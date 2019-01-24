7 great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Before “Vice,” Amy Adams and Christian Bale were both Oscar-nominated actors for “The Fighter.” source Paramount Pictures

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week, we’re taking a look at some Oscar-nominated films following this week’s nods, like “Black Panther” and “Roma.” The streaming service also has a few new additions, including a “Hotel Transylvania” sequel you may want to check out.

There’s so much content coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes. In honor of the Oscar nominations this week, we’re adding some best picture nods to the mix as well.

From “Black Panther” to “The Fighter,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available). We really wanted to recommend Mads Mikkelsen’s new Netflix movie “Polar,” out Friday, but it has pretty terrible reviews.

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Black Panther” (2018)

caption Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan star in “Black Panther.” source Disney

Netflix description: “T’Challa, the superpowered new leader of the hidden, highly advanced African nation of Wakanda, strives to protect his home from enemies of old and new.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 79%

If you haven’t seen Ryan Coogler’s superhero movie, now’s the time to watch. The family story centered around T’Challa’s Black Panther is the first comic-book movie nominated for best picture, not only for Chadwick Boseman’s performance, but for one of the best villain stories you’ll see in a superhero flick.

If you’re not watching for them, the all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and scene-stealer Letitia Wright. “The Walking Dead” fans will recognize actress Danai Gurira without the usual wig she’s sporting to slay the undead.

You can read our review of “Black Panther” here.

2. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018)

caption Ralph Ineson plays the Man in Black in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Ranging from absurd to profound, these Western vignettes from the Coen brothers follow the adventures of outlaws and settlers on the American frontier.”

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 77%

You may have missed this one when it was released in August, but if you’re a fan of the Coen brothers (“Fargo,” “True Grit”), watch this Western for its cast ranging from Liam Neeson to Brendan Gleeson. The Netflix original was just nominated for three Oscars, including best costume design, best adapted screenplay, and best original song.

3. “The Fighter” (2010)

caption Mark Wahlberg, Amy Adams, and Christian Bale star in “The Fighter.” source Paramount Pictures

Netflix description: “After a string of defeats, a boxer rediscovers his fighting will with help from his trainer and half-brother, a once-talented pugilist.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 89%

Both Amy Adams and Christian Bale were nominated by the Academy for their roles in “Vice.” While that’s in theaters, you can watch the duo in another Oscar-winning film, for which they were both nominated, from 2010. If you want to see Bale get lost in another transformative role, the actor’s turn as an addict in the boxing biopic won him his first Oscar.

5. “Soni” (2018)

caption Geetika Vidya Ohlyan stars as Soni. source Netflix

Netflix description: “While fighting crimes against women in Delhi, a short-fused policewoman and her level-headed female boss grapple with gender issues in their own lives.”

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: n/a

Critics have praised the indie Hindi-language Netflix original for its camerawork, performances, and its look at gender inequality and sexual harrassment faced by the titular undercover female police officer within Delhi, India. The strongheaded Soni is pulled in multiple directions as she’s pressured by her family to be a good, dependable wife who should be starting a family, while she wants to be a firm cop focusing on crimes against women.

4. “Silver Linings Playbook” (2013)

Netflix description: “After a stint in a mental hospital,

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 86%

Before Bradley Cooper was nominated for best actor in a leading role for last year’s “A Star Is Born,” see the movie that earned him his first nod in the category. Cooper, Robert DeNiro, Jacki Weaver, and Jennifer Lawrence were all nominated for their roles in the romantic dramedy. It’s also a good movie to watch ahead of Super Bowl Sunday next weekend.

6. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (2018)

caption Adam Sandler plays a lonely Dracula just looking for love this third time around. source Sony Pictures Animation

Netflix description: “It’s love at first sight for Dracula when he meets Ericka, the charming but mysterious captain of the monster cruise that Mavis plans for the family.”

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 48%

It may not be the best of the trilogy, but kids who liked the first two films should enjoy one last trip with Adam Sandler’s vampire family. If they didn’t catch the movie over the summer during a very crowded box-office season, the Sony Pictures’ animated flick was added to the streaming service this week. It should leave kids wanting to do the Macerena.

7. “Roma” (2018)

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as housekeeper Cleo and is nominated for best actress at the 2019 Oscars. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Director Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of domestic life and social hierarchy set against Mexico’s political turmoil of the 1970s.”

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 83%

I know we’ve had this previously on our list of movies to watch, but it feels weird to leave it off this week when Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical film was nominated for 10 Oscars. The movie, which is in Spanish, is based on the story of his live-in housekeeper. “Roma” could become the first movie to win awards for best foreign film and best picture at the Oscars in the same year.

