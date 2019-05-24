5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Allison Williams and Logan Browning star in Netflix’s new psychological thriller, “The Perfection.” source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

In addition to Allison Williams’ new, creepy movie “The Perfection,” you can also watch “Mr. Mom” and “Insidious” on the streaming site.

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

Allison Williams (“Get Out”) stars in “The Perfection,” a creepy thriller you should save for a late-night viewing. “Mr. Mom” and “Insidious” are also among our picks on Netflix for the long weekend. Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “The Perfection” (2019)

caption Allison Williams stars in “The Perfection.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “In this twisty horror-thriller, a once-promising music prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil.”

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: n/a

Critics can’t stop speaking about the creepy and grotesque new Netflix release starring Allison Williams. It’s not perfect, but the movie pushes boundaries for a psychological thriller that should keep you on your toes. If you loved Williams’ performance in “Get Out,” you should like her here, too.

2. “Mr. Mom” (1983)

caption See one of Michael Keaton’s earlier roles. source Fox

Netflix description: “When Jack is laid off at the car factory, his wife takes a job at an advertising agency and leaves Jack at home to raise the kids.”

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 57%

If you’ve never seen this charming movie with Michael Keaton taking over as the man of the house while his wife becomes a successful advertising exec. It’s both delightful and funny. Plus, you get to see the man who played Batman race against Martin Mull (“Roseanne”). You may not have realized that John Hughes (“Sixteen Candles”) wrote the ’80s song.

3. “Moonlight” (2016)

caption “Moonlight” stars Trevante Rhodes, Janelle Monae, and Mahershala Ali. source Moonlight/A24

Netflix description: “In a crime-infested Miami neighborhood, a gay African-American boy with a drug-addicted mother grows up with the help of a mentoring drug dealer.”

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 79%

If you’ve never seen “Moonlight,” the movie won three Oscars, including best picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. Watch this one for the riveting performance of Mahershala Ali and the transformation of a young boy into a man who is finally able to accept his sexuality.

4. “Insidious” (2010)

caption Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson star in “Insidious.” source Blumhouse Productions

Netflix description: “Hoping to leave their haunted house behind, a suburban family moves to a new place, only to learn the home wasn’t haunted… but their eldest son is.”

Critic score: 66%

Audience score: 62%

Before he directed Warner Bros.’ hit “Aquaman” movie, James Wan was known as the man who brought some of the studios’ most successful horror franchises to life, including “Saw,” “The Conjuring,” and “Insidious.” See where the latter franchise began with the first film available to stream. If that doesn’t convince you to watch, the movie is from the very successful line of Blumhouse

5. “Hercules” (1997)

caption If you can’t stream “Aladdin” this weekend, here’s another hero you can rally behind with a big heart. source Disney

Netflix description: “The heavenly Hercules is stripped of his immortality and raised on Earth instead of Olympus, where he’s forced to take on Hades and assorted monsters.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 75%

Disney’s “Aladdin” isn’t available to stream on Netflix this weekend to watch alongside the live-action remake. “Hercules” is from the same co-directors of “Aladdin.” Meg is one of the best anti-Disney princesses the studio ever created. Herc’s story will warm your heart and will have you humming along to “Go the Distance” by the movie’s end.