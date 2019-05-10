12 movies that turn 20 this year

caption “10 Things I Hate About You” came out in 1999. source Touchstone Pictures

Movies that were released in 1999 are turning 20 years old this year.

Some movies that came out 20 years ago include animated flicks like “Toy Story 2” and “Tarzan” and romantic comedies like “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Runaway Bride.”

“Fight Club” and “Stuart Little” also turn 20 this year.

20 years ago, Barbie was celebrating her 40th anniversary, Britney Spears’ debut album “…One More Time” was just released, and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was still on air.

So it’s still pretty hard to believe that 1999 was two decades ago. It’s also surprising to know that there are so many popular, widely loved films that are turning 20 years old this year.

Here are some films that have been in circulation for two decades as of 2019.

“Cruel Intentions” is older than you think.

caption “Cruel Intentions” came out in 1999. source Columbia Pictures

“Cruel Intentions” is a cult-favorite thriller that was being considered for an NBC reboot in 2016. Although the reboot was eventually scrapped, this dark teen movie is still a classic.

Featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, “Cruel Intentions” has a low score on Rotten Tomatoes but it was received fairly well upon its release.

The rules from “Fight Club” have been circulating for 20 years now.

caption “Fight Club” is a piece of cinematic history. source Fox 2000 Pictures

Starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, this Oscar-nominated film has since become a cult classic.

“10 Things I Hate About You” isn’t a teen anymore.

caption The movie stars a lot of big-name actors. source Buena Vista Pictures

The popular teen movie “10 Things I Hate About You” featured big-name stars like Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It also had some of the most iconic life lessons ever.

“The Blair Witch Project” has been terrifying audiences for two decades.

caption The movie was shot documentary-style. source Artisan Entertainment

Over the past 20 years, many have experienced the terror that comes with watching “The Blair Witch Project.”

Featuring spooky noises, a pitch-black forest, witch folklore, and gruesome murders, this horror movie has been lauded for its use of sound effects and documentary-style filming.

You’ve been doing “The Matrix” backbend for two decades.

caption The sunglasses were iconic. source Warner Bros.

Believe it or not, the first movie in this iconic Keanu-Reeves trilogy first premiered in 1999.

The film won four Oscars and broke box-office records upon its release. “The Matrix” even beat out fellow 1999 film “Fight Club” for the Academy Award for sound effects editing.

“Toy Story 2” was released in 1999 and 20 years later the final movie in the series will debut.

caption The fourth movie in the series comes out this year. source Disney / Pixar

This one will definitely make you feel a little bit nostalgic – “Toy Story 2” was released in theaters 20 years ago.

This also means the fourth and final film in the series, which is set to be released in June 2019, will premiere 20 years after the world first met Jessie and Bullseye.

“Green Mile” has been around for two decades.

caption The movie has multiple Oscar nominations. source Warner Bros.

“The Green Mile” grossed nearly $300 million during its worldwide release and it has received several Oscar nominations. Perhaps one of the most underrated Tom Hanks films, “The Green Mile” is adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

“Big Daddy” is now 20 years old.

caption This is one of Adam Sandler’s popular films. source Sony Pictures

Cole Sprouse might be a “Riverdale” star now, but before was breaking hearts as Jughead, he (and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse) played Adam Sandler’s adoptive son in the ’90s comedy “Big Daddy.”

“Never Been Kissed” has been around for two decades and some don’t think it’s aged well.

caption Drew Barrymore is still starring in films today. source 20th Century Fox

Drew Barrymore’s film “Never Been Kissed” turns 20 this year. The movie is still a favorite for many, but some feel the movie’s 20-year-old plot doesn’t seem to have aged well.

In recent years, many have criticized the movie’s portrayal of relationships between adults and high-school students for being problematic and inappropriate.

“Tarzan” turns 20 this year.

caption “Tarzan” is a Disney film. source Walt Disney Studios

Disney’s “Tarzan” (and its iconic Phil-Collins soundtrack) is also celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019.

With famous actors like Minnie Driver, Glenn Close, and Tony Goldwyn lending their voices to the animated project, it’s no surprise the film won so many awards.

“Runaway Bride” turns 20 this year.

caption “Runaway Bride” was released in 1999. source Paramount Pictures

“Runaway Bride,” the classic rom-com starring Julia Roberts, turns 20 this year. Richard Gere also starred in the film and he and Roberts had acted together nine years prior in “Pretty Woman.”

Roberts’ film “Notting Hill” was also released in 1999.

“Stuart Little” made its debut in 1999.

caption The movie has a sequel. source Columbia Pictures

This movie about a family who adopted a mouse named Stuart first hit theatres two decades ago. It was adapted from E.B. White’s book of the same name.

A sequel to the film would be released just three years later in 2002.