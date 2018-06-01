7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

source Momentum Pictures

From Pixar’s Oscar-winning tear-jerker “Coco,” to the silly but enjoyable action-adventure “National Treasure” starring Nicolas Cage, these are some great movies on Netflix that you can watch over the weekend.

Here are seven movies you won't regret watching on Netflix:

“Coco” (2017)

source Pixar

Netflix description: On the Dia de los Muertos, young would-be musician Miguel crosses into the afterlife on a quest to meet his ancestor and understand his family legacy.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 94%

Before you watch this sweet and visually stunning Oscar winner from Pixar, make sure you have a lot of tissues, because it will make you cry a river.

“The Truman Show” (1998)

Netflix description: Truman Burbank is the star of “The Truman Show,” a 24-hour-a-day TV phenomenon that broadcasts every aspect of his life without his knowledge.

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 88%

This film is one of the smartest movies from the 90s, and quickly became a classic for its thought-provoking twist and Jim Carrey’s exemplary performance. It’s such a pop-culture touchstone that people still discuss it 20 years later.

“Other People” (2016)

source Vertical Entertainment

Netflix description: After a bad breakup, a struggling New York comedy writer tries to don a brave face and care for his dying mother in Sacramento.

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 79%

This dark comedy about death from “SNL” writer Chris Kelly doesn’t exactly cover anything new, but has a fresh take on it. It’s a smart, funny, emotional movie, and it’s some of the best work Molly Shannon has ever done.

“The King’s Speech” (2010)

source Momentum Pictures

Netflix description: In this biographical drama, Britain’s King George VI struggles with an embarrassing stutter until he seeks help from speech therapist Lionel Logue.

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 92%

Still not over British things after the Royal Wedding? Netflix has plenty of British royals content to keep you busy, including “The King’s Speech,” a delightful movie that won the Oscar for best picture and won Colin Firth an Oscar for best actor. There are a sufficient amount of corgis in this, so it’s worth your time.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961)

source Paramount Pictures

Netflix description: Fortune hunter Holly Golightly finds herself captivated by aspiring writer Paul Varjak, who moves into her building on a wealthy woman’s dime.

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 91%

This iconic comedy hasn’t aged well in a few ways, including Mickey Rooney’s portrayal of an Asian man, a character who is a collection of offensive, painfully misguided stereotypes. But at its core, it’s a sweet movie that defined what romantic comedies could be.

“National Treasure” (2004)

source Disney

Netflix description: Modern treasure hunters search for a chest of riches rumored to have been stashed away by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

Critic score: 44%

Audience score: 76%

The plot and frankly the entire premise of this movie make no sense. But Nicholas Cage is at his best in movies that make no sense, so this is a fun adventure movie that you won’t regret watching. Also noteworthy: Sean Bean is in this movie, and he doesn’t die.

“The Duchess” (2008)

source StudioCanal

Netflix description: To compensate for her unhappy marriage, young duchess Georgiana Spencer begins a scandalous affair with politician Charles Grey.

Critic score: 61%

Audience score: 67%

This excellent period drama focuses on a woman’s lack of satisfaction with the life and marriage that’s been placed on her by society. It also has some incredible costume design, as evidenced in the image above.