caption “Avengers: Endgame” source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Endgame” is the second highest grossing movie in the US, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

But after adjusting for inflation, 21 movies are ahead of “Endgame” at the domestic box office, including “The Exorcist” and “Jaws.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Avengers: Endgame” broke plenty of records on its way to being one of the biggest movies of all time. But it will likely fall short of a couple major ones.

“Endgame” passed “Avatar” over the weekend to become the second highest grossing movie in the US of all time, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Endgame” has now made $771 million in the US, but is unlikely to surpass “The Force Awakens,” which made $936 million.

READ MORE: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ will have to make billions more at the box office to beat the biggest movie of all time, which came out in 1939

And after adjusting for inflation, “Endgame” isn’t even in the top 20 biggest movies in the US – yet. By the end of its theatrical run, it will probably inch up a few spots on that adjusted list. But for now, 21 movies are ahead of it when adjusting domestic grosses for ticket-price inflation.

“Endgame” is also the second-biggest movie of all time worldwide, behind James Cameron’s “Avatar.” “Endgame” has grossed $2.6 billion globally, while “Avatar” grossed $2.8 billion. It remains to be seen whether “Endgame” can catch up, or if it will top out beforehand.

But after adjusting for inflation, it would be near impossible. It’s tricky to calculate worldwide box-office inflation, but a rough estimate, based on this inflation calculator, puts “Avatar” around $3.3 billion worldwide.

Below are the 21 movies ahead of “Avengers: Endgame” at the US box office after adjusting for inflation, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

21. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

source Paramount Pictures

Adjusted domestic gross: $797,776,400

Original domestic gross: $248,159,971

Worldwide gross: $389,925,971

20. “The Sting” (1973)

source Universal Pictures

Adjusted domestic gross: $803,177,100

Original domestic gross: $156,000,000

Worldwide gross: N/A

19. “The Lion King” (1994)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $803,209,300

Original domestic gross: $422,783,777

Worldwide gross: $968,483,777

18. “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace” (1999)

source Lucasfilm

Adjusted domestic gross: $813,711,800

Original domestic gross: $474,544,677

Worldwide gross: $1,027,044,677

17. “Jurassic Park” (1993)

source Universal Pictures

Adjusted domestic gross: $825,894,500

Original domestic gross: $402,828,120

Worldwide gross: $1,029,528,120

16. “Return of the Jedi” (1983)

source Lucasfilm

Adjusted domestic gross: $847,475,300

Original domestic gross: $309,306,177

Worldwide gross: $475,106,177

15. “Avatar” (2009)

source Fox

Adjusted domestic gross: $876,759,300

Original domestic gross: $760,507,625

Worldwide gross: $2,787,965,087

14. “Ben-Hur” (1959)

source MGM

Adjusted domestic gross: $883,402,600

Original domestic gross: $74,422,622

Worldwide gross: N/A

13. “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980)

source Lucasfilm

Adjusted domestic gross: $884,607,500

Original domestic gross: $290,475,067

Worldwide gross: $538,375,067

12. “101 Dalmatians” (1961)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $900,254,400

Original domestic gross: $144,880,014

Worldwide gross: $215,880,014

11. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Adjusted domestic gross: $974,117,000

Original domestic gross: $936,662,225

Worldwide gross: $2,068,223,624

10. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

source RKO Radio Pictures

Adjusted domestic gross: $982,090,000

Original domestic gross: $184,925,486

Worldwide gross: N/A

9. “The Exorcist” (1973)

source Warner Bros.

Adjusted domestic gross: $996,498,500

Original domestic gross: $232,906,145

Worldwide gross: $441,306,145

8. “Doctor Zhivago” (1965)

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,118,460,500

Original domestic gross: $111,721,910

Worldwide gross: N/A

7. “Jaws” (1975)

source Universal

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,153,990,200

Original domestic gross: $260,000,000

Worldwide gross: $470,653,000

6. “The Ten Commandments” (1956)

source Paramount Pictures

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,180,310,000

Original domestic gross: $65,500,000

Worldwide gross: N/A

5. “Titanic” (1997)

source 20th Century Fox

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,221,303,800

Original domestic gross: $659,363,944

Worldwide gross: $2,187,463,944

4. “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

source Universal Pictures

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,278,107,600

Original domestic gross: $435,110,554

Worldwide gross: $792,910,554

3. “The Sound of Music” (1965)

source 20th Century Fox

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,283,791,300

Original domestic gross: $159,287,539

Worldwide gross: N/A

2. “Star Wars” (1977)

source Lucasfilm

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,604,857,600

Original domestic gross: $460,998,007

Worldwide gross: $775,398,007

1. “Gone With the Wind” (1939)

source MGM

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,822,598,200

Original domestic gross: $200,852,579

Worldwide gross: $402,352,579