11 movies you should watch on Netflix while you’re waiting for the ‘Mulan’ remake

caption Netflix has plenty of action epics and movies inspired by classic tales. source Sony Pictures Releasing/Netflix/AMC Theatres/Next Entertainment World

Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” looked incredible, and was supposed to be in cinemas by now. However, the coronavirus crisis has scuppered those plans, and the movie’s release has been pushed back until later this year, with a new date yet to be announced.

Thankfully, Netflix is on hand to help out, and has numeral great titles to fill the void that “Mulan” has left us with.

The streaming service has some great live-action reimaginings of classic tales, such as Steven Spielberg’s “Hook,” “Christopher Robin” with Ewan McGregor, and “The Little Mermaid” with Shirley MacLaine.

It’s also home to plenty of historical action epics, like “The Last Samurai” with Ken Watanabe and Tom Cruise, “The Mask of Zorro” with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the South Korean movie “The Great Battle.”

Plus, Netflix has action wuxia (martial arts hero) films set in China, from Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning masterpiece “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” to “God of War.”

Here are the 11 best movies (listed alphabetically) you can watch on Netflix right now while you wait for the release of “Mulan.”

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘Christopher Robin’ (2018)

caption Directed by Marc Foster. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Disney’s reimagining of A.A. Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh” tale is sweet and charming and stars Ewan McGregor, which is never a bad thing. “Mulan” will, of course, have a vastly different tone, but this is a Disney live-action remake worth watching, too.

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (2000) and sequel ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny’ (2016)

caption Directed by Ang Lee. source Sony Pictures Releasing

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” was such an international success that it ended up being nominated for 10 Oscars, winning four. Ang Lee was nominated for best director for this historical wuxia epic.

‘God of War’ (2017)

caption Directed by Gordon Chan. source Well Go USA Entertainment

A young general and his leader take on wokou pirates during the Ming dynasty in this historical, violent, action-filled epic.

‘The Great Battle’ (2018)

caption Directed by Kim Kwang-sik. source Next Entertainment World

This South Korean historical film recounts the eighty-eight day battle between Yang Manchun and his Goguryeo troops against the invading Tang dynasty.

‘Hook’ (1991)

caption Directed by Steven Spielberg. source TriStar Pictures

Steven Spielberg’s take on “Peter Pan” is hugely underrated. Robin Williams is reliably excellent, bringing both comedy and pathos to an older iteration of Pan, but Dustin Hoffman steals the show as the titular Captain Hook. This is the best live-action version of Pan.

‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ (2011)

caption Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. source Paramount Pictures

“Kung Fu Panda 2” is a fun sequel to the suprise smash hit “Kung Fu Panda,” which opened Western audiences up to Chinese culture via a fun and colorful wuxia story.

‘The Last Samurai’ (2003)

caption Directed by Edward Zwick. source Warner Bros. Pictures

“The Last Samurai” is a historical epic with stunning cinematography and intense action sequences. While we will have to wait to see if “Mulan” can achieve the same, this is a great film to watch in the meantime.

‘The Little Mermaid’ (2018)

caption Directed by Blake Harris. source Netflix/AMC Theatres

This version of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale is twisty and even more fantastical than Disney’s animated movie, but it still feels real, and a bit more grown up, too.

‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998)

caption Directed by Martin Campbell. source Sony Pictures Releasing

“The Mask of Zorro” and “Mulan,” both of which are essentially origin stories, actually have more in common than you may think. Two people learn to become fabled warriors while pretending to be something they are not and, in the end, embrace themselves as they achieve legendary status and defeat their enemies. Antonio Banderas is the definitive Zorro.

‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ (2018)

caption Directed by Andy Serkis. source Netflix

This is one of two recent examples of classic Disney animation being given a live-action remake. Jon Favreau made Disney’s own remake of “The Jungle Book,” but this Netflix Andy Serkis version is darker, more dangerous, and more real – which is what the live-action version of “Mulan” is expected to be like.

‘Tarzan’ (1999)

caption Directed by Kevin Lima & Chris Buck. source Buena Vista Pictures

This is just a classic Disney movie, like the original animated “Mulan.” It has had its own live-action remake (not by Disney) starring Alexander Skarsgard as the titular character along with Margot Robbie and Christoph Waltz, but I prefer Disney’s animation.