Hollywood nearly quadrupled the number of women of color in leading roles last year, but it still needs to do more to include LGBTQ people

caption Lupita Nyong’o, left, and Letitia Wright, right, appear in 2018’s “Black Panther.” source Marvel

The number of women and people of color cast in leading roles in popular films jumped last year, according to a new report from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

However, the report found that Hollywood still has work to do including LGBTQ people in popular films.

Hollywood is making strides when it comes to diversity, but they still have work to do creating roles for the LGBTQ community, a new report has found.

On Wednesday, USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism released its annual report on inclusion in the film industry.

The report focuses on hiring decisions both behind and in front of the camera on the top 1,200 grossing films between 2007 and 2018.

The report found that more leading roles were created for women last year, but that the amount of speaking roles for women remains low and hasn’t changed much. Additionally, of the characters whose sexuality is known, less than 2% were LGBTQ. About 4.5% of the population identifies as LGBTQ, according to recent studies.

“Despite more than a decade of advocacy, the percentage of female speaking characters has not increased,” one of the report’s authors, Professor Stacy L. Smith, said in a press release. “Additionally, we saw no substantial improvement in the percentage or representation of LGBTQ characters or characters with disabilities. It is crucial not to lose sight of these, and other areas, that still need to improve.”

Below are some of the report’s findings.

The good:

There was a bump in the number of women cast in leading or co-leading roles last year. In 2018, women were stars in 39 of the top 100 grossing films, compared to 33 movies in 2017.

Women of color were cast in leading roles in 2018 at nearly four times the rate as 2017. They appeared in 11 of the top 100 grossing movies last year, compared to just 4 films the year before.

The percentage of black characters in popular films hit a 12-year high in 2018, taking up a share of 16.9% of the characters in the top-grossing films.

Of the top 100 grossing films in 2018, 27 featured a lead from a historically underrepresented ethnic background compared to 21 in 2017.

The bad: