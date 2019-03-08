7 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “Christopher Robin” was just added to Netflix. source Disney

and take a look at the new Netflix movie “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” on the streaming service.

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” was added to the streaming site this week. It’s also International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8. So we picked a few movies that celebrate women overcoming obstacles, working moms, and womanhood, including Netflix originals “Juanita” and “Walk. Ride. Rodeo,” the latter of which is based on a true story.

Keep reading to see seven movies you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

1. “Christopher Robin” (2018)

caption It’s kind of adorable to see Ewan McGregor interact with a teddy bear as Christopher Robin. source Walt Disney Studios

Netflix description: “Now a careworn middle-aged man, Christopher Robin goes on a familiar adventure when his old pal Winnie the Pooh brings him to the Hundred Acre Wood.”

Critic score: 72%

Audience score: 84%

The live-action lovable Winnie the Pooh movie is finally on Netflix. This is a good one to watch with the kids. If you grew up with the “silly ol’ bear,” you’ll take a nostalgic through the old A. A. Milne stories that are referenced in the live-action film. The original voice of Pooh bear, Jim Cummings, reprises his role here.

2. “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” (2019)

caption It plays pretty much like a Lifetime movie, but who doesn’t enjoy one of those on the weekend? source Greg Peters/Netflix

Netflix description: “In the wake of an accident that leaves her paralyzed, a champion rodeo rider vows to get back on her horse and compete again. Based on a true story.”

“Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” That’s not just the name of the movie, those are the three goals Amberley Snyder told her doctors she had when she was starting physical therapy after a car crash left the nationally-ranked rodeo barrel racer paralyzed.

Endearing and emotional, the Netflix original is inspirational as it shows the 19-year-old push herself to get back on her horse. It’s the perfect release for International Women’s Day.” The film also shows the real Amberley Snyder as the film’s end and how she did stunts for the movie.

Missi Pyle (“Dodgeball,” “50 First Dates”) stars as Am’s mother. The film also features Sherri Shepherd as one of Synder’s nurses.

3. “Juanita” (2019)

caption Alfre Woodard stars in “Juanita.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Burdened by troubles in life and love, a mother of three grown children searches for hope and healing on an impromptu trip to Paper Moon, Montana.”

Critic score: 60%

“Juanita” isn’t my new favorite Netflix original, but if you’re a fan of Alfre Woodard (“12 Years a Slave”), then it’s worth watching for her alone. She plays a mom who has reached her breaking point and is looking for a change. If you’re a hard-working, single mother, this movie is all about self-care and doing something for yourself.

4. “Room” (2015)

caption Brie Larson plays a mother who plans an escape from her kidnapper. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “Kidnapped, confined to a tiny room and raped, a young woman gives birth to a son. When he reaches his fifth birthday, she begins plotting an escape.”

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 93%

Brie Larson stars in this weekend’s “Captain Marvel.” If you’re not familiar with the actress, check her out in her Oscar-winning performance here as she plays a kidnapped young woman who is held against her will for years before escaping.

The film was also nominated for best picture and is based on a novel from 2010 of the same name.

5. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

caption Tune in for Evangeline Lilly’s Marvel superhero. source Marvel

Netflix description: “Problems big and small pop up when Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, gets drafted by Dr. Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, for an urgent rescue mission.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 77%

If you’re not heading to the theater this weekend for “Captain Marvel,” but still want to see a Marvel heroine in action, tune into last year’s “Ant-Man” sequel. Paul Rudd’s still quirky and funny, but he looks inexperienced next to Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp who can kick some serious butt.

If you’re planning to see “Avengers: Endgame” as well, we’re pretty certain the Quantum Realm discussed in this movie should play a part in next month’s “Avengers” sequel.

6. “The Breadwinner” (2017)

caption The film lost best animated film at the Oscars to “Coco.” source GKIDS Films

Netflix description: “A courageous 11-year-old Afghan girl disguises herself as a boy and takes on odd jobs to provide for her family when her father is arrested.”

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 87%

“The Breadwinner” depicts how a young girl grows up quickly to help go undercover to support her family. The film was nominated for best animated picture at the 90th Academy Awards.

7. “Nappily Ever After” (2018)

caption Violet decides to rid of her hair after it starts falling out after a salon visit gone wrong. source Tina Rowden / Netflix

Netflix description: “Perfect boyfriend. Perfect job. Perfect hair. Perfect storm. When her life falls apart, she realizes perfection may be overrated.”

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 71%

For anyone who has been uncomfortable with their own hair or look, “Nappily Ever After” sends a message for women to embrace their natural look.