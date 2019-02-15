7 great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Netflix’s “The Breaker Upperers” is the anti-Valentines day movie you may be looking for. source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week, we’re taking a look at rom-coms in honor of Valentine’s Day. From Netflix originals “The Breaker Upperers” to “Set It Up,” here’s what you may want to watch this weekend.

There’s so much content coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes. In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re adding a mix of rom-coms to the mix this week.

You want to punch love in the face? Great. You want a mushy romantic comedy you can snuggle with your significant other to? Done. You want to palentines or galentines it up? We hear you. No matter what kind of relationship you’re in – even if it’s none at all and just one with yourself – there’s a movie here for you. If all else fails, we know it’s Presidents’ Day weekend, so we have one pick in here for Abraham Lincoln.

From “The Breaker Upperers” to “Lincoln,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

“Set It Up” (2018)

caption Honestly? Lucy Liu plays a woman named Kirsten and that was enough to get me on board. In the photo above, Harper and Charlie are trying to get their bosses together and they unexpectedly fall for each other in the process. source Netflix

Netflix description: “In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.”

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 69%

People love to talk about “A Christmas Prince” on Netflix, but if you haven’t seen “Set It Up,” starring Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs as two A-type bosses who get pushed together by their assistants, you’re missing out. Netflix really started to own the romantic comedy space in 2018 and this was one of its finest releases for the chemistry between Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. Many people could relate to two younger, overworked employees trying to please their bosses.

“The Breaker Upperers” (2018)

caption The movie is directed by and stars Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek. source Netflix

Netflix description: “For the right price, BFFs Jen and Mel will ruthlessly end any romance. But when one of them grows a conscience, their friendship begins to unravel.”

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 53%

Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? No problem. Neither do Mel and Jen, and those best friends are perfectly OK with that. In fact, they rather break up other people’s relationships. If you’re looking for something quirky, “The Breaker Upperers” has a “Broad City” vibe. It also has some of the best karaoke we’ve ever seen performed in a movie with songs from Celine Dion and Boyz II Men.

“I Love You, Man” (2009)

caption J.K. Simmons, Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, and Andy Samberg appear in “I Love You, Man.” source DreamWorks Pictures

Netflix description: “A recently engaged guy who lacks a best man for his pending nuptials hunts for a candidate with wedding-party potential.”

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 74%

If you need more of a bromance, this beloved buddy comedy between Paul Rudd and Jason Segel will most certainly do. If their antics aren’t enough, Andy Samberg and J.K. Simmons round out this hilarious cast.

“Blue Is the Warmest Color” (2013)

caption Léa Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos star in the critically praised “Blue Is the Warmest Color.” source Sundance Selects

Netflix description: “Determined to fall in love, 15-year-old Adele is focused on boys. But it’s a blue-haired girl she meets on the street who really piques her interest.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 85%

The Golden Globe-nominated picture was praised for showing a raw first relationship for a teenager. It was the first film at the Cannes Film Festival to take home the Palme d’Or for directing and its lead actresses. It was revered as one of the best films of 2013.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor are adorable to watch in this adaptation of the popular book series. source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Netflix description: “When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down.”

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 88%

If you’re looking for something heartwarming and endearing, “TATBILB” feels like an honest teen rom-com that may throw you back to the John Hughes days of the ’80s. You also may gush over Noah Centineo’s character. This is one you’ll probably want to watch again, especially since a second one is on the way.

“Definitely, Maybe” (2008)

caption Normally, we’d suggest “The Proposal,” but that’s not on Netflix right now. This is a cute alternative. source Universal Studios

Netflix description: “Interested in knowing how her divorcing parents met, young Maya listens as her dad, Will, recounts his romantic past with three different women.”

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 72%

Do you want to see “Deadpool’s” leading man Ryan Reynolds in an old rom-com? Sure you do. Long before he stepped into any superhero role, Reynolds played Abigail Breslin’s dad. As his character, Will, goes through a divorce, he recounts some of his previous relationships to his daughter. It feels like you’re stepping into a time machine as you see younger versions of Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks, and Rachel Weisz.

“Lincoln” (2012)

caption Yes, that’s Daniel Day-Lewis. source Walt Disney Pictures

Netflix description: “Director Stephen Spielberg takes on the towering legacy of Abraham Lincoln, focusing on his stewardship of the Union during the Civil War years.”

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 80%

Not interested in lovey dovey movies? No problem. If you want to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday and Presidents’ Day weekend, you can watch Daniel Day-Lewis’ Oscar-winning turn in 2012’s “Lincoln.”

And if you’re looking for this week’s best TV shows on Netflix, take a look at our picks.