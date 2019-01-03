10 movies to watch if you loved ‘Bird Box’

caption “Bird Box” stars Sandra Bullock. source Netflix

“Bird Box,” Netflix’s post-apocalyptic horror film, has taken the internet by storm.

If you liked “Bird Box,” consider watching “A Quiet Place,” “It Comes At Night,” or “The Road.”

Susanne Bier, the director of “Bird Box,” also directed the award-winning film “After the Wedding.”

People can’t get enough of Netflix’s “Bird Box” since it came out on December 21, to the point where they’re now pining for a sequel. Until that happens, there are plenty of movies you can watch that are similar.

Take a look at these 10 films you should watch if you’re a fan of “Bird Box.”

“A Quiet Place” is being compared to “Bird Box.”

caption “A Quiet Place” stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. source Paramount

If you haven’t seen “A Quiet Place,” it’s the first movie you have to watch after “Bird Box.” John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who are married in real life, play parents trying to raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world where they’re forced to live in silence or else they’ll be killed by horrifying monsters. It’s like “Bird Box,” but its characters must exist without sound instead of sight.

In fact, “Bird Box” has been compared to “A Quiet Place.”

“It Comes At Night” has similar themes to “Bird Box.”

caption The film stars Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Riley Keough. source A24

“It Comes At Night” is about a highly contagious outbreak that ravages the world and a family who barricades themselves into their home deep in the woods to survive. Suddenly, another family arrives claiming they’re also just looking to survive.

Similar to “Bird Box” in the way of an unexplained apocalypse and the challenge of trusting new people in the wake of a disaster, “It Comes At Night” is a horror that’ll have you on the edge of your seat throughout.

“The Mist” features terrifying creatures and makes its characters question their trust in each other.

caption “The Mist” features an ensemble cast. source MGM

In “The Mist,” a powerful storm hits a small New England town, so a father and his son head to the grocery store to get supplies. While inside, they and others get trapped after a dense fog enshrouds the town and terrifying creatures come with it.

It’s similar to “Bird Box” in that everyone is immediately forced to band together, and sometimes the people they’re surrounded by are more dangerous than what’s outside.

“The Endless” has an otherworldly creature seeking control.

caption The film stars Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. source Well Go USA

“The Endless” is about two brothers who, as children, escaped a UFO death cult. Ten years later, they’re confronted with strange occurrences in their lives and a cryptic video message that convinces them to go back.

With an otherworldly creature who has the power to control them and the need for them to resist it to survive, the film has similar themes to “Bird Box,” but with a more classic alien twist.

Violent and sudden deaths are common occurrences in “The Happening.”

caption Matt Damon stars in “The Happening.” source 20th century fox

This M. Night Shyamalan film draws comparisons to “Bird Box” in that suddenly, there are violent and sudden deaths spreading across the country in a looming, apocalyptic threat.

The cause is unknown, and a science teacher, along with his wife and a colleague, must try to evade it in the farmlands of Pennsylvania.

“The Thing” features plenty of paranoia.

caption The film stars “Kurt Russell.” source Universal Pictures

“The Thing” follows a group of researchers in an Antarctic facility who come upon a terrifying alien creature that can replicate itself to look like anyone. With no help available, and without being able to keep an eye on everyone at all times, the researchers begin to turn on each other as they try to figure out if anyone else has become a “thing.”

Take the elements of paranoia and cabin fever of “Bird Box” and multiply it times a thousand.

“The Road” features a dangerous journey with a family element.

caption “The Road” stars Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. source Dimension Films

In “The Road,” a father and his son travel through a terrifying post-apocalyptic world trying to keep the dream of civilization alive.

It’s like “Bird Box” in that as they journey toward the sea, they must avoid gangs of cannibalistic people, who will either make them slaves or kill them.

“28 Days Later” tells the story of a group of strangers seeking safety.

caption The film stars Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Burns, and Christopher Eccleston. source 20th Century Fox

In “28 Days Later,” after a group of animal rights activists release a caged chimp that carries a deadly “Rage” virus, the disease spreads like wildfire.

A bike courier in London wakes up from a coma to see his city deserted, and he and a group of survivors journey to what they hope will be safety while running from the zombie-like victims.

“Contagion” will have you on the edge of your seat.

caption “Contagion” features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon. source Warner Bros.

In “Contagion,” a woman named Beth returns from a business trip feeling like she’s jet-lagged, then two days later she dies. As more and more of these deaths evolve into a global epidemic, the doctors attempt to contain it as society begins to collapse as a result of mass paranoia.

It’s a similar set up to “Bird Box,” with a different outcome.

“After the Wedding” is directed by Susanne Bier, who also directed “Bird Box.”

caption The film stars Mads Mikkelsen and Sidse Babett Knudsen. source IFC Films

If you liked Susanna Bier’s directing in “Bird Box,” then you’ll want to check out one of her best films, “After the Wedding,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2007.

The film follows Jacob, who runs an orphanage in India. Suddenly, it may be closed, but a businessman offers him $4 million – if he’ll return to Denmark and attend the man’s daughter’s wedding.

