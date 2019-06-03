The 7 movies coming to Netflix in June that are worth watching

caption “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony Pictures Animation

There are tons of movies to choose from on Netflix – but they aren’t all great, or even good. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time that are coming to the streaming service this month.

Channing Tatum plays an exotic dancer with big dreams in “Magic Mike,” George Clooney directs a black-and-white look at Edward R. Murrow’s journalistic take down of senator Joseph McCarthy in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and by the end of the month, you’ll be able to watch one of the best movies of 2018 with the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

See below the 7 titles coming to Netflix this month we think you should check out:

“The Dark Knight” (Available June 1)

source Warner Bros.

Perhaps one of the best superhero movies ever made, Christopher Nolan looks at Batman (Christian Bale) as he goes up against his greatest foe, The Joker (Heath Ledger). And “Batman Begins” is also back on the service if you want to make a the evening a double bill.

“Good Night, and Good Luck.” (Available June 1)

source Warner Independent Pictures

David Strathairn gives an incredible performance as legendary broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow (which earned him an Oscar nomination), who in the early 1950s takes down senator Joseph McCarthy and his Communist witch hunt.

“Magic Mike” (Available June 1)

source Warner Bros.

On the surface this movie is just a bunch of scenes where Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey dance for screaming ladies. But this is a Steven Soderbergh movie, so from camera work to story structure, there’s a lot more going on in this movie than hot guys picking up dollar bills.

“Network” (Available June 1)

source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sidney Lumet’s satirical look at network television from a screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky could not be more relevant in today’s world.

“Platoon” (Available June 1)

source Orion Pictures

Oliver Stone captures the horrors of war in one of his best works, which won four Oscars, including best director.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Available June 11)

source Disney

In this sequel to Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph,” Ralph and Vanellope head into the internet to find a part that will fix Vanellope’s broken game. However, the two soon realize what we all know already: the internet a really dark and complicated place.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Available June 26)

source Sony Pictures Animation

The origin story of Miles Morales as Spider-Man was one of the best movies of last year. It doesn’t just have an incredible message of self-discovery, but also uses the Spider-Man characters from different dimensions to help Miles realize his potential. This will be constantly on in my household for months to come, and I’m fine with that.