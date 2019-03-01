7 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Stop rowing. “The Notebook” is finally on Netflix. source New Line Cinema

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

It’s a new month! Bust out some tissues for “The Notebook” and take a look at the new Netflix movie “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” on the streaming service.

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

That’s where we come in to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

It’s the start of a new month, so that means a lot of new content was just added to Netflix. From “The Notebook” to a new movie written, directed by, and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “The Notebook” (2004)

caption Nothing will melt your heart like Ryan Gosling’s Noah laying his heart on the line for Allie in the pouring rain. source New Line Cinema

Netflix description: “Two young lovers are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel.”

Critic score: 53%

Audience score: 85%

“If I’m a bird, you’re a bird.” Regardless of the critics, if you haven’t seen the love story between Allie and Noah starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, you’re missing out on a beloved love story. But grab some tissues because this one’s sure to make you weep by the end. James Marsden also makes an appearance as the guy who, once again, fails to get the girl.

Fans in the UK were a bit beside themselves earlier in the week as fans discovered on Netflix overseas that the streaming service had a version of the film with a slight alternate ending.

2. “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (2019)

caption “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind” is based on a memoir by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer. source Ilze Kitshoff / Netflix

Netflix description: “Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine. Based on a true story.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: n/a

Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor directs, writes, and stars in this emotional drama based on a true story of a young boy (Maxwell Simba) who’s trying to save his village and family from starving. Ejiofor gives a fiery performance as a stubborn father who’s reaching his breaking point as he can’t provide food during a bad crop season and the government is stepping in to give enough aid. The pressure starts tearing his family apart.

You may need a few tissues for this one as well. It also has some tough parts to watch as plunderers start raiding villages for food.

3. “Apollo 13” (1995)

caption Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Ed Harris, Bill Paxton, and Gary Sinise star in “Apollo 13.” source Universal/Apollo 13 via MovieClips

Netflix description: “Technical troubles scuttle the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, risking the lives of astronaut Jim Lovell and his crew in this chronicle of a true story.”

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 87%

If you didn’t watch “First Man” and are looking for another movie about going to space, watch Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Ed Harris in this Ron Howard Oscar winner that was also nominated for best picture and best actor in a supporting role (Harris).

4. “Clockwork Orange”

caption Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) undergoes an experimental surgery to rid of his tendencies for extreme violence. source Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Netflix description: “A young man spends his time stealing from, raping, and beating innocent people in nihilistic orgies of violence, all in an attempt to get his nightly kicks.”

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 93%

Need something different to watch? This will cover all bases. Originally rated X when it was released in the US for sexually explicit scenes, Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian nightmare of a future Britain was nominated for best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, and best editing.

5. “Your Son”/”Tu Hijo” (2018)

caption “Tu Hijo” had a twist ending I was not expecting. source Netflix

Netflix description: “After his son is brutally beaten outside a nightclub, a surgeon takes the law into his own hands and seeks vengeance against the perpetrators.”

The Spanish-language film moves slowly for the first hour until the father goes on the hunt for his son’s attackers. However, it’s not your typical movie about a scorned family member seeking vengeance once you find out what the son did to wind up in the hospital. Then, you’ll probably find yourself questioning whether or not he was right in his actions to pursue his son’s attackers.

Warning: This film may be triggering and has moments of brutal violence.

6. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)

caption Johnny Deep stars as the unforgiving barber of Fleet Street. source DreamWorks Pictures

Netflix description: “After being falsely imprisoned, a vengeful murderer covers his tracks by enlisting the help of a baker whose meat pies become the toast of London.”

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 81%

Regardless of your feelings for Johnny Depp, the actor’s successful partnership with Tim Burton and Helena Bonham-Carter delivered an enjoyably dark musical. The movie won the Oscar for best achievement in art direction and won the Golden Globe in 2008 for best comedy or musical. Depp was also nominated for best actor in a leading role.

Sascha Baron Cohen and Alan Rickman also star in the 2007 movie.

7. “Cars 3” (2017)

caption Lightning McQueen accepts the fact that he’s not a young whippersnapper anymore. source Pixar

Netflix description: “Sleek female race car Cruz Ramirez helps old-time champion Lightning McQueen make a comeback as he faces a new generation of high-tech racers.”

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 69%

Here’s a lighter one this weekend for the kids. “Cars 3” isn’t the best of the trilogy, but it certainly makes up for “Cars 2,” notably Pixar’s worst film. Mattel recently showed off some new additions to their “Cars” lineup of toys for the year. If your little ones are fans and haven’t seen the most recent film, now’s the time to catch up.

You can read our review of “Cars 3” here.