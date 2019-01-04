18 movies you probably thought were Disney but aren’t

caption “Anastasia” was originally distributed by Fox. source 20th Century Fox Animation

Some cartoon movies have somehow become synonymous with Disney, even if the film wasn’t produced by Disney at all.

There are even some live-action movies that seem like they’re from Disney such as “Mowgli” or “Mirror Mirror.”

“Anastasia” and “FernGully” were originally distributed by 20th Century Fox, though Disney later acquired the company.

In this day and age, with the prevalence of Pixar and Marvel, it seems like everything is a Disney movie, especially cartoons. Somehow, animated films have become synonymous with Disney, especially with older, more obscure animated kids’ movies.

Even as Disney is turning their classic fairy tales into live-action films, movies like “Mowgli” and “Mirror Mirror” also seem like they could be Disney, even though they’re not.

INSIDER has collected 20 movies that seem like they might be from Disney but actually aren’t.

The 1973 animated film “Charlotte’s Web” was produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, Sagittarius Productions, and Paramount Pictures.

caption “Charlotte’s Web.” source Paramount Pictures

The animated film “Charlotte’s Web” from 1973 tells the story of a friendship between a young pig and a spider. Though it could be mistaken for a Disney film, it was produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, Sagittarius Productions, and Paramount Pictures.

“The Secret of NIMH,” from 1982, was produced by Aurora and Don Bluth Productions.

caption “The Secret of NIMH.” source MGM/UA Entertainment Company

Directed by Don Bluth and released in 1982, “The Secret of NIMH” is based on a book by Robert C. O’Brien and tells the story of a mouse who has to get help from a colony of rats to save her sick son. It was produced by Aurora and Don Bluth Productions.

“An American Tail” was produced by Universal Pictures.

caption “An American Tail.” source Universal Pictures

The animated story about a mouse emigrating to America, “An American Tail,” was released in 1986 and also directed by Don Bluth. Though it could be mistaken for a Disney movie, it was actually produced by Universal Pictures, U-Drive Productions, Sullivan Studios, Amblin Entertainment, and Don Bluth Productions.

“The Land Before Time” was produced by Universal Pictures.

caption “The Land Before Time.” source Universal Pictures

Also directed by Don Bluth, “The Land Before Time” tells the story of young dinosaurs on a quest together to find their families. The 1988 animated film was produced by Universal Pictures, Sullivan Bluth Studios, U-Drive Productions, Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks, Lucasfilm, and Pacific Data Images, though Lucasfilm was uncredited, according to IMDb.

The animated classic “All Dogs Go to Heaven” was produced by Goldcrest Films International.

caption “All Dogs Go to Heaven.” source United Artists

“All Dogs Go to Heaven,” an animated classic from 1989 directed by Don Bluth, tells about Charlie, a dog angel who goes back to earth and befriends an orphan girl. Though it could be mistaken for a Disney movie, “All Dogs Go to Heaven” was actually produced by Goldcrest Films International, Nickelodeon Movies, and Sullivan Bluth Studios.

The live-action film “Hook” was produced by Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks, and TriStar Pictures.

caption “Hook.” source TriStar Pictures

Though Disney has done an animated film about Peter Pan, Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks, and TriStar Pictures did their own live-action version with “Hook” in 1991, starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, and Julia Roberts. The story follows a grown-up Peter Pan as he has to rescue his children from Captain Hook.

The 1992 animated film “FernGully” was produced by FAI Films.

caption “FernGully.” source 20th Century Fox

“FernGully” tells the story of fairies who have to save their rainforest home from loggers and pollution. The 1992 film that stars Robin Williams, Christian Slater, and Tim Curry, was produced by FAI Films, Interscope Communications, Kroyer Films, Nickelodeon Movies, and Youngheart Productions.

The film was distributed by 20th Century Fox, which was later bought by Disney.

“The Swan Princess” was produced by Nest Family Entertainment and Rich Animation Studios.

caption “The Swan Princess.” source New Line Cinema

“The Swan Princess,” released in 1994, tells the story of a princess who is turned into a swan every day by a sorcerer. The animated film wasn’t produced by Disney but was actually produced by Nest Family Entertainment and Rich Animation Studios.

“Balto” was produced by Amblimation, Amblin Entertainment, Universal Cartoon Studios, and Universal Pictures.

caption “Balto.” source Universal Pictures

The 1995 animated movie about a husky in Alaska who leads a dog team 600 miles to get medical supplies, “Balto” was produced by Amblimation, Amblin Entertainment, Universal Cartoon Studios, and Universal Pictures.

The 1995 “Jumanji” is another non-Disney live-action film, produced by TriStar Pictures.

caption “Jumanji.” source TriStar Pictures

The 1995 version of “Jumanji” tells the adventure of two kids who play a magical board game and release a man who had been trapped by the game for years. Though it seems like the kind of movie that could be a Disney film, it was actually produced by TriStar Pictures, Interscope Communications, and Teitler Film.

The 1997 classic “Anastasia” was actually produced by Twentieth Century Fox.

caption “Anastasia.” source 20th Century Fox Animation

“Anastasia” the animated classic about the last surviving daughter of the Russian royal family in search of her grandmother, was not actually produced by Disney. The 1997 film was produced by Twentieth Century Fox, as well as Fox Animation Studios, Fox Family Films, The Big Guns Project, and Little Wolf Entertainment.

The film, however, has now technically become the property of Disney.

Warner Bros. produced the 1998 animated film “Quest for Camelot.”

caption “Quest for Camelot.” source Warner Bros

“Quest for Camelot,” also called “The Magic Sword: Quest for Camelot”, was released in 1998 and tells the story of a girl, a young hermit, and a two-headed dragon in search of the King Arthur’s sword Excalibur. The animated film was produced by Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Feature Animation.

The star-studded animated movie “The Prince of Egypt” was produced by DreamWorks Animation.

caption “The Prince of Egypt.” source Dreamworks

The 1998 animated film “The Prince of Egypt” tells the Biblical story of Moses with a cast of voices including Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Danny Glover, Jeff Goldblum, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Despite the high-profile cast, the film wasn’t produced by Disney and was actually produced by DreamWorks and DreamWorks Animation.

The 1999 classic “The Iron Giant” was produced by Warner Bros.

caption “The Iron Giant.” source Warner Bros.

Released in 1999, “The Iron Giant” shows the friendship between a young boy and a giant robot from space as a government agent tries to catch the giant. Brad Bird, who would go on to write and work for Disney and Pixar, directed “The Iron Giant,” which was produced by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Animation, and Warner Bros. Feature Animation.

“Stuart Little” was produced by Columbia Pictures.

caption “Stuart Little.” source Sony Pictures

“Stuart Little” the 1999 movie about a mouse who gets adopted by the Little family, might seem like a Disney movie, but it was actually produced by Columbia Pictures Corporation, Franklin/Waterman Productions, and Global Medien KG.

The 2012 live-action film “Mirror Mirror” was produced by Relativity Media.

caption “Mirror Mirror.” source Relativity Pictures

Though it is a live-action version of the classic Disney animated fairy tale “Snow White,” “Mirror Mirror”, starring Julia Roberts, was actually produced by Relativity Media, Yucaipa Films, Goldmann Pictures, Rat Entertainment, Misha Films, Mel’s Cite du Cinema, and Misher Films, instead in 2012.

The new film “Mowgli” was produced by Imaginarium Productions and Warner Bros.

caption “Mowgli.” source Netflix

Imaginarium Productions, Warner Bros. Digital Networks, and Warner Bros. produced the 2018 live-action film “Mowgli,” that tells the story of a boy raised by wolves and most commonly known from the stories by Rudyard Kipling in “The Jungle Book,” which was adapted into an animated Disney movie and a recent live-action film as well. This version, however, is being distributed by Netflix.

“The Trumpet of the Swan” was produced by TriStar Pictures, Nest Family Entertainment, and RichCrest Animation.

caption “The Trumpet of the Swan.” source TriStar Pictures

The 2001 animated movie, “The Trumpet of the Swan” stars Jason Alexander, Seth Green, Carol Burnett, and Joe Mantegna. Based on the book by E.B. White, the movie is about a mute trumpeter swan named Louie who finds his voice when he is given a trumpet.

This feel-good kids’ movie was produced by TriStar Pictures, Nest Family Entertainment, and RichCrest Animation, not Disney.

