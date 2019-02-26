10 movies you should watch if you love the show ‘You’

caption Penn Badgley in “You.” source Netflix

Netflix gave the Lifetime series “You” new life when the streaming service added it in December 2018.

The psychological thriller and its creepy main character, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), became extremely popular with viewers.

Fans of the series might enjoy movies like “American Psycho,” “Fear,” “Misery,” and “Ingrid Goes West.”

Editor’s note: This post contains slight spoilers for the first season of “You.”

Originally aired on Lifetime, “You” is a psychological thriller series that was added to Netflix in December 2018. Its popularity increased dramatically after being added to the streaming network, capturing viewers’ attention with its dark themes, thrilling suspense, and attractive leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

It was announced that season two of the series will air exclusively on Netflix. If you can’t wait for more “You,” consider watching some of the following movies to tide you over.

Like “You,” “Ingrid Goes West” gives a unique and creepy look into how social media can be dangerous.

caption “Ingrid Goes West.” source NEON

One of the most relatable and scary aspects of “You” is how the characters in the show utilize social media. Joe’s stalking is made much easier by being able to track Beck’s every move online.

Similarly, the titular character in “Ingrid Goes West” is able to stalk her favorite Instagram star, Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) by using social media.

In the film, Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) moves to LA, stalks Taylor, and tricks her into believing that she’s someone she isn’t simply by curating a believable online persona. The film provides a unique commentary on how we use (and some can abuse) social media.

“Gone Girl” is a psychological thriller that is also based on a book.

caption “Gone Girl.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl” is about a writer named Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) who appear to have a picture-perfect marriage. However, once Amy goes missing, Nick becomes the number-one suspect in the case and the media depicts him as a sociopath. Throughout the film, everyone is left wondering what really happened and what kind of people Nick and Amy actually are.

“Gone Girl” is similar to “You” in tone and style. The film is a suspenseful thriller which brings into question people’s true colors and highlights the dark possibilities of romance.

“American Psycho” is about a handsome leading man who lives a secret life as a serial killer.

caption “American Psycho.” source Lionsgate Films

Like “You,” “American Psycho” is based on a novel. The film features Christian Bale starring as the male lead, Patrick Bateman – an attractive investment banker by day and a serial killer by night.

The movie is similar to “You” in many ways. The lead character hides his secret psychopathic tendencies from those around him and appears to be a handsome, intelligent, and charming guy. However, in reality, he does unspeakable things and has no remorse for them.

It also features narration from the lead character’s point of view, giving the audience a peek into his inner thoughts.

“The Boy Next Door” features an attractive lead who reveals his dangerous true colors.

caption “The Boy Next Door.” source Universal Pictures

In “The Boy Next Door” a teacher named Claire Peterson (Jennifer Lopez) has a forbidden affair with her new 19-year-old neighbor, Noah Sandborn (Ryan Guzman). After realizing the relationship is inappropriate, Claire tries to end things, but Noah isn’t having it.

The film follows his unhealthy obsession with Claire and ultimately reveals his violent side. Noah’s character traits are similar to those of Joe in “You” and, like the Netflix series, “The Boy Next Door” could have audiences thinking twice before entering a new relationship.

In “One Hour Photo,” an employee at a photo shop turns out to have a scary obsession with one of his customers.

caption “One Hour Photo.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Much like the plot of “You”, the lead character in “One Hour Photo,” Sy Parrish (Robin Williams), meets the subject of his obsession while working.

Sy, a photo developer working in the mall, has an unhealthy interest in a local family whose photos he has developed for years. When he realizes that the husband could be having an affair, his obsession takes him to a dangerous place.

Robin Williams was praised by critics for his dark performance, much like Penn Badgley’s positive reviews for his work as Joe. Both roles were considered against-type for the actors, making their performances that much more impressive.

“Warm Bodies” features narration, dark comedy, and darkly romantic themes similar to “You.”

caption “Warm Bodies.” source Summit Entertainment

If the idea of a scary and dark, yet oddly attractive lead is what drew you to “You,” then “Warm Bodies” will be a great movie to watch next.

A drama/comedy, “Warm Bodies” is a post-apocalyptic story about a human named Julie (Teresa Palmer) and a zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) who embark on a forbidden and unusual relationship.

Although more comedic than “You,” the movie’s dark themes and strange romantic plotline gives viewers the same moral dilemma so many had with Penn Badgley’s character Joe. While watching “Warm Bodies,” you might find yourself wondering if it’s OK to be attracted to a zombie.

“Single White Female” is a classic film about a creepy and dangerous obsession.

caption “Single White Female.” source Columbia Pictures

A classic stalker film, “Single White Female” is the story of Allison Jones (Bridget Fonda), a young woman who seeks a new roommate after she splits with her fiancé. She finds Hedra Carlson (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and the two soon form a friendship. However, things turn dangerous when Allison realizes that Hedra has a scary obsession with her.

Similar to “You,” “Single White Female” is a psychological thriller based on a novel that includes elements of stalking, hidden identities, and murder. Like “You,” the film will cause audiences to be more careful when meeting new people.

“Red Eye” is a film that has the lead falling for a dangerous man who has already had his eye on her.

caption “Red Eye.” source DreamWork Pictures

In “Red Eye,” Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) is on the red-eye flight home to Miami when she meets the attractive and charming Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy). The two hit it off and while Lisa thinks it’s fate when they are seated together on the plane, she soon finds that Jackson has been planning on it. A terrorist, Jackson reveals he has kidnapped her father in order to use her as a pawn in his attempt to murder the head of Homeland Security.

Cillian Murphy plays a charming love-interest-turned-villain in “Red Eye,” much like Badgley’s Joe Goldberg.

“Misery,” also based on a novel, features a psychopathic lead who’s obsessed with their favorite writer.

caption “Misery.” source IMDb/Columbia Pictures

The scene in “You” where Joe forces a captive Beck to write her novel on an old typewriter gave many serious “Misery” flashbacks.

In the film, based on a Stephen King classic, a former nurse named Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) takes her favorite novelist, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), captive in her remote cabin. With some scary tactics, including cringe-worthy torture, Annie forces Paul to write his latest novel in a way that meets her expectations.

The film is perfect for fans of “You,” as it features themes of dangerous obsession, terrifying torture, and its lead is a big fan of books.

“Fear” is a film with a storyline similar to “You.”

caption “Fear.” source Universal Pictures

In the 1996 film “Fear,” a teenager named Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon) falls for an older 20-something, David McCall (Mark Wahlberg). Upon first meeting, David seems like he’s the whole package – attractive, charming, exciting – but soon his sociopathic tendencies are revealed. Nicole’s father, who suspected David’s dark side from the start, must do his best to protect his young daughter.

In this thriller, the storyline is similar to “You,” featuring an unsuspecting girl falling for a seemingly normal guy. The character of Mark Wahlberg’s David is as charming and attractive as Penn Badgley’s Joe and, like Joe, David is not who he appears to be.