn’t focused on Manson, though it does depict him.

Critics’ score: 84%

Audience’s score: 71%

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” utilizes a new angle when depicting a fictionalized version of events that occurred throughout the ’60s and ’70s – and Manson (played by Damon Herriman) is nearly absent.

The film is set during the time when Manson and his followers were gaining steam, but the character of Manson is more or less unnamed in the movie and he only appears in one scene.

That said, many critics seemed to enjoy this “unique” angle. As critic Brad Keefe wrote for Columbus Alive, “The fact that ‘Once Upon a Time’ isn’t exactly what you’d expect is a testament to Tarantino’s ability to still shock and surprise audiences, even as he’s up to his familiar tricks.”

“Helter Skelter” (1976) is a miniseries based on the true-crime book of the same name.

Critics’ score: 100%

Audience score: 74%

The TV miniseries “Helter Skelter” came out just five years after Manson was convicted of murder and it’s based on the 1974 true-crime book of the same name that was penned by Vincent Bugliosi, the attorney who prosecuted Manson’s case.

According to some critics, Steve Railsback is “extraordinarily good” in his role as Manson in “Helter Skelter” and it really adds to the believability of the miniseries.

As critic Rachel Abramowitz from the Los Angeles Times wrote retrospectively in 2004, “[Railsback gave] the kind of naturalistic performance that threatens to swallow a performer, and the inadvertent documentary nature of the miniseries just heightens the air of realism.”