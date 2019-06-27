5 movies to watch before seeing ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

There are a few Marvel movies you should revisit before watching the superhero sequel, and we’re not just talking about “Avengers: Endgame.”

Take a look at parts of “Captain America: Civil War” and familiarize yourself with “Captain Marvel.”

Before “Spider-Man: Far From Home” comes to theaters, it could help to revisit a few Marvel movies. We’re not talking about 2017’s “Spider-Man” reboot, either.

As much as “Far From Home” is Spidey’s movie, it’s partially a film about Tony Stark’s legacy and saying goodbye to Iron Man. Because of that, the sequel unexpectedly references a few other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most of which star Stark.

After watching “Far From Home,” INSIDER has rounded up the essential Marvel movies to binge before “Far From Home,” from most to least vital. Don’t worry about spoilers. We’re not giving anything major away.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the most logical movie to watch right before seeing “Spider-Man: Far From Home” for Spidey’s connection to Tony Stark.

caption Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland hug it out in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” takes place right after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” so this is a good place to start. The film deals with the immediate ramifications of people returning after missing for five years, to an extent.

More than that, “Far From Home” serves as an epilogue to “Endgame,” by showing fans how Tony’s death affected Peter Parker, who was like a son to the billionaire. Tony winds up entrusting something important to the teenager after his death and that helps kick off the major events of “Far From Home.”

Luckily, the film is coming back to theaters before the release of “Spider-Man” with some extra footage. It might make for a good double feature.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is a good refresher if you don’t remember who all of Peter Parker’s friends and MJ are.

caption There’s a lot of Tony Stark in “Homecoming,” too. source Sony Pictures

We’ve been spoiled with Spider-Man in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” but he’s still a high school student. And if you don’t remember his friends Ned, MJ (Zendaya), and the Spider-Man-adoring Flash Thompson, then you should watch the 2017 reboot.

Washington DC is also referenced in “Far From Home.” If you don’t recall Spidey’s trip to the capital in the first film, you’re going to want a little refresher.

Where to watch it: You can stream “Homecoming” with a Starz subscription or rent it on YouTube or Amazon.

Watch the first 20 minutes of “Captain America: Civil War.”

caption Again, you’ll want to revisit another moment from Tony Stark’s life before watching “Far From Home.” source Marvel Studios

A lot of “Far From Home” is surprisingly connected with Stark’s visit to MIT near the film’s start. That’s all we’ll say. This is a good film to rewatch anyway for its epic airplane battle.

Where to watch it: You can stream it on Fubu or rent it on YouTube or Amazon.

Familiarize yourself with what “Captain Marvel” is about.

caption No, Captain Marvel isn’t in “Far From Home.” source Marvel

You don’t need to watch the entirety of “Captain Marvel,” but you should be familiar with the heroes and villains in the movie. We’re not going to say anything else so we don’t venture into spoiler territory.

Where to watch it: You can rent “Captain Marvel” on YouTube and Amazon.

Take a look back at the first “Iron Man” movie if you have time.

caption As we said, a lot of this movie has to do with Tony Stark. source Marvel Studios

It’s not necessary to watch the original “Iron Man” movie, but if you have extra time go back to this one for the AC/DC music. There’s another moment later in the film you’ll want to have fresh in your mind, but we don’t want to give anything away.

Where to watch it: You can stream it on Fubu or rent it on YouTube.