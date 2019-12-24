6 movies set in 2019 that look way different than our actual reality

- source
- There are several older movies that take place in the year 2019.
- Most of them imagined a future that looks nothing like our own.
- Some of these plots include deadly game shows and characters developing telekinetic abilities.
- Here are six films that were set in 2019 and looked way different than our actual reality over the past year.
“The Island” is a 2005 film set in 2019 where residents live in a confined indoor community. They believe the entire outside world is too contaminated for humans to live in, except for one island.
The movie imagined a world where cloning is real and wealthy people harvest the clones’ organs. Cloning isn’t quite at that level yet, but scientists are taking steps towards growing organs in a laboratory.
Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor starred in the movie. It was not well-received by critics or fans.
The 2009 movie “Daybreakers” takes place in a futuristic 2019. The storyline revolves around a plague that transformed humans into vampires.
Humans clearly didn’t turn into vampires in 2019, though actor Ethan Hawke said in 2007 that the movie was actually an allegory about how the world was running out of natural resources.
Claudia Karvan, Hawke, and Willem Dafoe starred in the sci-fi movie. Audience and critic reactions were mixed.
“Blade Runner” is a 1982 film set in a dystopian 2019. Its plot centers around synthetic humans that are bioengineered.
The movie imagined that we would have flying cars, realistic humanoid robots, and would be colonizing other planets. We’re still a far cry from all three.
Harrison Ford famously starred in the movie. He also reprised his role in the 2017 sequel.
“The Running Man” is a 1987 film that is set in 2019. The plot is about a deadly game show where contestants are convicted criminals who must run for their lives as they’re hunted by professional killers.
Although the film was right about reality TV and competition shows existing today, the deadly game imagined in the movie would never be allowed.
“The Running Man” starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Conchita Alonso. It was a satire on other sci-fic movies.
The 2017 film “Geostorm” is set in 2019 and centers around a satellite that can control the weather. This satellite eventually starts causing deadly weather disasters in various locations around the world.
In 2019, satellites obviously can’t control the weather. That said, climate change is causing weather disasters to become more common.
Gerard Butler was the lead actor in “Geostorm.” It was critically panned.
The 1988 anime film “Akira” is set in 2019. The movie follows the leader of a bike gang who tries to save his friend who developed the ability to move objects using the power of his mind after a motorcycle accident.
Unfortunately, telekinetic powers don’t exist in 2019 — that we know of.
Mitsuo Iwata and Nozomu Sasaki were two of the actors whose voices were used in the film. It’s considered one of the best animated movies ever made.
