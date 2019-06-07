5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Hilary Swank stars in a new Netflix sci-fi thriller. source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank in Netflix’s new movie featuring an A.I. that raises children called “I Am Mother.” If you like anime, you should check out 2016’s “A Silent Voice.”

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

This week, Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne star in a new sci-fi thriller called “I Am Mother.” If you need something different, take a look at 2016 anime “A Silent Voice,” which was nominated for best animated feature at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “About a Boy” (2002)

caption Will and Marcus form an unlikely friendship. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “Hip, irresponsible Londoner Will invents an imaginary son and starts attending single-parent meetings to find available women.”

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 55%

If you’re a fan of Hugh Grant, you’ll want to watch this 2002 film about finding yourself. This isn’t your typical Grant rom-com. Grant is his usual charming self, but he starts out as more of a selfish playboy named Will who hasn’t done much with his life. He’s living off the royalties of his father who wrote one popular holiday tune. He’s never had a job and doesn’t have much purpose.

It’s not until a bullied 12-year-old boy, Marcus, enters his life that both of their lives are able to change for the better. This is a charming weekend watch with some difficult moments about the importance of self-care and how it’s important to have someone in your life beyond a romantic coupling.

2. “I Am Mother” (2019)

caption Hilary Swank goes up against a robot in “I Am Mother.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Following humanity’s mass extinction, a teen raised alone by a maternal droid finds her entire world shaken when she encounters another human.”

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: n/a

Can you replace a human mother for a robot one? That’s one question “I Am Mother” asks. The sci-fi story is being called an intense thriller with impressive visuals that’s reminiscent of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” and has “Alien” vibes. Rose Byrne voices the creepy AI who raises a human baby, called daughter, from a test tube. Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars in this one, too.

3. “A Silent Voice” (2016)

caption Shôya and Shoko work on becoming friends years after he bullied her. source Shochiku

Netflix description: “A former class bully reaches out to the deaf girl he’d tormented in grade school. He feels unworthy of redemption but tries to make things right.”

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 92%

If you’ve ever been bullied in school, you can probably relate to this anime which depicts a young boy who picks on a deaf girl in a class for no good reason other than the fact that she’s different. The movie takes an unexpected turn when it flashes ahead years later and shows the bully’s journey to atone for his sins after deciding to shut everyone out of his life.

The film was a nominee for best animated feature at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. You’re able to watch it in Japanese with English subtitles or dubbed in English. Prepare yourself for a very unexpected turn in the film’s last half hour.

4. “Carol” (2015)

caption Both Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett were nominated for best supporting and best actress for their roles in “Carol.” source The Weinstein Company

Netflix description: “A wealthy married woman and a female department store clerk begin a forbidden affair in the 1950s that leads to both heartache and liberating joy.”

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 74%

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in a will-they-or-won’t-they forbidden romance, which was nominated for six Oscars.

Kyle Chandler usually plays everyone’s favorite dad, but here he plays an angry, vengeful ex-husband to Carol, who disapproves of her escapades and seeks to out her to gain full custody of their daughter.

Add this one to your list during LGBTQ Pride Month.

5. “The Rover” (2014)

caption Robert Pattinson in “The Rover.” source A24

Netflix description: “Set in a chaotic future, this Outback saga follows loner Eric’s brutal ordeal when a criminal gang takes his car and leaves him nowhere with nothing.”

Critic score: 66%

Audience score: 51%

Robert Pattinson was recently cast as the new Batman. If you’re only familiar with his performance in “Twilight,” familiarize yourself with one of his indie films. Start with “The Rover,” which shows Pattinson and Guy Pearce roughing it in the Australian outback during the apocalypse.