12 movies you never knew were Broadway shows first

When it comes films, inspirations can come from plenty of places including the Broadway stage.

Before it becoming a movie in 1978, “Grease” premiered on Broadway in 1972.

Oscar-winning films like “Chicago” and “West Side Story” also originated from the “The Great White Way.”

Movies, musicals, plays, books, poems, and more all take inspiration from many different places. Sometimes they’re inspired by someone’s life, sometimes they’re inspired by history, sometimes they even inspire each other. And if you’re not a big musical theater fan and Broadway isn’t on your New York City to-do list, you may not even realize that some of your favorite movies were Broadway shows first. From “Sweeney Todd” to “Funny Girl” and “Grease,” here are a few films that graced a Broadway stage before gracing your TV screen.

1. “Chicago”

Before it was an Academy Award-winning movie, “Chicago” was a Broadway show, co-written by Broadway legends, Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb, with music by John Kander. The show hit Broadway in 1975 and the star-studded film didn’t premiere in theaters until 2002.

2. “Mamma Mia!”

It’s easy to be entertained by the film version of “Mamma Mia!,” starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and more, but the popular 2008 movie was based on the mega-popular Broadway show that premiered in 2001.

Both the movie and show are based on the music of Swedish group, ABBA, and tell the story directly leading up to Sophie’s wedding to Sky, in which she hopes that her dad will walk her down the aisle. The problem? She’s not sure which of her mother’s three suitors is actually her father.

3. “Grease”

Whether you’re a Broadway fan or not, you’re likely familiar with the film version of this story, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. The movie opened in theaters in 1978, but is based on the Broadway show that premiered in 1972.

4. “Rent”

This popular movie hit theaters in late-2005, but theater-goers had watched the well-loved Broadway show on stage since 1996. Several of the stars of the original Broadway show also starred in the film adaptation, including Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Anthony Rapp, and Adam Pascal.

“Rent” tells the story of a group of friends living in New York City’s East Village during the 1980s and ’90s, dealing with adulthood, AIDS, addiction, and more. As they navigate their lives and face these obstacles, they learn a lot about life and themselves.

5. “Les Misérables”

Many people might know the story based on the popular 2012 movie featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, Russell Crowe, and more, but the film was based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, which first premiered in 1987.

The Broadway show, itself, was based on the book by Victor Hugo.

6. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Though you might have thought that the story of Sweeney Todd was created especially for director Tim Burton and stars Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman, and Helena Bonham Carter, it was first a Broadway show from Broadway legend, Stephen Sondheim. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” premiered on Broadway in 1979, but was based on a previous play.

It tells the story of Sweeney Todd, a barber who works under his assumed name above a pie shop. When his life falls apart at the hands of a crooked judge, he develops a plan to exact revenge.

7. “My Fair Lady”

Audrey Hepburn fans know “My Fair Lady” well, but before the famous starlet played Eliza, the story was told on a Broadway stage. The stage version of “My Fair Lady” was based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” and hit Broadway in 1956.

8. “West Side Story”

“West Side Story” is a classic, but before Natalie Wood played the starring role in the film, it was a Broadway show. The Broadway version of “West Side Story” premiered in 1957, featuring the work of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

9. “Dreamgirls”

“Dreamgirls” hit Broadway in 1981, but didn’t get the Hollywood treatment until later. The 2006 film starred Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and many more stars, and helped launch Jennifer Hudson’s career.

10. “The Sound of Music”

Julie Andrews shines in the classic film, which won several Academy Awards, but the story was previously told on stage. The Broadway version of “The Sound of Music” premiered in 1959 and was made into a feature film only a few years later, in 1965.

11.”The Phantom of the Opera”

Emmy Rossum and Gerard Butler starred in the movie adaptation of “The Phantom of the Opera,” which was released in 2004, but the story has been reaching theater fans for years. The Andrew Lloyd Webber classic is the longest-running Broadway show in history and you can still see it in London, It also won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1988.

12. “Funny Girl”

Just four years after Barbra Streisand played Fanny Brice for the first time on Broadway in 1964, she reprised her role in the film version.

This show (and movie) tells the story of the life of Fanny Brice, who was an entertainer in the early 20th century.