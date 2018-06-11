10 movies released this year that audiences hated but critics loved, including the unsettling horror film ‘Hereditary’

caption “Ocean’s 8” isn’t getting glowing reviews, but critics liked it more than audiences. source Warner Bros.

There’s a huge disconnect between critics and audiences in the entertainment world.

Many times, audiences love something that critics hate. But every now and then, critics love a movie a lot more than the audiences do. This includes A24’s most recent release “Hereditary,” a horror film so terrifying that it scared some prominent directors including Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”).

Critics are gushing over “Hereditary” for its unsettling horror and Toni Collette’s career-best performance. It has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences aren’t as into it given its 53% audience score on the site.

Although the difference is not quite as stark, critics also liked another release from this past weekend more than audiences did: “Ocean’s 8.”

We collected 10 movies from 2018 that have a much higher Rotten Tomatoes score from critics than audiences. While some of the audience scores are quite positive, there’s a difference from the critics score of over 15 percent, which is substantial. We ranked them from the biggest score difference to the smallest.

Here are 10 movies from 2018 that critics loved a lot more than audiences did, from “Hereditary” to “Blockers”:

“A Fantastic Woman”

source Sony Pictures Classic

Description: Marina, a transgender woman who works as a waitress and moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.

Released: February 2

Critic score: 94%

Audience Score: 78%

Difference: 16%

“You Were Never Really Here”

source Amazon

Description: A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.

Released: April 6

Critic score: 86%

Audience Score: 69%

Difference: 17%

“Unsane”

source Fingerprint Releasing/Bleecker Street

Description: A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear – but is it real or a product of her delusion?

Released: March 23

Critic score: 79%

Audience Score: 61%

Difference: 18%

“The Death of Stalin”

source IFC Films

Description: Follows the Soviet dictator’s last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

Released: March 9

Critic score: 96%

Audience Score: 78%

Difference: 18%

“Annihilation”

source Paramount Pictures

Description: A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.

Released: February 23

Critic score: 87%

Audience Score: 67%

Difference: 20%

“First Reformed”

source A24

Description: A priest of a small congregation in upstate New York grapples with mounting despair brought on by tragedy, worldly concerns and a tormented past.

Released: May 18

Critic score: 98%

Audience Score: 75%

Difference: 23%

“Gemini”

source Neon

Description: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. As the assistant unravels the mystery, she must confront her own understanding of friendship, truth and celebrity.

Released: March 30

Critic score: 77%

Audience Score: 52%

Difference: 25%

“Ocean’s 8”

source Warner Bros.

Description: Debbie Ocean gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

Released: June 8

Critic score: 77%

Audience Score: 52%

Difference: 25%

“Blockers”

source Universal

Description: Three parents try to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night.

Released: April 6

Critic score: 84%

Audience Score: 51%

Difference: 33%

“Hereditary”

source A24

Description: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

Released: June 8

Critic score: 93%

Audience Score: 60%

Difference: 33%