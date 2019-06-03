The 7 movies coming to HBO in June that are worth your time

caption “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros

From original programming to the biggest movies released in theaters (albeit, a while ago), there’s a lot to watch on HBO. So we’re here to point out what you need to see right away on HBO Go or HBO Now.

Season 2 of “Big Little Lies” premieres on June 9, but there’s six days between episodes, so in that down time watch “A Star Is Born” and the extended version of the comedy based on Will Forte’s “SNL” alter-ego, MacGruber. You read right: “extended version.”

Here are 7 movies to check out on HBO in June:

“Bad Times at the El Royale” (Available June 1)

source Kimberley French/20th Century Fox

Drew Goddard’s “Pulp Fiction”-like story of a group of strangers who show up at a unique hotel built right on the California/Nevada line is ambitious and well-acted by the likes of Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, and Chris Hemsworth.

“Beerfest” (Available June 1)

source Warner Bros.

Many people think the best movie from the Broken Lizard comedy group is “Super Troopers,” but let me put in a vote for “Beerfest.” The gang gets involved in a crazy, centuries-old beer-drinking competition that is structured like Jean-Claude Van Damme’s classic “Bloodsport.” It’s hilarious.

“Darkman” (Available June 1)

source Universal Pictures

After “The Evil Dead” and before the Toby Maguire “Spider-Man” movies, Sam Raimi made this fantastic twisted revenge tale where Liam Neeson plays a scientist who, after a run-in with a ruthless mobster that leaves him badly burned, crafts his payback.

“MacGruber” (Available June 1)

source Universal

Will Forte brings one of the characters from his “Saturday Night Live” days to the big screen and creates a work that has become a cult classic. In this extended version, you get to enjoy all the jokes that had most critics and audiences bewildered when it was released in 2010.

“The Station Agent” (Available June 1)

source Miramax Films

Peter Dinklage’s breakout performance is this 2003 indie hit where he plays a guy who has lost his only friend in the world, but then meets a chatty hot-dog vendor (Bobby Cannavale) and a woman (Patricia Clarkson) dealing with her own grief.

“A Star Is Born” (Available June 8)

source Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper’s acclaimed directorial debut is an update on the rags-to-riches story that as been made multiple times since 1937. But Cooper and Lady Gaga on screen together really make the movie their own.

“The Old Man & The Gun” (Available June 22)

source Fox Searchlight Pictures

In what is supposed to be Robert Redford’s final movie (we’ll see), he plays 70-year-old Forrest Tucker who is spending his autumn years robbing banks. You will fall in love with this early-1980s-set movie from director David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon,” “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints”).