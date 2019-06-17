10 of the worst movies to watch on a plane

caption “Snakes on a Plane” (2006) is perhaps not the best film to watch during your flight. source New Line Cinema

Watching movies can be a great way to pass the time during a long flight.

But certain films like “Snakes on a Plane,” “Red Eye,” and “Flight” feature terrifying situations related to planes that you may not want to watch while mid-flight.

Other films like “The Layover” and “The Terminal” are quite funny but may not be the best thing to watch if you’re stressed about making it to your destination in a timely manner.

There’s nothing quite like having a movie marathon during a long flight – but there are some films you may want to watch after your travels instead of during them.

Many aircraft passengers will want to skip films about plane disasters, missed flights, and major delays. And although these films are certainly worth watching, they’re perhaps best enjoyed a time when you’re not soaring through the sky.

Here are some movies you might not want to watch during your next flight.

“Air Force One” (1997) is a nail-biting film about a plane hijacking.

caption The film is a bit violent at times. source Columbia Pictures via YouTube

Harrison Ford plays US president James Marshall in this tense action film about a terrorist plot to hijack Air Force One.

The hit film sees criminal Ivan Korshunov (Gary Oldman) hold Marshall and his family hostage aboard the presidential plane, which may be enough to have some viewers literally teetering on the edge of their seats.

And though it takes a lot of creative liberties and is not based on true events, “Air Force One” is an intense movie about trouble in the skies that could be more stressful than entertaining if watched on a plane.

Perhaps you shouldn’t dive into “Snakes on a Plane” (2006) during a long flight.

caption The title just about says it all. source YouTube

In this classic film, an FBI agent attempts to rescue those on a plane that’s been deliberately filled with deadly snakes in order to kill one of the flight’s passengers.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, this snake-filled film is perhaps not for the faint of heart … or those currently mid-flight.

“The Terminal” (2004) is a comedy about being trapped in transit.

caption Tom Hanks stars in the film. source DreamWorks

If you truly dread the idea of being stuck in an airport for weeks, Steven Spielberg’s 2004 comedy “The Terminal” might be best enjoyed when you don’t have plans to board a flight any time soon.

The movie centers around Eastern-European traveler Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), who gets trapped in a New-York airport after his passport is invalidated by a military coup back home.

Without the means to legally enter the United States or fly anywhere else, Navorski spends months in limbo at the airport, befriending staff and using vouchers to eat at the terminal’s food court.

“Flightplan” (2005) might be especially disturbing for those flying with kids.

caption Jodie Foster stars in the film. source Touchstone Pictures

Jodie Foster plays aircraft designer Kyle Pratt in this psychological thriller about a mother whose 6-year-old daughter goes missing on a plane.

The story takes place almost entirely in a cramped commercial aircraft, with Foster’s character struggling to understand why the plane’s crew insists her daughter was never even on board. This “locked-room” mystery merges most parents’ worst nightmare – losing their child – with the vulnerability of being trapped on a plane.

“Flight” (2012) is a fairly dark film that stars Denzel Washington.

caption The film can be pretty upsetting. source Paramount Pictures

This film about a plane’s crash landing and the dark investigation into the vessel’s captain might be too intense to screen in the air.

The movie received many positive reviews, but even legendary critic Rogert Ebert noted in 2012 that the film opens with “one of the most terrifying flying scenes” he’s ever witnessed.

“The Grey” finds Liam Neeson battling the elements after a plane crash.

caption Liam Neeson stars in the film. source Open Road Films (II)

A group of rugged oil-rig workers find themselves stranded in the frozen Alaskan wilderness after a shudder-inducing plane crash.

Led by John Ottway (Liam Neeson), the group faces serious injuries, ravenous wolves and psychological torment as they attempt to survive in an unforgiving, frosty landscape. If you’ve got a fear of crashing, this thriller is perhaps not the best film to watch during your flight.

“Red Eye” (2005) is an intense film about an assassination plot.

caption “Red Eye” might make some passengers a bit nervous. source DreamWorks

“Red Eye” is a psychological thriller about a plot to kill a politician. Rachel McAdams stars as hotel manager Lisa Reisert, who bumps into the mysterious Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy) aboard a Miami-bound flight out of Texas. Lisa soon discovers their meeting was no chance encounter when Jackson kidnaps her.

Since much of this thriller takes place on a plane, nervous passengers might want to watch it after their flight.

“The Layover” (2017) may be best-enjoyed after your trip.

caption It’s a rom-com. source Unified Pictures

Starring Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario, “The Layover” involves a few passengers getting stuck in an airport after their plane is redirected by some serious weather. While stuck in the airport, two friends compete for the attention of a handsome stranger.

Although this rom-com isn’t exactly scary, if you’re stressed about arriving at your next destination in a timely manner, you might want to save this film that’s focused on a major rerouting for later.

Tom Hanks slips into delirium after a plane crash in “Cast Away” (2000).

caption Tom Hanks stars in the film. source 20th Century Fox

This critically acclaimed film follows the story of FedEx employee Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) as he struggles to survive on a deserted island after his plane goes down in the South Pacific. Noland eventually begins to lose his grip on reality and forms a one-sided friendship with a volleyball named Wilson.

Although this film is a classic, you might want to avoid watching it during your flight if you don’t fancy seeing a plane plummet into the ocean and witnessing the aftermath play out over two hours.

“Final Destination” (2000) is about a doomed plane trip that haunts its survivors.

caption “Final Destination” is perhaps better to watch at a different time. source New Line Cinema

In the fatalistic universe of “Final Destination,” you can’t escape being killed by a plane explosion … even if you get off of the aircraft before it happens.

Though most of the story plays out on the ground, the film contains some pretty chilling scenes of gore and destruction as Death comes looking for a group of teenagers who narrowly avoided dying aboard a doomed flight to France.

Being fated to die on a plane is probably not a scenario you want to contemplate during an actual flight, so perhaps save this one to watch after you arrive at your, ahem, final destination.