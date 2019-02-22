7 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “Paddleton” is one of several new movies coming to Netflix Friday. source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of seven great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

In addition Ray Romano’s new Netflix movie, “Paddleton,” Steve Carell’s “The 40 Year-Old Virgin” was recently added to the streaming service.

There’s so much content constantly being added to and subtracted from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

That’s where we come in to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

From “Moon” to Netflix’s new comedy “Paddleton” starring Ray Romano, here are seven movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Paddleton” (2019)

caption Mark Duplass and Ray Romano star in “Paddleton.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “After he’s diagnosed with terminal cancer, middle-aged Michael asks his neighbor friend Andy to help him end his life before the disease does.”

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: n/a

Critics are praising the Netflix original dark comedy for its performances from Ray Romano and Mark Duplass in an emotional bromance between two neighbors.

2. “Abducted in Plain Sight” (2017)

caption You can’t make up half the stuff that happens in this documentary. source Netflix

Netflix description: “In this true crime documentary, a family falls prey to the manipulative charms of a neighbor, who abducts their adolescent daughter. Twice.”

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 66%

If you’re done watching “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” dive into this true crime documentary on a man who kidnaps his neighbor’s daughter not once, but twice. From there, the doc has so many twists and turns in 90 minutes that it will probably leave you wanting to Google more about the Broberg family and their relationship with the man who kidnapped their daughter, Jan, in 1974.

If you’re still asking questions after you’re done watching, director Skye Borgman told Vanity Fair she hopes to make a sequel. This is one of the wildest documentaries I’ve ever watched.

3. “The 40 Year-Old Virgin” (2005)

caption This scene of Steve Carell getting waxed will never get old. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “At age 40, there’s one thing Andy hasn’t done, and it’s really bothering the sex-obsessed guys at work, who set out to help him get laid.”

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 84%

If you miss “The Office,” revisit one of Steve Carell’s earliest comedies, which was added to the streaming service this week.

4. “Moon” (2009)

caption Sam Bell thinks he’s only spending three years in space, but boy does he have it all wrong. source Sony Pictures Classics

Netflix description: “As he nears the end of a lonely three-year stint on the moon base Sarang, astronaut Sam Bell begins to hear and see strange things.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 89%

Sam Rockwell is nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars this weekend for his role in “Vice.” While you’ve probably seen “Gravity” and “Interstellar,” we bet you probably haven’t seen “Moon,” which stars Rockwell as a man in space who makes a terrifying discovery. Many thought Rockwell’s performance deserved an Oscar nom.

5. “The Terminator” (1984)

caption Linda Hamilton is reprising her role as Sarah Connor in a new “Terminator” movie. source MGM

Netflix description: “In the post-apocalyptic future, tyrannical machines teleport a cyborg to 1984 to kill a woman whose unborn son is destined to lead the human rebels.”

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 89%

Before the next “Teminator” movie – yes, there’s another coming – drops this fall, catch up with the original that started it all with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Both are expected to reunite for the upcoming sixth installment of the franchise, which will be directed by Tim Miller (“Deadpool”).

6. “The Boondock Saints” (1999)

caption Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery star in “The Boondock Saints.” source Franchise Pictures

Netflix description: “These brothers are ready to take to the streets. They’re packing a little God-given help… and a lot of bullets.”

Critic score: 23%

Audience score: 91%

Critics may not have been kind to this film, but it’s a cult favorite among fans. If you’re not getting enough of Norman Reedus Sundays on “The Walking Dead” and “Ride With Norman,” you can see him clean-shaven and with short hair as a young vigilante. If you’re a big fan of Willem Dafoe, he plays a wonderful, over-the-top FBI agent.

7. “Mulan” (1998)

caption Watch Mulan save the world with your kids this weekend. source Walt Disney Studios

Netflix description: “Disney brings an ancient legend to life in this animated tale of a tomboy who disguises herself as a man so she can fight with the Chinese Army.”

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 85%

Disney is launching its own streaming service by the year’s end. If you don’t plan on getting that, this is the time to watch Disney’s classics before they leave Netflix. The Disney Store is currently celebrating “Mulan” this month with an array of collectibles from a mug to a Mushu plush. If that doesn’t have you nostalgic, a live-action version of the animated movie is expected to hit theaters in March 2020.

