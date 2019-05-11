5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in “Her” is beautiful. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

Netflix is home to Amy Poehler’s directorial debut “Wine Country.” A lot of classics from “Casper” to “The Pianist” are also on the streaming site.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

In addition to Amy Poehler’s comedy “Wine Country,” you can hear Scarlett Johansson in the Oscar-nominated “Her.” There’s also a recent “Pokémon” movie available for younger kids if you’re not heading out to see “Detective Pikachu” or need more of the pocket monsters after seeing the film in theaters. Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “The Pianist” (2002)

caption Adrian Brody won an Oscar for his role in “The Pianist.” source Focus Features

Netflix description: “Famed Polish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman struggles to survive the onslaught of Nazi tyranny during World War II in this drama based on his memoirs.”

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 95%

If you haven’t seen Roman Polanski’s Oscar winner for best director, here’s your chance. Based on a Holocaust memoir of the same name, the film first premiered at Cannes in May of 2002. Adrian Brody also won an Oscar for his performance as the titular pianist who is saved from getting placed in an extermination camp. The film follows his arduous journey to safety after working as a slave and jumps from hiding place to hiding place.

2. “Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You” (2017)

caption Watch this before or after the new “Detective Pikachu” movie. source The Pokémon Company

Netflix description: “When Ash tries to pick his first Pokémon on his birthday, he ends up with a stubborn Pikachu and they embark on a journey to find the legendary Ho-Oh.”

Critic score: 43%

Audience score: 65%

If you’re not heading to theaters to see the new Pokémon movie, but you or the kids still want to watch something with the pocket monsters, this animated cartoon will do the trick. It’s a loose adaptation of the pilot episode of the animated series with some vibes of the first Pokémon movie, “Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.”

The main difference? It takes place in an alternate timeline. released on 20th anniversary of the series. This is also the same film with the controversial Pikachu moment towards the film’s end where the Pokémon briefly speaks English. The moment rattled long-time fans.

3. “Her” (2013)

caption “Her” suggests we may not be too from having virtual assistants similar to Samantha. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix description: “In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with “Samantha,” an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.”

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 82%

If you’re still not over “Avengers: Endgame” and are looking for the actors in more movies, you may have overlooked “Her.” Yes, it stars Joaquin Phoenix. But Scarlett Johansson voices his virtual assistant, Samantha, who he eventually begins a complicated relationship with.

The Spike Jonze movie won the Oscar for best original screenplay. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture. Watch this before you see Phoenix in this fall’s “Joker” movie for his performance. He throws himself into his roles. You also may be a little wary of your own Google Home or Echo devices after watching “Her.”

4. “Casper” (1995)

caption “Casper” has a bittersweet ending for the friendly ghost and Kat. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “A doctor who specializes in ghosts is hired by an heiress to rid a mansion of spirits, but his daughter befriends a friendly ghost that lives there.”

Critic score: 44%

Audience score: 49%

The low score on the ghost classic is pretty offensive to the sweet story between Kat (Christina Ricci) and the ghost, Casper, who haunts the home she just moved into with her father (Bill Pullman). It’s tough to not get emotional during the movie’s final act when Casper makes the ultimate sacrifice for Kat.

Even if it is a little campy at times with a treasure subplot, you have to give it to Bill Pullman and Ricci who gave extremely believable performances with ghosts while they were often acting with nothing at all. “Casper” was the first film to have a fully CG character in a lead role, which should make it a must-watch for cinephiles.

5. “Wine Country” (2019)

caption Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph star in Netflix’s latest original movie. source Netflix

Netflix description: “When longtime friends meet up for a wine-soaked birthday getaway in Napa Valley, their perfectly planned weekend turns messier by the minute.”

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 28%

If you’re a fan of Amy Poehler, you’ll probably want to tune in to see her directorial debut with Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Rachel Dratch. It sounds like a match made in comedy heaven seeing Poehler and Fey back together, but the film’s not that funny.

It’s a film about older women reuniting together for a 50th and you watch the gal pals at a dinner, sipping wine, getting taro cards read, sipping more wine, and somewhere in there Rudolph’s character does karaoke. In the film’s final half hour, one of the actresses tells her husband the trip is about three days too long. Similarly, the film just kind of keeps going until it’s end. It’s fine for a weekend watch, but not too much happens in the 90-minute movie. The women start to come to grips with the pains of getting older through losing jobs, health scares, and bad news. At the least, you won’t be able to get the image of Rudolph flossing out of your head.

To see which TV shows INSIDER recommends on Netflix, read our list of the series you should stream this week.