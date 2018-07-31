The 4 movies that have made $1 billion at the global box office in 2018 so far

Travis Clark, Business Insider US
Universal

2018 has been a solid year for movies, both in terms of quality and commercial success.

Domestically, ticket sales are up 8% from last year, and the summer movie season is up 15%. Globally, four movies have already hit the coveted $1 billion mark (and then some) after breaking records in the US.

Disney has been king this year, but Universal isn’t lying down quietly with a big sequel this summer.

We’ve rounded up the four movies that have crossed a billion this year, and included their domestic, foreign, and global takes so far based on numbers from Box Office Mojo (number 4 is based on Variety).

Below are the four movies that have hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office this year, ranked by how much they’ve made total:

4. “Incredibles 2”

Disney

Domestic total: $574 million

Foreign total:$430 million

Worldwide total: $1.005 billion

3. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Universal

Domestic total: $397,508,235

Foreign total:$840,200,000

Worldwide total: $1,237,708,235

2. “Black Panther”

Disney

Domestic total: $699,954,935

Foreign total:$646,674,251

Worldwide total: $1,346,629,186

1. “Avengers: Infinity War”

Disney

Domestic total: $677,562,086

Foreign total:$1,366,996,159

Worldwide total: $2,044,558,245