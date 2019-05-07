13 movies we can’t wait to see this summer

caption Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will team up again in a “Men in Black” sequel. source Sony Pictures

“Avengers: Endgame” kicked off the unofficial start to the summer box office at the end of April.

Out of 52 wide releases at theaters from May through the end of August, INSIDER selects the top movies we’re excited to see ranging from “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to the new “Lion King” and “Fast & Furious” spin-off with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson.

Summer’s not officially here until June, but Marvel Studios kicked off the unofficial start to the summer box office on April 26 with its record-breaking behemoth, “Avengers: Endgame.”

That’s not the only movie we’re excited for. There are over 50 wide releases coming to theaters from now through the end of August. Which ones are worth your time?

From “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” to “Hobbs & Shaw,” keep reading to see the movies we’re excited to see at theaters.

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

caption “Avengers: Endgame” has made over $2 billion in 11 days. It took “Infinity War” the same amount of days to cross $1 billion. source Marvel Studios

Release date: April 26

What it’s about: “Endgame” picks up exactly where 2018’s hit “Infinity War” left off. Thanos (Josh Brolin) does exactly what he sets out to do by the movie’s end and annihilates half of all living things from the universe. Now, it’s up to the remaining Avengers to try and undo the effects of Thanos’ life-altering snap to bring back everyone who was lost.

Why to see it: The three-hour Marvel movie is the culmination of 21 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that came before it. If Iron Man and Captain America mean anything to you or if you were left speechless at the end of “Infinity War,” you need answers to what comes next and codirectors Anthony and Joe Russo not only deliver, but send you on an emotional and nostalgic roller coaster.

If you haven’t seen the worldwide phenomenon yet, what are you waiting for?

2. “Detective Pikachu”

caption Maybe this movie should have come out two or three years ago when just about everyone from ages 8-28 were playing “Pokémon Go!” on their phones. Regardless, we’ll still see it. source Warner Bros.

Release date: May 10

What it’s about: Ryan Reynolds is voicing Pikachu in a Pokémon movie. That little Pikachu is wearing a detective hat and is addicted to coffee. There are also a lot of other Pokémon wandering around who exist in the real world. Honestly, what else do you need to know? It just looks adorable.

Why to see it: We don’t care if this movie doesn’t live up to all of the hype (reviews so far are lukewarm). If Pokémon has been a part of your life or a part of your child’s life, you’re probably going to watch it regardless for the realistic and adorable adaptations of characters like Bulbasaur and Psyduck.

The first animated Pokemon series launched in 1997 in the United States. Twenty-two years later, this movie looks like a giant excuse for audiences to relive their childhood over again and we’re OK with that. We don’t even care if it’s not as good as we want it to be. We just want to see the Japanese pocket monsters brought to life from their former 2D existence.

3. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

caption Are you ready to see Godzilla back on the big screen? source Warner Bros.

Release date: Friday, May 31, 2019.

What it’s about: All you need to know is that Godzilla is going to fight at least three other mighty monsters in this sequel. The movie’s final trailer says there are 17 titans and counting.

Why to see it: Honestly, we don’t care much for another Godzilla movie, but just about every guy we know seems psyched for the long-awaited sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla.” That’s mostly because they want to see Godzilla go toe-to-toe with Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

This is the third film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse after “Kong: Skull Island,” a movie with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Tom Hiddleston. While we don’t expect to see any of them in this sequel, Kyle Chandler and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown will be in this sequel. The real appeal to this movie is how it will set up next year’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” which will see the two titans battle it out. Who doesn’t want to see that?

4. “Brightburn”

caption He’s not exactly Superman. Elizabeth Banks stars in “Brightburn.” source Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Release date: May 24, 2019

What it’s about: Imagine if Clark Kent landed on Earth, was raised by a loving family, but instead of using his powers for good, he turned evil? That’s what superhero horror flick “Brightburn” examines.

Why to see it: “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn executive-produced the superhero horror movie, which was written by his brother Brian and cousin Mark. Gunn was originally going to tease the movie at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 before he was abruptly fired by Disney from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” for some old, controversial tweets. (He has since been rehired.)

He was really excited to share this one. After watching the trailers, we’re interested in seeing this dark spin on the Superman story.

5. “Rocketman”

caption Taron Egerton looks right at home in the role as Sir Elton John. source Paramount Pictures

Release date: Friday, May 31, 2019 What it’s about: Centered around Sir Elton John’s early years, star Taron Egerton has insisted “Rocketman” is not a biopic, describing it instead as a “fantasy musical.” Why we’re interested: The “Kingsman” breakout has the look down. Sir Elton John seemed to give the star his blessing by giving him some advice for the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John challenged Egerton not to impersonate his singing style, but to embody his character. The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Golden Globe winner Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”). After the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” we’re excited to see if Paramount pulls this one off.

6. “Dark Phoenix”

caption Coming off of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Sophie Turner is one of the big draws to see the next “X-Men” movie. source 20th Century Fox

Release date: Friday, June 7, 2019

What it’s about: After going on a mission to space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) absorbs a dark energy which has her grappling with a new Phoenix ability. The X-Men will be at odds as they try and get Jean’s new powers under control from causing irreparable damage or die trying.

Why to see it: “Endgame” may have been the culmination of 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it has nothing on the “X-Men” franchise. If you’ve been a fan of the mutant superheroes, “Dark Phoenix” will essentially be the final “X-Men” movie under 20th Century Fox. (We’re not really counting that August release “New Mutants.” That was pushed far back on the release schedule and should’ve originally been released before “Deadpool 2.”)

Now that Disney has purchased Fox, there’s a very real chance we won’t see another “X-Men” movie for awhile. Disney will most likely reboot the entire franchise to introduce the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s bittersweet.

There’s some concern that “Dark Phoenix” may not be great, especially after reports of some reshoots for the movie’s big finish. But can you really make a bad movie based off of the same Dark Phoenix storyline twice?

7. “Men in Black International”

caption We’re hoping the fourth “MIB” is just as fun as the original trilogy. source Sony Pictures

Release date: Friday, June 14, 2019

What it’s about: Molly (Tessa Thompson) joins the top-secret MIB organization as its first female agent. She’s paired with H (Chris Hemsworth) to handle new threats that are compromising MIB. Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson also star.

Why to see it: We don’t care as much for a fourth “Men in Black” movie as we do about seeing Hemsworth and Thompson teaming up in a movie again since “Thor: Ragnarok” (and “Endgame,” to some extent). If you’ve seen the Marvel movie, it looks like Sony Pictures is giving fans the Revengers film they so desperately wanted. The two have great chemistry and the movie looks like a promise of a fun ride.

Plus, Neeson is along for the ride as the man in charge of “MIB.” Could we get a little cameo from Will Smith himself somewhere? Fingers crossed.

8. “Toy Story 4”

caption Original “Toy Story” director, John Lasseter, was also set to return to tell a personal story inspired by his own love story with his wife. It’s unclear whether or not that story changed when he left the company in 2018. source Pixar

Release date: Friday, June 21, 2019

What it’s about: Woody and the rest of the toys welcome some new friends who join their new owner’s room. Among them is a spork, named Forky, who insists he’s not a toy. Woody will also find himself on a journey where he’s reunited with Bo Peep.

Why to see it: No one really asked for a fourth “Toy Story” movie. The third film in the franchise was a perfect conclusion to the trilogy. But there’s something incredibly nostalgic about seeing Buzz and Woody back together again one more time.

“Toy Story 4” was first announced in 2014 for a 2017 release and has since been delayed twice, so we’re a little hesitant about the film overall. We are excited to see the film answer one of the franchise’s lingering questions: What happened to Bo Peep? The fourth “Toy Story” movie will reunite Woody with his lost lady love and she has a completely new look. We’re cautiously optimistic about the film despite original “Toy Story” director John Lasseter leaving the company in 2018.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, said the film is so emotional that he had a tough time getting through the final scene. We’re holding him to that.

9. “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

caption Peter Parker meets Mysterio, who’s apparently from another universe in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Release date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

What it’s about: Taking place directly after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Peter Parker grapples with grief as he goes on vacation overseas with some classmates. There, Nick Fury introduces him to Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who’s trying to stop some mystical creatures called Elementals.

Why to see it: If you’ve seen “Endgame,” then you probably have a lot of questions after the movie. Some of those questions are probably about whether or not all of Peter Parker’s friends were also conveniently lost in the “Infinity War” snap. “Far From Home” should address all of that and more.

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige said “Far From Home” will be the conclusion to the current phase of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that Spidey will lead fans into where it’s heading next. If you care about where the MCU heads after “Endgame,” you’re probably seeing this sequel.

10. “Crawl”

caption This movie’s either going to be terrible or great. source Paramount Pictures

Release date: Friday, July 12, 2019

What it’s about: A hurricane hits Florida and a father and daughter are trapped in a crawl space. Now, the two are trying to escape their home from both the storm and alligators.

Why to see it: You’ve probably never even heard of “Crawl.” That’s OK. It may not be the next “Lake Placid,” but I’m interested to see what director Alexandre Aja does here. He brought us “The Hills Have Eyes,” so we’re sure there’s more than jump scares here. We’re expecting some gruesomely violent bits.

You may also recognize producer Sam Raimi’s name. He brought us the original “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tobey Maguire. You probably enjoyed the first two films in that franchise. He also worked on “Evil Dead.”

11. “The Lion King”

caption We just can’t wait to see this little cub become king. source Walt Disney Studios

Release date: Friday, July 19, 2019

What it’s about: The adaptation of the animated film follows Simba on his quest to take back control of the Pride Lands from the tyrannical rule of his Uncle Scar. After watching the trailers, we expect it to be a near shot-for-shot recreation of the 1994 Oscar-winning movie of the same name.

Why to see it: Disney has an all-star cast for this one. Not only is James Earl Jones back as Mufasa, but Beyoncé and Donald Glover are voicing the adult versions of Nala and Simba. Jon Favreau, who directed Disney’s live-action/CGI “The Jungle Book,” is bringing Disney’s classic to life so we know it’s in good hands. We know we’re going to sob like children watching Mufasa die all over again.

12. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

caption We’re here for Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt. Robbie plays Sharon Tate. source Sony Pictures

Release date: Friday, July 26, 2019

What it’s about: Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie is a mystery crime about the Manson Family murders.

Why to see it: This one’s all about the star power. If you put Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, and more together in a movie, you’re likely to watch what happens. If you’re a Quentin Tarantino stan, the director has said he will only make 10 movies. If so, this will be his penultimate.

13. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

caption We’re here for the chemistry between these two. source Daniel Smith/Universal

Release date: Friday, August 2, 2019

What it’s about: Hobbs and Shaw decide to work together to take down an anarchist named Brixton (Idris Elba).

Why it’s a must-see: We’ve been waiting for the Hobbes and Shaw spin-off ever since the duo’s prison fight scene in “The Fate of the Furious.” After being a main villain of the “Fast” franchise, Shaw redeemed himself when he saved Dominic Toretto’s newborn on a plane from criminals. Now, the unlikely partners are teaming up to take down Elba’s bad guy.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is handling this one and it looks like another rollicking good time from the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

