7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

Picking a movie to watch on Netflix shouldn’t be a hard decision – but sometimes it is. So we’re here to make it easier for you.

Every week, we look through what’s available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend. Some of our selections recently came to Netflix and some have been available for a while. You just might have missed them because Netflix’s algorithm didn’t know you as well as it thought it did.

From the horror film “It Follows” to “The Sixth Sense,” here are seven awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“It Follows” (2015)

Netflix description: After a sexual tryst, Jay learns that her date has passed on a lethal curse that can only be shed by sleeping with another unsuspecting partner.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 66%

The premise may sound silly, but this is a genuinely terrifying horror movie. It will leave you spooked, but also make you think. It’s one of those rare horror films that has something to say beyond the (many) jump scares.

“The Land Before Time” (1988)

Netflix description: When an earth-shattering quake kills both of his parents, a young brontosaurus named Littlefoot teams up with other orphaned dinosaurs to survive.

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 78%

This is an adorable movie about dinosaurs. If that can’t get you to watch, I don’t know what will. It leaves Netflix in November, so watch it soon!

“Revolutionary Road” (2008)

Netflix description: April and Frank’s marriage unravels when a plan to change their “perfect” lives becomes their last hope to escape lives engulfed in empitness.

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 71%

This is certainly not a feel-good film, but it’s a great display of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s chemistry on screen. They deliver heat-breaking performances, but its some of their best work to date.

“Set it Up” (2018)

Netflix description: In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 69%

Everyone was talking about this Netflix original rom com a few months ago. And if you were one of those people, you might want to consider revisiting it. And of you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for? This movie is cute, slightly stupid fun.

“Heathers” (1988)

Netflix description: Veronica hates the girls in her popular clique. Enter mysterious newcomer J.D., who offers her the perfect solution to end their social tyranny.

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 84%

This movie starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater has gathered a cult following over the years. It took all of the conventional characters and storylines seen in popular high school movies at the time and tore them apart. Its dark spin on the teen comedy paved the way for other witty high school comedies with something important to say, like 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

“Life After Beth” (2014)

Netflix description: Following the death of his beloved girlfriend, Beth, Zach is first shattered and then overjoyed when she inexplicably comes back to life.

Critic score: 43%

Audience score: 30%

This movie, one of Oscar-winning production company A24’s earlier films, isn’t great. It feels like an idea that would’ve worked better in a short-form sketch. But Aubrey Plaza’s commitment proved that she has skills way beyond April Ludgate, her character on “Parks and Recreation.”

“The Sixth Sense” (1999)

Netflix description: When a 9-year-old boy inexplicably starts seeing dead people, he lands in the care of a child psychologist who’s determined to uncover the truth.

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 95%

This movie feels a bit dated now that it’s stunning twist has been spoiled probably more than hundreds of times in pop culture in the almost 20 years after its release. But it’s still a good, slightly scary movie that is a great fit for the weekend before Halloween.