- Marvel Studios
- “Avengers: Endgame” is the second highest grossing movie in the US, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
- But after adjusting for inflation, 21 movies are ahead of “Endgame” at the domestic box office, including “The Exorcist” and “Jaws.”
“Avengers: Endgame” broke plenty of records on its way to being one of the biggest movies of all time. But it will likely fall short of a couple major ones.
“Endgame” passed “Avatar” over the weekend to become the second highest grossing movie in the US of all time, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “Endgame” has now made $771 million in the US, but is unlikely to surpass “The Force Awakens,” which made $936 million.
And after adjusting for inflation, “Endgame” isn’t even in the top 20 biggest movies in the US – yet. By the end of its theatrical run, it will probably inch up a few spots on that adjusted list. But for now, 21 movies are ahead of it when adjusting domestic grosses for ticket-price inflation.
“Endgame” is also the second-biggest movie of all time worldwide, behind James Cameron’s “Avatar.” “Endgame” has grossed $2.6 billion globally, while “Avatar” grossed $2.8 billion. It remains to be seen whether “Endgame” can catch up, or if it will top out beforehand.
But after adjusting for inflation, it would be near impossible. It’s tricky to calculate worldwide box-office inflation, but a rough estimate, based on this inflation calculator, puts “Avatar” around $3.3 billion worldwide.
Below are the 21 movies ahead of “Avengers: Endgame” at the US box office after adjusting for inflation, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:
21. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)
- Paramount Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $797,776,400
Original domestic gross: $248,159,971
Worldwide gross: $389,925,971
20. “The Sting” (1973)
- Universal Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $803,177,100
Original domestic gross: $156,000,000
Worldwide gross: N/A
19. “The Lion King” (1994)
- Disney
Adjusted domestic gross: $803,209,300
Original domestic gross: $422,783,777
Worldwide gross: $968,483,777
18. “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace” (1999)
- Lucasfilm
Adjusted domestic gross: $813,711,800
Original domestic gross: $474,544,677
Worldwide gross: $1,027,044,677
17. “Jurassic Park” (1993)
- Universal Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $825,894,500
Original domestic gross: $402,828,120
Worldwide gross: $1,029,528,120
16. “Return of the Jedi” (1983)
- Lucasfilm
Adjusted domestic gross: $847,475,300
Original domestic gross: $309,306,177
Worldwide gross: $475,106,177
15. “Avatar” (2009)
- Fox
Adjusted domestic gross: $876,759,300
Original domestic gross: $760,507,625
Worldwide gross: $2,787,965,087
14. “Ben-Hur” (1959)
- MGM
Adjusted domestic gross: $883,402,600
Original domestic gross: $74,422,622
Worldwide gross: N/A
13. “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980)
- Lucasfilm
Adjusted domestic gross: $884,607,500
Original domestic gross: $290,475,067
Worldwide gross: $538,375,067
12. “101 Dalmatians” (1961)
- Disney
Adjusted domestic gross: $900,254,400
Original domestic gross: $144,880,014
Worldwide gross: $215,880,014
11. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)
- Disney/Lucasfilm
Adjusted domestic gross: $974,117,000
Original domestic gross: $936,662,225
Worldwide gross: $2,068,223,624
10. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)
- RKO Radio Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $982,090,000
Original domestic gross: $184,925,486
Worldwide gross: N/A
9. “The Exorcist” (1973)
- Warner Bros.
Adjusted domestic gross: $996,498,500
Original domestic gross: $232,906,145
Worldwide gross: $441,306,145
8. “Doctor Zhivago” (1965)
- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,118,460,500
Original domestic gross: $111,721,910
Worldwide gross: N/A
7. “Jaws” (1975)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,153,990,200
Original domestic gross: $260,000,000
Worldwide gross: $470,653,000
6. “The Ten Commandments” (1956)
- Paramount Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,180,310,000
Original domestic gross: $65,500,000
Worldwide gross: N/A
5. “Titanic” (1997)
- 20th Century Fox
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,221,303,800
Original domestic gross: $659,363,944
Worldwide gross: $2,187,463,944
4. “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)
- Universal Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,278,107,600
Original domestic gross: $435,110,554
Worldwide gross: $792,910,554
3. “The Sound of Music” (1965)
- 20th Century Fox
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,283,791,300
Original domestic gross: $159,287,539
Worldwide gross: N/A
2. “Star Wars” (1977)
- Lucasfilm
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,604,857,600
Original domestic gross: $460,998,007
Worldwide gross: $775,398,007
1. “Gone With the Wind” (1939)
- MGM
Adjusted domestic gross: $1,822,598,200
Original domestic gross: $200,852,579
Worldwide gross: $402,352,579