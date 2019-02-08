7 great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend

caption André Holland stars in new Netflix original “High Flying Bird.” source Peter Andrews/Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

In addition to Steven Soderbergh’s new Netflix movie, which was shot entirely on an iPhone, 2007’s “Zodiac” was added to the streaming service.

There’s so much content constantly being added to and subtracted from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

That’s where we come in to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

From the first two “Kill Bill” movies to Steven Soderbergh’s new Netflix movie “High Flying Bird,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Kill Bill: Volume 1” (2003)

caption No one messes with Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill.” source YouTube screenshot

Netflix description: “An assassin is shot by her ruthless employer, Bill, and other members of their assassination circle. But she lives – and plots her vengeance.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 81%

Before Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” comes out this summer, kick back with one of his classics, which sees Uma Thurman slicing and dicing her way through a bunch of foes. Once you get through the first movie, you’ll be happy to know the sequel is waiting for you on the streaming service as well.

2. “Train to Busan” (2016)

caption This film was an excellent suggestion to me last year. source Next Entertainment World

Netflix description: “As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.”

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 88%

“The Walking Dead” is back this weekend, but if you’re can’t wait until Sunday for the dead, we highly recommend watching the 2016 South Korean zombie film. It mostly takes place on a train (attempting to head to Busan, as the title infers) as a quick-spreading virus threatens the main characters. The fast-moving zombies remind us of “World War Z,” but the film itself is equally heartwarming and may even make you shed a few tears by the end.

If you like the zombie genre at all, you should add this to your watch list.

3. “High Flying Bird” (2019)

caption André Holland stars in “High Flying Bird.” source Peter Andrews/Netflix

Netflix description: “When an NBA lockout sidelines his big rookie client, an agent hatches a bold plan to save their careers – and disrupt the league’s power structure.”

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: n/a

The Steven Soderbergh-directed basketball movie currently has a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film features Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”, “Atlanta”), Zachary Quinto, and André Holland (“Moonlight”). Reviews say if you’ve enjoyed his other films, “Ocean’s 11” and the underrated “Logan Lucky,” then you’ll likely also enjoy his latest which looks at the business behind basketball.

If that doesn’t impress you, the entire movie was shot on an iPhone.

4. “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” (2009)

caption Chris Miller and Phil Lord made this film with Sony Pictures Animation, similar to “Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony / Columbia

Netflix description: “”When inventor Flint Lockwood makes clouds rain food, the citizens of Chewandswallow can feed themselves. But a bowl of disaster is about to overflow.”

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 71%

If you don’t head out to see “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” which we recommend, then watch the first animated movie Chris Miller and Phil Lord directed. Based on the popular book, Anna Faris and Bill Hader lend their voices to the lead characters in this sweet story following a scientist who accidentally makes food fall from the sky. Even early on, Miller and Lord were proving the duo could take an obscure concept and make box-office gold.

5. “Zodiac” (2007)

caption Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. investigate the Zodiac murders in “Zodiac.” source Paramount Pictures

Netflix description: “Based on real events, this chilling drama recounts the actions of a killer who stalked the streets of San Francisco and left clues in the newspaper.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 77%

Can’t get over Jake Gyllenhaal in last week’s Netflix release “Velvet Buzzsaw“? Still have the Avengers on your mind from the latest “Endgame” Super Bowl teaser? Then watch a movie which combines actors from both! Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey, Jr. and Mark Ruffalo star in David Fincher’s thriller which appeared on many critics’ top 10 lists for 2007.

6. “American Pie” (1999)

caption Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs star in “American Pie.” source Universal

Netflix description: “This smash-hit comedy follows four high school seniors as they strive for the most eagerly anticipated rite of adulthood: losing one’s virginity.”

Critic score: 61%

Audience score: 61%

If you’ve been catching up on Eugene Levy’s excellent “Schitt’s Creek” on Netflix, but are hungry for more as you’re waiting for the current season five to hit the streaming service, then take a ride down memory’s lane and revisit him as another quirky father in “American Pie.” Disregard the Rotten Tomatoes score. This is one of the ultimate teen movies of the ’90s.

The first two movies, the wedding, and the spin-offs, if you so choose, are available to stream.

7. “Hercules” (1997)

caption “Hercules” is having a moment right now in a new video game. source Disney

Netflix description: “The heavenly Hercules is stripped of his immortality and raised on Earth instead of Olympus, where he’s forced to take on Hades and assorted monsters.”

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 75%

Yes, we know we already have one kids flick on here. But if you’re currently in the midst of playing “Kingdom Hearts 3” (like us), then you’ll know one of the Disney characters you get to spend time with is Hercules. If playing the game made you miss Herc and Meg and want to revisit the ’90s, you’re in luck, the 1997 animated movie is currently streaming for your viewing pleasure.

