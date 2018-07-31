The 4 movies that have made $1 billion at the global box office in 2018 so far

- source
- Universal
2018 has been a solid year for movies, both in terms of quality and commercial success.
Domestically, ticket sales are up 8% from last year, and the summer movie season is up 15%. Globally, four movies have already hit the coveted $1 billion mark (and then some) after breaking records in the US.
Disney has been king this year, but Universal isn’t lying down quietly with a big sequel this summer.
We’ve rounded up the four movies that have crossed a billion this year, and included their domestic, foreign, and global takes so far based on numbers from Box Office Mojo (number 4 is based on Variety).
Below are the four movies that have hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office this year, ranked by how much they’ve made total:
4. “Incredibles 2”
- Disney
Domestic total: $574 million
Foreign total:$430 million
Worldwide total: $1.005 billion
3. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
- Universal
Domestic total: $397,508,235
Foreign total:$840,200,000
Worldwide total: $1,237,708,235
2. “Black Panther”
- Disney
Domestic total: $699,954,935
Foreign total:$646,674,251
Worldwide total: $1,346,629,186
1. “Avengers: Infinity War”
- Disney
Domestic total: $677,562,086
Foreign total:$1,366,996,159
Worldwide total: $2,044,558,245