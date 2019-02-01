7 great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Rejoice! “Incredibles 2” is finally available to stream. source Disney/Pixar

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

In addition to Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Netflix original, “Velvet Buzzsaw,” the streaming service added two new Disney and Marvel sequels this week, “Incredibles 2” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

That’s where we come in to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

It’s the start of a new month, so that means a lot of new content was just added to Netflix. From “Incredibles 2” and “Pulp Fiction” to a new Jake Gyllenhaal movie, “Velvet Buzzsaw,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

caption Original director Brad Bird returned for “Incredibles 2,” released 14 years after the first film. source Disney/Pixar

Netflix description: “When Elastigirl gets recruited for a high-profile crime-fighting mission, Mr. Incredible takes on his toughest assignment ever: full-time parenting.”

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 86%

If you didn’t get a chance to see the sequel to one of Pixar’s most-beloved movies last year, it was just added to Netflix this week.

Not only is the film a delight for kids, but parents struggling to juggle both the responsibilities of raising multiple children while living your dreams will also be able to relate. There are also some undeniably adorable scenes between youngster Jack-Jack and fashion guru Edna Mode.

You can read our review here.

2. “Velvet Buzzsaw” (2019)

caption Renee Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Velvet Buzzsaw.” source Claudette Barius/Netflix

Netflix description: “A feared critic, an icy gallery owner and an ambitious assistant snap up a recently deceased artist’s stash of paintings – with dire consequences.”

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 64%

My colleague Kim Renfro says the satirical thriller is worth a watch for the cast’s performances and humor even though it misses out on fully realizing a horrifying backstory. You know you want to watch this for Gyllenhaal alone.

You can read our review here.

3. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

caption Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp is searching for her mother in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” source Disney

Netflix description: “Problems big and small pop up when Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, gets drafted by Dr. Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, for an urgent rescue mission.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 78%

We get it. There were a lot of superhero movies last year so maybe you sat out the second “Ant-Man” movie. Now’s your chance to catch up on the film that’s just as funny as the first with a female superhero added to the mix. If you plan on seeing “Avengers: Endgame” come April, you’ll definitely want to familiarize yourself with the Quantum Realm that’s explored here.

You can read our review here.

4. “Jaws” (1976)

caption Roy Schieder stars in “Jaws.” source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer, and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 90%

Long before movies like “Paranormal Activity” and “It,” “Jaws” was the original top horror movie, scaring people to stay out of the water during the summer of 1975.

After its release, “Jaws” was the highest-grossing movie until “Star Wars” was released in 1977. If you’ve never seen Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, tune in for John Williams’ Oscar-winning score. If you enjoy the first one, Netflix will have the three sequels on the streaming platform as well. But we wouldn’t recommend watching anything after “Jaws 2.”

5. “Ghostbusters” (1984)

caption Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson may return for next summer’s new “Ghostbusters.” source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “Parapsychologists create a business exterminating ghouls and hobgoblins – and end up facing one killer demon in a cellist’s apartment.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 88%

Who ya gonna call? Jason Reitman, the son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, has been secretly working on a new sequel. You can catch up on the two original films before the untitled “Ghostbusters 3” comes to theaters next summer.

You can watch a teaser for the next “Ghostbusters” here.

6. “Dear Ex” (2018)

caption “Dear Ex” won multiple awards at the Taipei Film Awards for its performances. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A teen navigates a bitter feud between his willful mom and a free-spirited man, who’s the lover and insurance beneficiary of his recently deceased dad.”

“Dear Ex” won several awards at the Taipei Film Awards, including best leading actor (Roy Chiu), best leading actress (Hsieh Ying-hsuan), and best narrative feature film.

Director Mag Hsu delivers a striking, emotional story that flashes seamlessly between the past and present as a mother and her distant, troubled son try to navigate life after her husband’s death along with the lover who cared for him during a battle with cancer.

7. “Coco” (2017)

caption In “Coco,” Miguel enters the underworld to follow his passion for music and learns about his family along the way. source Pixar

Netflix description: “On Dia de los Muertos, young would-be musician Miguel crosses into the afterlife on a quest to meet his ancestor and understand his family legacy.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 94%

If you’ve already seen “Incredibles 2” and are itching for a different family movie ahead of “The LEGO Movie 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon 3” later this month, tune into Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-winning “Coco” that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. Director Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”) recently announced he’ll be leaving Pixar after 25 years, so now’s a perfect time to celebrate one of his finest achievements at the studio.

You can read our review of the movie here.