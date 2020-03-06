5 movies that have been drastically impacted by the coronavirus, from ‘Mulan’ to ‘No Time to Die’

caption Daniel Craig as James Bond in “No Time to Die” source MGM

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,300 people, has impacted Hollywood movies.

“No Time to Die” is the first major movie to face a release change.

Other recently released and upcoming movies won’t be released in China as they open in other markets, such as “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Mulan.”

Production on the next “Mission: Impossible” movie was halted last month in Italy.

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, Hollywood is feeling the effects.

The James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was the first movie to get a major release change this week, as the producers pushed it from April to November.

Other recently released or upcoming Hollywood movies – like “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bloodshot,” and “Mulan” – will be postponed in China, where the region’s 70,000 theaters remain closed due to coronavirus concerns. It’s unknown when the theaters will reopen, so more movies will likely be impacted in the coming weeks or even months.

“Of course, there will still be a natural hesitation to avoid public spaces even when the situation is contained, so release dates for the 2020 overall movie slate in China could change dramatically,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Comscore senior media analyst, told Business Insider.

Business Insider rounded up five movies that have already been impacted by the coronavirus and will update this list as more come:

“No Time to Die” was delayed until November.

The James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was slated fo release in next month, but the producers announced on Wednesday it would be pushed back to November “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.”

It will now be released in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 25. The studio, MGM, “will likely take a $30 million to $50 million hit,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the damage could have been worse if the movie was released amid coronavirus concerns and theater closures.

This is the third time the movie has been delayed. It was originally set for release in November 2019, then pushed back to February and again to April as director Cary Joji Fukunaga replaced Danny Boyle and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge came on to polish the script.

Production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie was halted in Italy.

caption Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” source Paramount

Production on Paramount’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie was halted last month in Italy as concerns over the coronavirus grew. The coronavirus has killed 148 people in Italy as of Thursday and infected 3,800.

The movie is set to be released in July 2021 and Paramount has not announced any changes.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” China release was indefinitely postponed.

caption “Sonic the Hedgehog” source Paramount/Sega

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is a surprise hit, with $132 million in the US and $273 million worldwide. That’s good considering the movie’s China release has been put on hold indefinitely as China’s 70,000 theaters remain closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Vin Diesel canceled a China promotional tour for his superhero movie “Bloodshot.”

caption Vin Diesel in “Bloodshot” source Sony

Sony’s “Bloodshot,” starring Vin Diesel as the Valiant Comics superhero, hits theaters in the US and other markets next week. But like any movie being released amid the coronavirus outbreak, it won’t be released in China as planned and Diesel canceled a promotional tour in the region.

Diesel is popular in China, and not just for his mega-successful “Fast and Furious” movies. Diesel’s last non-“Fast” or Marvel flick, “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage,” grossed $164 million in China (it made just $45 million in the US). For comparison, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” only earned $20.5 million in China.

Disney’s “Mulan” remake could be hit hard at the global box office.

caption Yifei Liu as Mulan in “Mulan” (2020) source Disney

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake is set for release in the US and other markets on March 27. But China, where it won’t be released quite yet, was expected to be its biggest market “given the film’s cultural roots and Disney’s own success with previous films there,” Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins told Business Insider.

The movie cost a hefty $200 million to produce, so a delayed China release could be hard to recover from.

“The longer this tragic situation continues, the greater the impact will be on all of the studios, their movies, and indeed all of the arts in China,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Comscore senior media analyst, said.